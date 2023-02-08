Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Drexel Hill Couple Offers Eagles Attire in Hopes of Uniting Us
A Drexel Hill couple is hoping our mutual support of the Philadelphia Eagleswill bring us together, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. John and Doreen Leister, owners of the custom-designed attire store Divided Equals Zero have designed a Philadelphia Eagles-themed line of hats and shirts as part of a mission to find common ground.
DELCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership.
Second-year Student Named Miss West Chester University 2023
West Chester University (WCU) student Madelyn Rowan was crowned Miss West Chester University 2023 during the 24th live competition held on Saturday, Feb. 4. Rowan is an International Business and Supply Chain Management dual major from Lake Wynonah, PA. Julie Stinson, Miss WCU 2022, completed her final duty after her year of service by placing the 2023 crown on Rowan.
Long-Time City Businesses Are Migrating to the Main Line
Several well-known Philadelphia brands with long histories in the city are moving into the Main Line suburbs, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine. Boyds, DiBruno Brothers, and White Dog Café have opened in Wayne. Fishtown-based La Colombe Coffee Roasters added Bryn Mawr to its four city coffee shops. HipCityVeg...
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia EaglesCenter Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017.
Reading Area Community College, West Chester University Agree to Dual Admission
As part of a first-time partnership, Reading Area Community College (RACC) and West Chester University (WCU) came together to sign a dual admission degree completion agreement that will enhance greater access to a baccalaureate degree for RACC students.
Vera’s Water Ice Remains a Springfield Family Tradition
He new owners of Vera's Water Ice in Springfield, Richie Gallo and Lou Farese. A 30-year institution in Springfield Township, Vera’s Water Ice, has a new owner, write Peg DeGRassa for the Daily Times. The popular water ice and ice cream shop will keep a tradition of opening on...
West Norriton Resident Has No Problem Admitting That His Moonlighting Job Is a Drag
By day, West Norriton resident Derek Lightcap is a counselor at the Valley Forge Memorial Garden cemetery in King of Prussia. He balances the weight of that career with a polar-opposite moonlighting job: Lightcap is a drag performer, sassily entertaining crowds with the persona he’s created, Fanci Dismount. “I’ve...
