Why Aurora Mobile Shares Are Jumping Today

Aurora Mobile provides customer engagement and marketing technology services in China.
Using this tool, developers can quickly generate personalized intelligent push copywriting with high click-through rates and high conversion, effectively improving the efficiency of user reach and engagement.
Aurora Mobile will also apply ChatGPT's technology to its email and SMS solutions for developers and further enrich the application scenarios of ChatGPT and other related technologies in its SaaS business.
Microsoft Corp MSFT backed OpenAI's ChatGPT recently grabbed eyeballs by enhancing the tech giant's competitive edge in AI.
Microsoft shared a new multiyear, $10 billion deal in January with OpenAI. The deal followed its previous investments in 2019 and 2021.
Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google invested nearly $400 million in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic AI, which trialed a rival to ChatGPT.
Price Action: JG shares traded higher by 40.5% at $1.11 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
The AI war that is brewing between Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has caught the attention of none other than Jim Cramer, who hosts the “Mad Money” show for CNBC. What Happened: Cramer chimed in with his view about the potential winner of the AI...
Tesla Inc. TSLA stock is extending its dream run and traded solidly higher in premarket trading on Thursday. Rally Accelerates: Shares of the Elon Musk-led company have been on a tear since the start of the year. On Wednesday, it bucked the tech industry-wide pullback and ended 2.28% higher, at $201.29, breaching the $200 psychological resistance for the first time since Nov. 7, 2022.
Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc CELZ has received Institutional Review Board approval to proceed with its Clinical Trial for Type 1 Diabetes with its CELZ-201 cell therapy. The FDA had previously cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug application within 30 days from submission. The company believes that CELZ-201 leverages a...
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday as concerns over the Federal Reserve’s future policy moves took precedence. Tech stocks wobbled with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) closing over 4% lower, dragged by concerns regarding competition in the artificial intelligence space, while Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) lost over 3%. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.02% lower, while the S&P 500 ended Thursday’s session 0.88% down. The Dow Jones closed 0.73% lower. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
1. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): Shares of the EV-maker closed over 3% higher on Thursday. The...
Adult-use cannabis sales in Missouri launched Friday, several days earlier than expected. During the first three days, weed shops sold some $12.7 million in weed products, out of which $4.2 million was medical marijuana and the remaining $8.5 million went to recreational sales. The Missouri Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) said...
Allianz chief economic adviser and noted economist Mohamed El-Erian has said the tone of Federal Reserve officials in their recent commentary indicates there may be a coordinated attempt by central bankers to ensure markets' understanding of Chair Jerome Powell's statements. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had acknowledged during a discussion...
Unrivaled Brands Expands California Retail Footprint. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, which operates in California, held the grand opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, Feb 4. The new store is located at 1915 Fairway Dr in San Leandro. "We're thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum...
A day after saying the U.S. is seeking competition with China, not conflict, President Joe Biden said his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, has "enormous problems." What Happened: In an interview with PBS NewsHour, after delivering his State of the Union address to the joint chambers of the U.S. Congress, Biden said Beijing was constrained in its ability to confront Washington by the need to protect international trade and that Xi himself is in an unenviable position.
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said in May last year that President Joe Biden is mistaken in thinking he was elected to “transform the country.”. What Happened: The entrepreneur tweeted that Biden was elected because “everyone just wanted less drama.”. Although Musk said he thinks a “less divisive...
U.S. President Joe Biden said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has "already lost Ukraine." What Happened: In an interview with PBS NewsHour after delivering the State of the Union address, Biden said, "There's no way that Putin is going to be able to — he's already lost Ukraine."
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parker-Hannifin Corp PH is "just the kind of industrial I’ve been recommending." When asked about ConocoPhillips COP, he said, "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here." Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 1% in 2023, but are up 22% in the past year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
Elon Musk once again reiterated his world war three warning on Tuesday. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a tweet about fears of a ‘wider war’ over Ukraine-Russia, said people aren’t aware of the dangers of a world war. "Most are oblivious to the danger," tweeted Musk.
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the market capitalization after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the “disinflationary process” has started in the economy. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price. Bitcoin +2.15 $23,335. Ethereum +3.74 $1,685. Dogecoin +2.87 $0.092. What Happened: The largest...
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST. A preview of the address released by the White House showed that Biden is likely to clamor for measures that may not go down well with corporations and their shareholders as well the wealthiest individuals.
Yilong Ma, the internet's new celebrity, is making waves on social media and TikTok for his uncanny resemblance to Dogecoin DOGE/USD proponent and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. What Happened: In a viral TikTok video, Ma, a Chinese doppelganger of Musk, can be seen in a fit of car rage while...
As the founder of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Jeff Bezos is one of the most well-known figures in the world and one of the wealthiest. Tips on how to conduct meetings for increased productivity could be one of the ways that Bezos and Amazon have been successful over the years. What...
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF submitted its WARN notice to the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment, revealing that 47 employees will be laid off, reported The Pueblo Chieftain. These layoffs come as a part of the planned proactive closure of the majority of the company’s operations in California, Colorado and Oregon announced in January. These layoffs also follow a previous round that took place in November and resulted in some 220 employees losing their jobs.
Comments / 0