PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: GOP, party of violence

Ninety-nine percent of Republican lawmakers voted against banning assault weapons, and 96% voted against commonsense background checks before gun sales. Both of these safety measures are supported by the majority of Americans and would save countless lives. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were 648 mass shootings in 2022....
MICHIGAN STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

No, guns do kill people. And the solution is glaringly obvious

My Nhan, 65, immigrated to the United States from Vietnam in the 1980s, and made her home in California’s San Gabriel Valley, in a community called Rosemead. Her niece, Fonda Quan, said she was ready “to start the year fresh,” and celebrate with her friends, according to the CBC. She never got the chance. Nhan was among the […] The post No, guns do kill people. And the solution is glaringly obvious appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
iheart.com

Assault Weapons Ban Filed In Congress

The battle over common-sense gun legislation is gearing up. Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has filed a measure that would ban the sale, import, transfer or manufacture of semi-automatic and so-called assault weapons. “These weapons of war have no place in our communities. They turn our streets, schools, grocery stores,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KevinMD.com

The silencing of gun violence research: a decades-long campaign

Violence, in particular, firearm violence, has been a specter of American culture for decades, and its impact on public health has been shrouded in the shadows for nearly as long, thanks to political lobbying by gun manufacturers. An NPR article entitled “How The NRA Worked To Stifle Gun Violence Research,” published in April 2018, provides some history on the topic. A short summary? The Dickey Amendment, passed in 1996, slashed funding for studies on gun violence by 90 percent and prohibited the CDC from supporting gun control. The Tiahrt Amendment, passed in 2003, then prevented the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms from disseminating information regarding the purchase history of guns used in crimes. Both pieces of legislation were lobbied for by the National Rifle Association (NRA), which relied on the age-old tactic of fear-mongering to keep the public in the dark about the public health impacts of gun ownership.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Reefer madness: Second Amendment gun rights shouldn’t go to pot

A Feb. 3 decision in an Oklahoma federal court affirms that the Second Amendment right to possess firearms may not broadly be restricted. Even those of us who strongly support laws against marijuana use should recognize that mere marijuana possession and small-batch use should not negate a fundamental constitutional right to own (not use) a gun that is in no way connected to the alleged cannabis infraction.
OKLAHOMA STATE
campussafetymagazine.com

Using ‘Red Flag’ Laws for Potential Firearms Threats on Campus

November’s shooting at the University of Virginia highlights the ongoing concern of gun violence on campuses and the application of “red flag” laws to some of those cases. While it is possible to calculate the number of incidents on college campuses, it is even more difficult to calculate the number of threats received each year by threat assessment teams and behavior intervention teams.
VIRGINIA STATE
WLWT 5

Former city councilman talks gun reform efforts he's backing as freshman congressman

CINCINNATI — There is a push at the local and federal levels to address gun violence and enact reforms to gun laws. Cincinnati city council approved two new gun laws Wednesday that were announced last week. One law makes it illegal to own a gun if you have a domestic violence conviction, even if the conviction is for a misdemeanor offense. The other law aims to hold people liable if they do not safely store their firearm and a child gets ahold of it and someone gets hurt.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOK-TV

Senate passes bill to allow armed teachers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Senate Bill 2079, the Mississippi School Protection Act, authored by Senator Angela Burks Hill of Picayune, would create a firearm training and licensure program for teachers in public and private schools that choose to participate. The bill would establish a school safety guardian training program which...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

