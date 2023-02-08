ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carjacking Suspect Tracked To Yonkers: Police Still On Scene

Police are currently active in a part of Westchester County after a carjacking suspect was tracked to the area. The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9, when a carjacking happened in the Bronx. The suspect was then tracked to Yonkers, where they were caught and placed in custody, Yonkers Police announced around 10:30 a.m.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House

A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man charged in Wallkill slashing

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Town Police in Wallkill have arrested a 25-year-old Town of Wallkill man on a charge of attempted assault after they investigated an incident late Tuesday afternoon in which a Goshen man sustained a laceration to his hand. Police said the victim and alleged assailant were...
WALLKILL, NY
PIX11

Six Rikers inmates hospitalized after jail attack; 9 charged: DA

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nine armed inmates at the Rikers Island facility allegedly attacked fellow detainees for 15 minutes in an apparent gang dispute before the fight was broken up, officials said Thursday. The nine inmates, alleged members of the Bloods gang, are accused of cornering six alleged Mac Balla members on Aug. 18, 2022 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man wanted for four counts of rape arrested

CITY OF HUDSON – A City of Hudson man, wanted for four counts of rape – intercourse with a person under the age of 11, has been arrested in Utica. Jamel Brandow, 40, was arrested on Tuesday on an active bench warrant issued by Columbia County Court for failure to appear in court on December 15, 2021.
HUDSON, NY
theexaminernews.com

Three Men Charged in Shooting Homicide in Peekskill

Three men were charged last week in connection with the Jan. 29 murder of a 35-year-old Peekskill resident. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, Peekskill police officers responded to the 100 block of Spring St. on 911 calls of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ricky Brickhouse with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Alleged Norwalk Drug Dealer Nabbed Again, Police Say

An accused drug dealer was busted for a second time following a year-long investigation in Fairfield County. Donald "Showbizz" Flamer, age 42, of Norwalk, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 following the execution of search warrants at his Norwalk home on Ely Avenue, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.
NORWALK, CT

