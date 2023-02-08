Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: GOP, party of violence
Ninety-nine percent of Republican lawmakers voted against banning assault weapons, and 96% voted against commonsense background checks before gun sales. Both of these safety measures are supported by the majority of Americans and would save countless lives. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were 648 mass shootings in 2022....
Gun control lobby’s latest demands show the goal is to strip Americans of their 2A rights, NRA says
The National Rifle Association warned that the latest list of demands from the gun control lobby show the goal is to remove the right to own firearms in the U.S.
No, guns do kill people. And the solution is glaringly obvious
My Nhan, 65, immigrated to the United States from Vietnam in the 1980s, and made her home in California’s San Gabriel Valley, in a community called Rosemead. Her niece, Fonda Quan, said she was ready “to start the year fresh,” and celebrate with her friends, according to the CBC. She never got the chance. Nhan was among the […] The post No, guns do kill people. And the solution is glaringly obvious appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
iheart.com
Assault Weapons Ban Filed In Congress
The battle over common-sense gun legislation is gearing up. Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has filed a measure that would ban the sale, import, transfer or manufacture of semi-automatic and so-called assault weapons. “These weapons of war have no place in our communities. They turn our streets, schools, grocery stores,...
Phys.org
Sheriffs who see themselves as ultimate defenders of the Constitution are especially worried about gun rights
A gun control law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois in January 2023 immediately faced opposition from a group key to the law's enforcement: sheriffs. They are county-level, locally elected public officials who run jails, provide courthouse security, and, in many counties, are the primary providers of law enforcement services.
A New Guns Ruling Could Make Families Less Safe
The Fifth Circuit issued a decision that it was unconstitutional to deprive those under restraining orders of their guns
KCRA.com
Newsom reacts after court strikes down gun law focused on people with domestic violence restraining orders
California leaders vowed to double down their efforts to protect people from gun violence following a federal court's decision Thursday to strike down a law that prohibited people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns. The state's department of justice said the rule in California remains in effect, despite...
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
KevinMD.com
The silencing of gun violence research: a decades-long campaign
Violence, in particular, firearm violence, has been a specter of American culture for decades, and its impact on public health has been shrouded in the shadows for nearly as long, thanks to political lobbying by gun manufacturers. An NPR article entitled “How The NRA Worked To Stifle Gun Violence Research,” published in April 2018, provides some history on the topic. A short summary? The Dickey Amendment, passed in 1996, slashed funding for studies on gun violence by 90 percent and prohibited the CDC from supporting gun control. The Tiahrt Amendment, passed in 2003, then prevented the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms from disseminating information regarding the purchase history of guns used in crimes. Both pieces of legislation were lobbied for by the National Rifle Association (NRA), which relied on the age-old tactic of fear-mongering to keep the public in the dark about the public health impacts of gun ownership.
Washington Examiner
Reefer madness: Second Amendment gun rights shouldn’t go to pot
A Feb. 3 decision in an Oklahoma federal court affirms that the Second Amendment right to possess firearms may not broadly be restricted. Even those of us who strongly support laws against marijuana use should recognize that mere marijuana possession and small-batch use should not negate a fundamental constitutional right to own (not use) a gun that is in no way connected to the alleged cannabis infraction.
Senate’s version of permitless carry bill adds to post-Parkland school safety measures
The sheriff leading the school safety commission endorses expansion of threat assessments, mental health measures, armed school personnel and more.
campussafetymagazine.com
Using ‘Red Flag’ Laws for Potential Firearms Threats on Campus
November’s shooting at the University of Virginia highlights the ongoing concern of gun violence on campuses and the application of “red flag” laws to some of those cases. While it is possible to calculate the number of incidents on college campuses, it is even more difficult to calculate the number of threats received each year by threat assessment teams and behavior intervention teams.
Curriculum transparency bill critics say is ‘punitive’ to teachers stalls in committee
A Utah lawmaker proposed a bill promoting transparency to dispel myths about what is being taught in schools. Critics say the law would be punitive and sends the message that teachers cannot be trusted.
WLWT 5
Former city councilman talks gun reform efforts he's backing as freshman congressman
CINCINNATI — There is a push at the local and federal levels to address gun violence and enact reforms to gun laws. Cincinnati city council approved two new gun laws Wednesday that were announced last week. One law makes it illegal to own a gun if you have a domestic violence conviction, even if the conviction is for a misdemeanor offense. The other law aims to hold people liable if they do not safely store their firearm and a child gets ahold of it and someone gets hurt.
All-or-nothing approaches to firearm safety have gotten us nowhere
The challenge with such a nuanced policy is that both positions will be unhappy.
WTOK-TV
Senate passes bill to allow armed teachers
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Senate Bill 2079, the Mississippi School Protection Act, authored by Senator Angela Burks Hill of Picayune, would create a firearm training and licensure program for teachers in public and private schools that choose to participate. The bill would establish a school safety guardian training program which...
