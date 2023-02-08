Read full article on original website
Degree Or Not, Job Seekers Run Into Barriers: 3 Paths To Break Through
While higher education is still seen as the primary path to professional success and economic stability, there are inequities in economic benefits among some categories of college graduates, particularly female and Black graduates, a report shows. For many of those marginalized students, the high cost of education may not have...
Financial assistance available Retool Workforce Program
Acadiana Workforce Solutions will partner with South Louisiana Community College to provide financial assistance for participants with barriers to employment.
Top 10 Most-Regretted College Majors
A major is a specific subject area that students specialize in. Typically, between one-third and one-half of the courses you’ll take in college will be in your major or related to it. Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than the one with only high school or diploma degree. There are many options while choosing a major. You can also take double major or major and minor in some colleges.
A Step-by-step Guide To Becoming A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
A certified nursing assistant (CNA) is a member of the healthcare industry who offers patients and residents in assisted living, independent living, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions primary nursing care and assistance. They provide patient care by bathing, taking vital signs, feeding, and assisting with daily activities. The medical staff includes doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and CNAs. An excellent way to enter the nursing business without spending years in college getting a degree is by becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Here is the step-by-step guide to becoming a nursing assistant and working in your dream workplace.
I'm a 23-year-old construction worker with a great career and no college debt
When I graduated from high school I first thought that I wanted to get a college degree but over the years I realized that construction skills will always be in demand. I'm glad I did.
It’s a February Frenzy of SCORE Webinars to Help Your Business
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a wide range of February SCORE webinars to help small business owners achieve success with their business. How To Find Funding Opportunities For Black-Owned Businesses. Underused funding and financial opportunities are available to business owners in the Black community. In celebration of Black History...
Brandywine campus garden receives funding for expansion
Penn State Brandywine’s campus garden is getting some enhancement as part of a new “Leading Practices” showcase inspired by Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi’s listening tour of the Commonwealth Campuses inspiring 2022. The enhancements will be funded by a $9,750 grant, from the Office of the...
What Keeps Public Employees In Their Jobs? It’s Not Just Pay
Turnover among government employees is very costly for taxpayers due to the costs associated with recruiting, selecting and training new employees. The cost of replacing an employee can range from approximately 16% to 200% of spending on annual salaries depending on the education and experience required for the job. Turnover also often undermines the quality of service that constituents receive from government, as the workload is spread across fewer workers.
Workforce challenges threaten service delivery for PACE participants: Altarum
Workforce challenges threaten to complicate service delivery for Program for All Inclusive-Care for the Elderly participants, according to the results of the second and final Altarum PACE Pandemic Response survey, released Monday. Ninety-two PACE directors responded to the most recent survey, representing approximately three-fourths of PACE sites nationwide. “Similar to...
Higher education staff to stage third wave of strikes over pay
Higher education workers are walking out over the coming days in a third wave of strikes over pay.The Unison union said some of the lowest paid in the university sector, including administrators, cleaners, library, security and catering staff, are among those taking industrial action.Universities including those in Edinburgh, Brighton, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester will be affected.For most of the 17 institutions affected, it is the third wave of industrial action this academic year. Strikes have already taken place in September, October and November.The âdispute is over a 3% pay offer made last May which was rejected by university...
Black students have lowest completion rates in higher education, study finds
Black students have lower six-year completion rates for any kind of degree or certificate program than students in any other racial or ethnic group, a new study has found. According to the study by Gallup and Lumina Foundation, which was released on Thursday, Black students must contend with various challenges to completing post-secondary programs including high costs and racial discrimination.
ABC: More than 500,000 construction workers needed in 2023
The escalated demand is in addition to the current level of above-average job openings. There’s no secret that finding and retaining qualified workers continues to be a struggle for some employers. And the construction industry is facing a big challenge when it comes to filling jobs. According to a...
