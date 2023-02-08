Read full article on original website
Former College Football Star Tragically Dies
Former football players found not guilty of 2020 rape and kidnapping
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of Cups
Columbus State Community College: A community college for Ohio
Men's Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State Saturday
Joel Klatt isn’t concerned by Ohio State’s lack of 2023 five-star recruits
One of the most well-respected college football voices in the country is Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt and recently on his podcast, he looked at the 2023 recruiting cycle and focused a portion of his time on Ohio State’s class. Klatt viewed the Buckeyes’ class as having a misconception...
Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move
This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Breaking: Ex-Ohio State Quarterback JT Barrett Lands New Job
Former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett has a new role with the Detroit Lions. Barrett, who was an offensive assistant on Dan Campbell's staff in the Motor City this past season, now has the title of assistant quarterbacks coach, the Lions confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. Barrett will continue working ...
Look: Ohio State Star Has 4-Word Response To Disturbing Georgia Memorabilia Item
The Ohio State Buckeyes lost Marvin Harrison Jr. during this past Peach Bowl, as the wide receiver suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return. Harrison took a big hit from Javon Bullard of the Georgia Bulldogs, in a play that some fans thought qualified as targeting. ...
No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Schedules Important Visit
Five-star Class of 2024 quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola is reportedly set to visit the same school that made headlines for visiting him last month. According to Rivals' Greg Smith, Raiola will coming back to Lincoln and is expected to be on Nebraska's campus this March. On top of ...
Historic landmark could be lost in OSU expansion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is planning to build a new patient rehab center on the east side, but in order to do so, they will have to demolish Henderson House, a historic Black landmark. The proposal is receiving strong pushback from some community members. The Henderson House was described […]
James Laurinaitis releases statement on joining Ohio State football coaching staff
One of the best linebackers to ever put on the scarlet and gray is back on the sidelines at Ohio State. Three-time All-American, James Laurinaitis, was hired by Ryan Day as a graduate assistant to work with the linebackers (of course!). Day lured him away from another former Buckeye linebacker,...
Ohio State Widening Talent Gap in Big-10?
Recruiting under Ryan Day has seen Ohio State continue to pile elite classes onto one another, could this result in a national championship?
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
Sports Site Alters Controversial Headline About Ohio State Player
With former Ohio State Buckeyes lineman Harry Miller set to attend tonight's State of the Union address as a guest to First Lady Jill Biden, he's been in a number of headlines. But one headline had to be adjusted for being a little too controversial. Earlier today, NBC4 Columbus referred to Miller ...
Two Michigan Hoopers Could Leave School Early After This Season
Michigan's basketball season isn't going overly well, but two players have played well enough to be considered early entrants in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment
Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
Former Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Amid NFL Rumors
Former Ohio State defensive end Dre'Mont Jones wants to set the record straight about where he'd like to play this season. In a tweet Thursday, Jones addressed fans of his current team, the Denver Broncos. Jones stated that he wants to be a Bronco for as long as possible. The defensive end will be ...
Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48
The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
Georgia O-lineman Buckeyes have offered planning trip to Ohio State next month
A top Georgia offensive lineman the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship is planning a trip to Ohio State next month.
Best photos of Ohio State basketball vs. Northwestern
Another game, another loss for the Ohio State basketball team, the Buckeyes’ tenth out of their last eleven games as they fell to Northwestern, 69-62. OSU seems to be playing very well in stretches but can’t seem to keep it going for the entire game, most notably at the end of contests, and it’s resulted in a slew of close losses. That was the case against the Wildcats on Thursday night as well.
Look: Michigan Football Star Guarantees National Championship
The Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons. One key player on those teams is back for next year, and he's making a big claim. Running back Blake Corum took the mic during Michigan's basketball game on Wednesday against Nebraska. While ...
Country’s No. 6 RB names Final 6 schools, details why Ohio State made the cut
The Ohio State staff was on the road recruiting during their bye week in mid-October. However, not all of their recruiting work that week was done on the road. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford extended a scholarship offer to San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial running back James Peoples over the phone that week.
