New Zealand police found 3.5 tons of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean—and Twitter has already started the Cocaine Shark memes. “Cocaine Shark coming to theaters 2024,” user ASG tweeted, referencing Cocaine Bear, the upcoming film directed by Elizabeth Banks. “Elizabeth Banks all set up for that sequel now #CocaineShark,” the official Fandango account tweeted, while AMC launched a poll waging the two cocaine animals against each other. “There can only be one,” the theater franchise wrote. The cocaine values $316 million U.S. dollars, according to New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, who said the drug had been dropped at a floating transit point in 81 bales. The volume of cocaine was enough “to service the Australian market for about one year, and this would be more than New Zealand would use in 30 years,” Coster said.Read it at AP News

1 DAY AGO