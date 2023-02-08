Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Widener’s Specialty Housing Fosters Community and Belonging
Garrett Kluthe ’26 was searching for a campus housing option where he could connect with fellow engineering students and benefit from their shared experiences. Drew Nutt ’26 was looking for a home, not just a place to sleep after a long day of classes.
Lansdowne woman honored by CDC as a Public Health Trailblazer
Betsy Walls of Lansdowne who served as the director of personal health at the Chester County Health Departmentfor 18 years was honored this week by the CDC, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
2 Delco ZIP Codes Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in Region
Even with the housing market cooling in the Philadelphia region there are still two ZIP codes in Delaware County where home sales were quick and demand high as of January, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Journal listed 12 ZIP codes with higher housing turnover. Marcus Hook, at...
Identical Twins at Penncrest High Organize School Blood Drive
Two Penncrest High identical twins, Michele and Jess Sun, took the lead on planning and hosting a recent blood drive at the school, with the drive’s 125 available appointments all booked by Penncrest students and faculty, writes Nate File for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
It’s a February Frenzy of SCORE Webinars to Help Your Business
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a wide range of February SCORE webinars to help small business owners achieve success with their business. How To Find Funding Opportunities For Black-Owned Businesses.
New Upper Darby Mom Benefits From Nurse-Family Partnership
In 2020, Lauren Brown of Upper Darby had a high-risk pregnancy and needed an emergency C-section to deliver her daughter, Bella, writes Laura Benshoff for NPR. Brown, who is Black and a first-time mom, got help from a national Nurse-Family Partnership administered locally through The Foundation for Delaware County. “It...
Inc. Magazine: Philadelphia-Born Celebrities Sing Wawa’s Praises to All of America
Wawa is renowned for eliciting strong feelings from those who grew up with it, even celebrities. For proof, look no further than Philadelphia’s celebrities who, even when they move away, continue to sing the praises of the Delco-based chain of convenience stores, writes Maria Aspan for Inc. magazine. On...
CEO of Chester Springs-Based Creative Capital Featured in Local ESPN, NFL Ads
Frederick Hubler, CEO and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Chester Springs, will be featured in two advertisements on the ESPN and NFL networks leading up to the Super Bowl.
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
With Zoning OK, Cobbs Creek Golf Course Work Proceeds, With Protests
Philadelphia City Council gave its final unanimous approval Feb. 2 allowing a zoning exception for the Cobbs Creek Golf Course, but not without some musical protest from Jonathan Leibovic, writes Pat Loeb for KYW Newsradio.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Split-Level Home in Thornton
A charming split-level home set on 1.32 gorgeous acres with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Thornton. The former owner of this 1960 residence was an avid gardener and surrounded the home with around 50 different species of plants and trees. The property is also home to a swimming pool and an inviting greenhouse.
Valley Forge Tourism Board Leads Rousing ‘Huzzah’ in Support of the Eagles This Morning
Staff and leadership from the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invite the public to an EaglesSuper Bowl LVII pep rally, today, Feb. 10, at 10 AM. The event takes place on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse, 2 East Airy Street, Norristown.
WSFS CARES Foundation’s $2.4 Million in Donations Last Year Bring Us Closer to ‘a Day When Everyone Will Thrive’
The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank, provided grants and donations totaling more than $2.4 million to community organizations located across Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania in 2022.
Wayne-Based RainCaper Brings Fine Art to Rainwear
The Wayne-based accessories company RainCaper, started by a mother and daughter team, is using fine art to make everyday items into something special, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. Jan Hartman and Lindsay Hagerman created the niche business in 2016 after Hartman closed her Wayne shop, Flag Lady Gifts,...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Drexel Hill Couple Offers Eagles Attire in Hopes of Uniting Us
A Drexel Hill couple is hoping our mutual support of the Philadelphia Eagleswill bring us together, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. John and Doreen Leister, owners of the custom-designed attire store Divided Equals Zero have designed a Philadelphia Eagles-themed line of hats and shirts as part of a mission to find common ground.
For Republicans, Figuring Out Suburbs Key to Winning Elections
Pennsylvania is rated among the swing states by pundits, with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh standing as Democratic strongholds while rural Pennsylvania is almost exclusively Republican, writes Guy Ciarrocchi for Real Clear Pennsylvania.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Cites Local Ways to Honor Black History Month
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents Celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County. The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color.
Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford Takes 2 Gold Medals
Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford has won two gold medals at the San Francisco International Wine Competition, one of the world’s largest, longest-running wine contests, writes Paul Vigna for Penn Live.
Philadelphia Union Performance Ramps Up Its Value to $575M
The Philadelphia Unionhas risen five spots in value on Forbes’ ranking of Major League Soccer Clubs, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Union, home based in Chester, made it to the MLS Cup game for the second consecutive year last season and nearly won its first league championship in 2022.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0