Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Admits to Almost Calling Him After Seeing Him in New Gap Campaign
Losing a loved one is never easy, but it’s the moments you forget they are gone that hurt more. Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Connie Boss Alexander, opened up about seeing her son on television for the first time since his death. The late dancer appeared in a recent campaign for the clothing brand, Gap. Seeing it for the first time on television, Page Six reported Alexander took to her Instagram story to share how she almost picked up the phone to call him. “I almost called you to say son look at you in this ad,” Alexander wrote. “Then I remembered. My heart…”
Little People’s Isabel Roloff shares rare photo of son Mateo, 1, and reveals baby’s major milestone in new post
ISABEL Roloff has shared a rare photo of her one-year-old son Mateo and opened up about his most recent baby milestone. The Little People Big World star has previously made her feelings known regarding posting her little boy on social media. But Isabel, 26, broke tradition with a snapshot of...
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Having 2 Young Boys
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Amy Slaton is getting adjusted to a full house. The star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters welcomed son Glenn Allen Halterman with husband Michael Halterman in July 2022, joining brother Gage Deon who was born in November 2020. Having two...
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Hallmark Channel Star Nikki DeLoach and Ryan Goodell’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating for a Decade to Married With Kids
Not like the movies! Nikki DeLoach has wooed many suitors as a Hallmark Channel actress, but her real-life romance with Ryan Goodell is her best love story. The Curious Caterer: Grilling Season actress fell for Goodell in 1999 at the height of his fame as one of the members of Take 5. The boy band, […]
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Daniele Is Disgusted by Yohan's Meat Shop in the Dominican Republic (Exclusive)
What was supposed to be a proud moment for Yohan is turning out to be anything but. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Yohan takes Daniele to check out the butcher shop he opened in the Dominican Republic for the first time, but instead of being impressed, she's completely disgusted.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
Essence
Mom Of Late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 'Almost Called' Him To Celebrate New Gap Ad: 'Then I Remembered'
Connie Boss Alexander shared the campaign on Instagram, offering up both her excitement along with her grief. On Monday, Gap released new images and video honoring Steven “tWitch” Boss. The dancer posed for the company’s latest collaboration with Haitian-owned menswear label The Brooklyn Circus before his death on December 13.
Eve Shares Adorable Photos from Wilde Wolf's First Birthday Celebration — See His Cake!
Eve shares son Wilde Wolf with husband Maximillion Cooper Eve is celebrating one year with her baby boy! On Wednesday, the rapper, 44, shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram from son Wilde Wolf's first birthday. In the festive snaps, Wilde smiles as he reaches toward his beautiful teal-colored birthday cake, complete with gold foil, gold and silver decorations and a Peter rabbit figurine. The cake also features the word "one" written in gold on the side and a silver birthday candle on top. "Wilde's #1stbirthday #tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂🥲🥳," Eve captioned the post. Maximillion...
Fury As Mom Refuses To Give Back Teen Daughter's Baby: 'Too Young'
The mom accused her daughter of "abandoning" the child and claimed to have a "special connection" with the baby.
Mom Records Adopted Daughter’s Annual Birthday Wish and It’s So Sweetly Heartbreaking
May her wishes always come true.
tvinsider.com
‘Southern Charm’ Star Olivia Flowers’ Brother, Conner, Dies at 32
As reported by Page Six, Conner passed away on Monday, January 30, at his residence in the Isle of Palms outside Charleston, South Carolina. There is no confirmation yet on the manner or cause of death, as the local police department is still “investigating.”. Following news of the shocking...
Ellen DeGeneres Publicly Honoring Late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Here’s How
Ellen DeGeneres has not forgotten about her late friend, DJ, executive producer, and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss one bit. Recently, DeGeneres made a public effort around honoring Boss’ memory. She has been involved with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. The fund announced that it was celebrating an anniversary of a previous philanthropic effort from DeGeneres. But the organization announced that DeGeneres has donated a new tree with a plaque remembering Boss’ life.
Molly-Mae Hague admits she can ‘barely watch’ video of herself giving birth
Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she filmed the entirety of her birth, but she will never share it online.Love Island star Hague gave birth to daughter Bambi Fury last month, who she shares with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, who she met on the ITV2 dating show.Since the birth, the 23-year-olds shared updates on Bambi’s first weeks on social media, with Molly-Mae posting a 30-minute video on her YouTube channel explaining the details of how her birth went.In the video, the reality star admitted that, while the experience is “a massive blur”, she filmed herself giving birth, but said the...
TODAY.com
Super Bowl ad shows a dad’s hilariously extreme efforts to retrieve his baby’s pacifier
How far would you go to retrieve your child's beloved pacifier?. A 2023 Super Bowl ad demonstrates the distance some parents would travel to comfort their baby — or protect their own sanity. In the Kia car commercial, a fictitious family arrives at a hotel for the start of their vacation when the wife realizes they didn't pack a crucial item.
