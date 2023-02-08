ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Top NJ News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday. ⬛ Murphy reminds us he's not from NJ with comments about Eagles. NJ Gov Murphy refuses to say who he is rooting for in the Super Bowl. ⬛ NJ may require opioid antidote spray on college campuses. New Jersey has...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Buckle up! They say this is the most dangerous road in NJ

Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey

Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
NEW JERSEY STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating New Jersey Factory Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

New Jersey is a state with a lot of history – sometimes hiding just out of plain sight. That’s the case for Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing. A charming county park with hiking trails, playgrounds, and waterfront views, it makes for a great day trip – but those who stray off the beaten path will find a massive surprise. The park is home to the ruins of the Bethlehem Loading Company, an abandoned factory in New Jersey that has been standing inactive for a century. In that time, nature has reclaimed much of the area and only a few stone structures are left standing. These historic sites can be visited by park guests if they know where to go, and they may find a few other historic surprises along the way.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gov. Murphy ‘SNAPs Up’ Better Benefits for NJ’s Neediest

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — With a quick swish of his pen, Gov. Phil Murphy made sure many of New Jersey’s neediest people, families and senior citizens can keep putting food on their tables. Gov. Murphy – in a midday ceremony at ShopRite of Woodbridge – signed into law A5086, to raise the state’s monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefit from $45 to $95 starting March 1st. New Jersey has roughly 64,000 households on SNAP, a program once known as “food stamps.” Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19 Dist) championed the measure. Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz sponsored a mirror measure in the state Senate....
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
pix11.com

2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey

Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New York and Union City in New Jersey Wednesday morning, destroying people's homes and businesses, officials said. 2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey. Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Where is winter, NJ? More mild 50s, with a few rain showers

What happened to winter? I dunno. I feel so bad for snow plow drivers, snow resort operators, and anyone who bought a snowblower this year. Yes, we've had two dramatic cold snaps. But for significant snow, we need a sustaining pool of available cold air. And at the same time, the predominant storm track needs to be just right. As we have discussed, a major culprit of this weird season is the continuing La Nina conditions (when the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean is relatively cool and the western Pacific is relatively warm).
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy