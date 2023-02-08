Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
PayPal Puts Stablecoin Project on Hold: Bloomberg
Payments giant PayPal (PYPL) is pausing work on bringing its own stablecoin to market, according to Bloomberg. The news comes one day after PayPal's crypto partner Paxos – the issuer of stablecoins Pax dollar and Binance USD – was reported to be under investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).
CoinDesk
Federal Reserve Governor Reinforces US Regulators’ Preference for Keeping Crypto Apart From Banks
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Parts of the crypto universe should be encouraged to thrive as long as they don’t threaten the U.S. banking system, said Christopher Waller, a Federal Reserve Board governor, who also shared an optimistic note that the young industry will work out its problems.
CoinDesk
What Does Kraken's SEC Settlement Mean for Crypto Staking?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. There were a number of bankruptcy hearings this week, but the big news was Kraken settling charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and ending its U.S. crypto staking program as a result.
CoinDesk
Which Crypto Projects Are Based on Ethereum?
According to the crypto app tracker, State of the Dapps, there are over 3,000 decentralized apps (also known as “dapps”) running on the Ethereum blockchain. These apps differ from regular mobile and web-based apps because they aim to hand users more control over the data the apps manage. Traditional apps, such as Robinhood or Twitter, are managed by a central authority, which ultimately has the last word on how their customers’ data is secured and used – for better or worse.
CoinDesk
Are the Remaining Crypto Giants Staring Down the Barrel of the US Government’s Gun?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The latest action from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Kraken is probably only the first stirring of a U.S. government campaign to come for the major remaining crypto exchanges, according to industry lawyers, consultants and former regulators.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
CoinDesk
How Does Ethereum Staking Work?
Put simply, Ethereum staking is the process of locking up an amount of ETH – the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain – for a specified period of time in order to contribute to the security of the blockchain and earn network rewards. People who do this are...
CoinDesk
Coinbase’s Staking Service Faces Questions After Kraken’s SEC Settlement
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Though Coinbase’s (COIN) current revenue from staking is relatively small, there is potential for speedy growth if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) doesn’t crack down on the service altogether. Speaking...
CoinDesk
SEC's Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Settlement with Kraken
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" panel weighs in as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country and cough up a $30 million fine. This comes as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a public dissent to her agency’s latest enforcement action. Plus, a closer look at PayPal's bitcoin holdings. And, a popular song released by Rihanna offered as a non-fungible token (NFT) through a Web3 music startup.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Cryptos Upswing Stalls This Week Amid Fresh Regulatory Concerns
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and ether momentum stalled this week as investors fretted first about vibrant jobs data and continued U.S. central bank hawkishness, and then about the potential for increased crypto regulation. Kraken’sagreement to sunset liquidity staking services for U.S. customers particularly darkened the market mood late Thursday.
CoinDesk
Uniswap Vote on BNB Deployment Ends With Silicon Valley’s A16Z on Losing Side
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Community members of Uniswap, the leading decentralized crypto exchange (DEX), voted to deploy to Binance’s BNB blockchain using the Wormhole bridge, the culmination of abehind-the-scenes political battle that ended with the big Silicon Valley venture-capital project backer Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) on the losing side.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange C3 Raises $6M to Offer FTX Alternative
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized cryptocurrency exchange C3 raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Two Sigma ventures, the investment arm of traditional finance quantitative trading firm Two Sigma, according to apress release. C3 positions...
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Clearpool Chooses Polygon Network for Its Institutional Lending Platform
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Clearpool will deploy its institutional credit platform Prime exclusively on Ethereum scaling tool Polygon network, the protocol told CoinDesk in a statement. “We have been working closely with the Polygon...
CoinDesk
Bernstein Says Regulatory Backlash Will Lead to More DeFi and Offshore Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The cryptocurrency market fell in the last week as theSEC charged crypto exchange Kraken for offering its ‘staking as a service’ program as an unregistered security, prompting concerns of multipronged regulatory action, Bernstein said in a research report Monday.
CoinDesk
15 Ways to Stay Sane While Trading Crypto
This is not a guide of how to trade crypto. This is not about how to make money, how to invest or where to find alpha. But if you’ve dabbled in crypto trading? Then you know this one thing: It can be all-consuming. When your money is on the line, suddenly you’re checking the prices more than you check social media, you obsess about the charts, and even your dreams are filled with candlesticks and Elliot Waves.
CoinDesk
Restrictive Crypto Rules for EU Banks Confirmed in Published Legal Draft
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. EU banks would have to place the maximum possible risk weight on crypto assets under a draft law published by the European Parliament on Friday. The planned rules could determine how the traditional financial...
Comments / 0