Baton Rouge, LA

bizneworleans.com

Baton Rouge-Based ‘Recovery Spa’ to Open on Magazine

BATON ROUGE – The Covery, a wellness spa brand focusing on workout recovery, is coming in the second quarter of 2023 to 4712 Magazine Street. The newest location of the Baton Rouge-based franchise will be owned by Louisiana natives Jacob Tramontin and Sasha Area. There are six locations open across the Gulf South.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU researchers study surprising health benefits of potatoes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Researchers at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Center released details from a study that showed some surprising health benefits of potatoes. The study was published in the Journal of Medicinal Food. It found that potatoes do not increase the risk for type 2 diabetes and can help people as they battle weight issues.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Watching Your Wallet: Homebuying Scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s mind-boggling how much money scammers get from victims in the United States each year. Unfortunately, every aspect of our lives is a target. There are certain things to look out for when you’re buying a house. The Federal Trade Commission found that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Watching Your Wallet: Financial Resolutions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New research states New Year’s resolutions last only about 32 days. If you made some financial resolutions that are now a distant memory, here are some tips to reset those goals. Resolutions are tough to keep. You make them with the right intentions but...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Glen Oaks Wellness Ride prioritizes mental health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular bicycle rental boutique, along with District 5 Councilman Daryl Hurst, is inviting the community to participate in the Glen Oaks Wellness Ride on Thursday, Feb. 9. The company, Geaux Ride, says the wellness tour is aimed at reconnecting bike riders to the community...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
centralcitynews.us

Should You Be Armed to Drive thru Krispy Kreme?

You really shouldn’t have to be armed to drive through Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday morning, should you?. Well, since a few thugs shot up the drive-through line at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, I guess you do! At least I do!
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Downtown businesses see setbacks with more working from home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Working from home/hybrid model affects downtown Baton Rouge restaurant businesses that rely on corporate Louisiana agency workers to visit them. Workers at Little Village downtown say they are not serving as many of their popular Gulf seafood plates during lunch as they once did. “If...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wwno.org

An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments

Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

