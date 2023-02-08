ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DELCO.Today

New Upper Darby Mom Benefits From Nurse-Family Partnership

In 2020, Lauren Brown of Upper Darby had a high-risk pregnancy and needed an emergency C-section to deliver her daughter, Bella, writes Laura Benshoff for NPR. Brown, who is Black and a first-time mom, got help from a national Nurse-Family Partnership administered locally through The Foundation for Delaware County. “It...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Split-Level Home in Thornton

A charming split-level home set on 1.32 gorgeous acres with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Thornton. The former owner of this 1960 residence was an avid gardener and surrounded the home with around 50 different species of plants and trees. The property is also home to a swimming pool and an inviting greenhouse.
THORNTON, PA
Wayne-Based RainCaper Brings Fine Art to Rainwear

The Wayne-based accessories company RainCaper, started by a mother and daughter team, is using fine art to make everyday items into something special, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. Jan Hartman and Lindsay Hagerman created the niche business in 2016 after Hartman closed her Wayne shop, Flag Lady Gifts,...
WAYNE, PA
Drexel Hill Couple Offers Eagles Attire in Hopes of Uniting Us

A Drexel Hill couple is hoping our mutual support of the Philadelphia Eagleswill bring us together, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. John and Doreen Leister, owners of the custom-designed attire store Divided Equals Zero have designed a Philadelphia Eagles-themed line of hats and shirts as part of a mission to find common ground.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Union Performance Ramps Up Its Value to $575M

The Philadelphia Unionhas risen five spots in value on Forbes’ ranking of Major League Soccer Clubs, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Union, home based in Chester, made it to the MLS Cup game for the second consecutive year last season and nearly won its first league championship in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

