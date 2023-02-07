PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1.75 million for the Decatur man accused of shooting another Decatur man in the parking lot of a West Peoria gas station last month. Turner, investigators believe, is one of two people who may have opened fire on Stashaun Wheeler, 35, also of Decatur, early in the morning of January 22nd, before fleeing in a car parked near the Casey’s on Farmington Road.

