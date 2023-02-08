Why Aurora Mobile Shares Are Jumping Today

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. What Happened: On Wednesday, The AZEK company reported earnings for the first quarter ending December 31st, 2022. The company reported revenues of $216.3 million, beating the consensus estimate of $207.9 million. Additionally, AZEK reported a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share, beating the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.11 per share. Jesse Singh, CEO of AZEK, stated, "we executed against our stated growth initiatives in the quarter, with the successful launch of several new products and shelf space gains.” The AZEK Co Inc is a designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance, and environmentally sustainable products focused on the fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Its portfolio of products includes decks, rail, trim, wood and wood-look siding, porches, pavers, outdoor furniture, cabinetry, and lighting. According to data from Benzinga Pro, The AZEK Company shares were up 7.30%, trading at $27.77 at the time of publication. It has a 52-week high of $33.58 and a 52-week low of $15.12. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

16 HOURS AGO