Why Aurora Mobile Shares Are Jumping Today

By Anusuya Lahiri
 2 days ago
  • Aurora Mobile Limited JG prepared to leverage ChatGPT's technology to enhance JPush, its push notification solution.
  • Aurora Mobile provides customer engagement and marketing technology services in China.
  • Using this tool, developers can quickly generate personalized intelligent push copywriting with high click-through rates and high conversion, effectively improving the efficiency of user reach and engagement.
  • Aurora Mobile will also apply ChatGPT's technology to its email and SMS solutions for developers and further enrich the application scenarios of ChatGPT and other related technologies in its SaaS business.
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT backed OpenAI's ChatGPT recently grabbed eyeballs by enhancing the tech giant's competitive edge in AI.
  • Microsoft shared a new multiyear, $10 billion deal in January with OpenAI. The deal followed its previous investments in 2019 and 2021.
  • Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google invested nearly $400 million in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic AI, which trialed a rival to ChatGPT.
  • Price Action: JG shares traded higher by 40.5% at $1.11 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

