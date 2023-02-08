ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move

This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Breaking: Ex-Ohio State Quarterback JT Barrett Lands New Job

Former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett has a new role with the Detroit Lions. Barrett, who was an offensive assistant on Dan Campbell's staff in the Motor City this past season, now has the title of assistant quarterbacks coach, the Lions confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. Barrett will continue working ...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Historic landmark could be lost in OSU expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is planning to build a new patient rehab center on the east side, but in order to do so, they will have to demolish Henderson House, a historic Black landmark. The proposal is receiving strong pushback from some community members. The Henderson House was described […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment

Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Amid NFL Rumors

Former Ohio State defensive end Dre'Mont Jones wants to set the record straight about where he'd like to play this season. In a tweet Thursday, Jones addressed fans of his current team, the Denver Broncos. Jones stated that he wants to be a Bronco for as long as possible. The defensive end will be ...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48

The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best photos of Ohio State basketball vs. Northwestern

Another game, another loss for the Ohio State basketball team, the Buckeyes’ tenth out of their last eleven games as they fell to Northwestern, 69-62. OSU seems to be playing very well in stretches but can’t seem to keep it going for the entire game, most notably at the end of contests, and it’s resulted in a slew of close losses. That was the case against the Wildcats on Thursday night as well.
