Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
NECN
Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week
We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
First Alert Weather: Passing showers possible
Forecast: There will be a few showers around today, but mainly N&W in the morning/midday with just a stray shower this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s. A few leftover showers pass through this evening with temperatures rising into the overnight hours.As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and milder with a handful of records in jeopardy. The forecast high for Central Park is 58 and the record high is 61.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the 40s. Sunday should stay dry for the most part with increasing clouds and a chance of rain late in the day. Then a coastal system brushes our area late Sunday into Monday morning with precipitation mainly in the form of rain. This will need to be monitored over the next few days to see if it tracks more inland or offshore.
CBS42.com
Sunny today, strong storms tonight with gusty winds and heavy rain
The weather will change today. A strong cold front will move toward Alabama. Ahead of it we will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s this afternoon. Winds will increase to around 15-25 mph with higher gusts. A warm front will move...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
First Alert Forecast: Warmer week ahead
BALTIMORE - Warmer weather is in the forecast this week. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures will rebound on Tuesday into the low 50s for most and it only gets warmer through the week. A cold front will approach the area late Tuesday through early Wednesday and may bring a few more clouds to the area, but it will remain dry. Temperatures on Wednesday ahead of the front will reach the low 60s. The mild weather continues through mid-week with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s again Thursday with a chance for showers. More...
First Alert Forecast: Colder weather arrives Tuesday
BALTIMORE - The mild temperatures of late will be leaving for a few days as a cold front brings falling temperatures to the area on Tuesday. Overnight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the 30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. A very weak upper level disturbance will move through the region during the day bringing the chance for a light wintry mix to the area. Temperatures will be above freezing and travel issues are not expected. Any accumulations that occur will be very light. Another disturbance will swing through the area...
Showers expected through overnight; temp rise for Friday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says to expect scattered showers through midnight before temperatures rise to the upper-50s on Friday, followed by a dry and chilly weekend.
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler for Friday
BALTIMORE - It will be a very mild night for mid-February across the region with lows only falling to around 50 by Friday morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Friday with temperature highs in the upper 50s. Saturday looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies, with the next storm system arriving Sunday afternoon.Rain will spread into the region Sunday afternoon and evening. An upper level low pressure system with very cold air aloft will bypass the region Sunday and Sunday night. As this feature approaches, will bring rain, some of it heavy, to the area by Sunday...
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]
An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
Washington Examiner
Brutal 'epic, generational Arctic outbreak' cold front set to blast northeast
Forecasters are predicting frigid temperatures and ice storms will continue to batter the northeastern United States though the weekend. Temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area are set to drop to below freezing, with "wind chills in the teens," per the National Weather Service, while temperatures in Maine are set to hit wind chill temperatures which are "rarely seen."
'Dangerously cold' Arctic blast coming for Northeast; wind chills as low as 40 below zero: Friday updates
A dangerous Arctic blast began its sweep over the Northeast, bringing wind chill warnings and record-breaking cold temperatures.
Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast continues
Bitter wind chills as low as more than 100 below zero are being recorded in the Northeastern United States this weekend as cold continues to blast the region. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds caused what was likely the U.S.’s lowest-ever reported wind chill of negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington in…
Warmer temperatures across the Northeast as Texas faces storms: Tuesday weather forecast
After cold temperatures hit the Northeast and an ice storm landed in Texas last week, some areas in the US have milder weather in Tuesday's forecast.
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
