Violence, in particular, firearm violence, has been a specter of American culture for decades, and its impact on public health has been shrouded in the shadows for nearly as long, thanks to political lobbying by gun manufacturers. An NPR article entitled “How The NRA Worked To Stifle Gun Violence Research,” published in April 2018, provides some history on the topic. A short summary? The Dickey Amendment, passed in 1996, slashed funding for studies on gun violence by 90 percent and prohibited the CDC from supporting gun control. The Tiahrt Amendment, passed in 2003, then prevented the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms from disseminating information regarding the purchase history of guns used in crimes. Both pieces of legislation were lobbied for by the National Rifle Association (NRA), which relied on the age-old tactic of fear-mongering to keep the public in the dark about the public health impacts of gun ownership.

