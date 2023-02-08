ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
The Verge

Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US

Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
CoinDesk

Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain; Token Surges 20%

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Chiliz, the blockchain-based sports token that allows fans to own tokens tied to respective teams, has validated the genesis block of its new layer 1 blockchain, according to ablog post. The Chiliz blockchain is...
TEXAS STATE
ValueWalk

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
CoinDesk

Ethereum Testnet Processes First ETH Staking Withdrawals

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. An Ethererum test network (testnet) successfully simulated withdrawals of staked ether (ETH) for the first time, bringing the second-biggest blockchain yet another step closer to its historic transition to a fully featuredproof-of-stake network. The upgrade was triggered at epoch 1350 at 15:00 UTC and finalized at 15:13 UTC. (10:13 a.m. ET).
AUSTIN, TX
decrypt.co

With 11,000 NFTs Minted to Bitcoin, Are Bitcoin Maxis Coming Around?

The controversial Ordinals project continues to divide the Bitcoin community. When Ordinals launched in January, it caused an uproar in the Bitcoin community as enthusiasts, advocates, and developers argued the merits of putting JPEG on the blockchain. While the heated debate continues, the number of Bitcoin inscriptions using Ordinals has already surpassed 11,000 on Tuesday, according to a Dune report.
decrypt.co

Revolut Launches Crypto Staking for Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot, and Tezos

The staking service is the latest from challenger bank Revolut in its ongoing push to make inroads in the crypto industry. Revolut is back with another crypto update. Challenger bank Revolut announced the launch of its crypto staking service for a variety of proof-of-stake (PoS) tokens: Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), and Tezos (XTz).
decrypt.co

Financial Institutions Are Still Betting on Crypto—Even After Getting Rekt in 2022

As Bitcoin hovered around $38,000 last April—down 45% from its peak—Fidelity Investments announced its customers could soon add the digital asset to their retirement accounts through a first-of-its-kind offering. By the time the firm’s 401(k) product launched the following fall, the value of Bitcoin had sunk even more,...
decrypt.co

The Sandbox Soars 24%, Leading Metaverse Token Rally

Several metaverse-related tokens are flying high on Wednesday, with The Sanbox's SAND posting 24% gains over the day. SAND, the native token of the metaverse gaming platform The Sandbox, is leading the crypto market after surging to a three-month high of $0.93 on Wednesday morning. Despite a slight drop to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy