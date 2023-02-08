ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cocaine Shark’ Already Trending After Cops Find 3.5 Tons of Coke in Pacific Ocean

New Zealand police found 3.5 tons of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean—and Twitter has already started the Cocaine Shark memes. “Cocaine Shark coming to theaters 2024,” user ASG tweeted, referencing Cocaine Bear, the upcoming film directed by Elizabeth Banks. “Elizabeth Banks all set up for that sequel now #CocaineShark,” the official Fandango account tweeted, while AMC launched a poll waging the two cocaine animals against each other. “There can only be one,” the theater franchise wrote. The cocaine values $316 million U.S. dollars, according to New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, who said the drug had been dropped at a floating transit point in 81 bales. The volume of cocaine was enough “to service the Australian market for about one year, and this would be more than New Zealand would use in 30 years,” Coster said.Read it at AP News
maritime-executive.com

Spanish Police Seize Livestock Carrier With 4.5 Tonnes of Cocaine

In another daring high-seas boarding, Spanish authorities have seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine from an aging livestock carrier off the coast of the Canary Islands. The waters of the mid-Atlantic near the Canary Islands are a favorite transshipment point for cocaine smugglers bringing cargoes from South America to Europe. The area is also within reach of Spanish shore-based counternarcotics teams, who search and seize smuggling vessels on the high seas with regularity.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

New Zealand drug bust: Batman-labelled cocaine haul seized at sea

New Zealand's navy has intercepted a floating haul of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean in what the country says is its largest drug bust ever. The stash - weighing total 3.2 tonnes (3,200kg) and worth NZ$500m (£263m; $316m) - was found drifting hundreds of kilometres northwest of New Zealand.
techxplore.com

Suspected downed Chinese spy balloon could have been carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment, expert says

The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend has been an object of mystery and intrigue for the better part of a week. As U.S. Navy vessels collect the debris from the balloon that was ordered down by President Joe Biden, intelligence officials are working to reverse-engineer the wreckage to discover its contents.
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

A Pigeon Was Caught in a Prison Yard With a Tiny Backpack of Meth

A pigeon found in a Canadian prison yard with a tiny backpack filled with meth is carrying on a decades-long tradition of avian drug smuggling. The pigeon was captured at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in late December, according to the CBC. John Randle, Pacific regional president of...
Rooted Expeditions

Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information

Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
Vice

El Chapo's Son Had an Anti-Aircraft Gun in His Bedroom

Ovidio Guzmán, one of the sons of drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán who was captured earlier this month in a gunfight between hundreds of his henchmen and the Mexican army, was ready for war. “Inside Ovidio Guzmán’s bedroom alone, we found 47 weapons, including...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

