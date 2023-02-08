Effective: 2023-02-10 01:01:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 50 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult on Interstate 90 near Livingston and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest gusts are expected to occur through 8 AM MST.

PARK COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO