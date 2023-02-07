Read full article on original website
1027superhits.com
Part of Peoria street re-named for retired Manual band director
PEORIA, Ill. – A retired high school band director in Peoria is the latest to receive his own street name in the city. A ceremony was held Friday to rename the area around Ann and Griswold near Manual High School as “George Graves, Junior, Avenue.”. Graves was band...
1027superhits.com
Former Sully’s Bar location eyed for hotel development
PEORIA, Ill. — The City of Peoria is looking at a plan to help redevelop a key section of the downtown area that now sits vacant. The former Sully’s Bar location is the proposed site for a $57 million dollar hotel and residential building on SW Adams Street.
1027superhits.com
Bond set in West Peoria homicide case
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1.75 million for the Decatur man accused of shooting another Decatur man in the parking lot of a West Peoria gas station last month. Turner, investigators believe, is one of two people who may have opened fire on Stashaun Wheeler, 35, also of Decatur, early in the morning of January 22nd, before fleeing in a car parked near the Casey’s on Farmington Road.
1027superhits.com
New Amazon fulfillment center opens in North Pekin Thursday morning
NORTH PEKIN, Ill. – A major company will open its first Peoria-area location Thursday morning. Amazon opens its fulfillment center in North Pekin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Despite the rainy, windy weather predicted, Pekin Chamber of Commerce officials will cut the ribbon and open the doors. Chris Setti with...
1027superhits.com
UPDATE: North Valley fire displaces six
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters spent the late afternoon Wednesday at a North Valley home damaged by fire. Crews were called to the home near Madison and Morgan, near the Friendship House, around 4:30 p.m. and had the fire under control by 5:45 p.m. Officials say the fire started...
1027superhits.com
No injuries in car vs. train incident Thursday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – No one was injured in a car versus train incident Thursday morning. The Peoria Fire Department says firefighters were called to West Clark Street in the area of Allied Iron and Steel at around 11:00 A.M. They found a small car with moderate damage on the...
1027superhits.com
Arrest made in West Peoria homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A Decatur man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another Decatur man in West Peoria last month. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Lamentae Turner, 22, was found at a Decatur home around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday by Peoria County Sheriffs Deputies, Decatur Police, U.S. Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents.
1027superhits.com
Police investigate West Bluff carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they’re looking for someone who may be responsible for a carjacking in the West Bluff area. Police say it happened at around 8:23 p.m. Wednesday on North Underhill, inbetween Columbia Terrace and Russell Street. An adult male told police a male armed...
