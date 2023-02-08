Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was PointlessThe Chronicles of YesterdayNew Windsor, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
PLAY Airlines Offering Deeply Low Cost Flights From Northeast to IcelandJordan ArthurNew Windsor, NY
Related
Poughkeepsie man charged with kidnapping woman and 2 children
Police say the victim was sitting in her parked car on Spruce Street on Monday when Derrick Woodhoouse, 49, displayed a knife, and told her that he was getting into the car.
Man Charged With Shooting Of 2 Men At Haverstraw Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of two men inside an area restaurant. The incident took place in Rockland County on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Haverstraw at the P&D Seafood restaurant at 9 Main St. Haverstraw police responded to the area of...
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
Armed Man Nabbed For Kidnapping Woman, Kids In Poughkeepsie, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man has been nabbed for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her two children at knifepoint and forcing her to withdraw money from her bank account. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 in the city of Poughkeepsie. According to Det....
Carjacking Suspect Tracked To Yonkers: Police Still On Scene
Police are currently active in a part of Westchester County after a carjacking suspect was tracked to the area. The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9, when a carjacking happened in the Bronx. The suspect was then tracked to Yonkers, where they were caught and placed in custody, Yonkers Police announced around 10:30 a.m.
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
Hudson Valley Stranger Accused of Kidnapping Woman and Two Kids
Police say a terrifying attack played out in Dutchess County on Monday when a woman was targeted by a man with a knife. On February 6 just before 7 pm, police received a call from a woman who said she had been the victim of a brutal attempted robbery. The story she told would terrify any parent.
Goshen man assaulted in Wallkill Walmart parking lot
Police say they arrived on the scene at Route 211 East to find the 25-year-old man with laceration to his hand.
Police: Man tries to rob mom, 2 kids at knifepoint
A mother and her two children escaped without injury Monday evening after police say a Poughkeepsie man tried to rob them at knifepoint.
Home Invaders Kick In Door, Beat Hackensack Tenants: Two Caught, One Sought, Police Say
Three home invaders held several victims captive while beating them after kicking in the door of a Hackensack apartment and demanding money, authorities said. Hackensack police arrested an adult, identified as Kenny Segura, 18, and a juvenile in connection with the 1:23 a.m. Feb. 1 robbery at a Pangborn Place apartment, Capt. Michael Antista said.
3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House
A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.
NYPD arrests driver in connection to deadly crash on Cross Bronx Expressway
Police arrested and identified the 43-year-old man in connection to a deadly three-car crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway in November.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged in Wallkill slashing
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Town Police in Wallkill have arrested a 25-year-old Town of Wallkill man on a charge of attempted assault after they investigated an incident late Tuesday afternoon in which a Goshen man sustained a laceration to his hand. Police said the victim and alleged assailant were...
Six Rikers inmates hospitalized after jail attack; 9 charged: DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nine armed inmates at the Rikers Island facility allegedly attacked fellow detainees for 15 minutes in an apparent gang dispute before the fight was broken up, officials said Thursday. The nine inmates, alleged members of the Bloods gang, are accused of cornering six alleged Mac Balla members on Aug. 18, 2022 […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man wanted for four counts of rape arrested
CITY OF HUDSON – A City of Hudson man, wanted for four counts of rape – intercourse with a person under the age of 11, has been arrested in Utica. Jamel Brandow, 40, was arrested on Tuesday on an active bench warrant issued by Columbia County Court for failure to appear in court on December 15, 2021.
theexaminernews.com
Three Men Charged in Shooting Homicide in Peekskill
Three men were charged last week in connection with the Jan. 29 murder of a 35-year-old Peekskill resident. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, Peekskill police officers responded to the 100 block of Spring St. on 911 calls of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ricky Brickhouse with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.
Police: Man causes damage to home in domestic dispute
The court issued an Order of Protection on behalf of the victim before the suspect was released.
Woman Allegedly Attacks Neighbors With Hammer In Wallkill, New York
It was anything but a normal Sunday afternoon in Orange County when a neighbor dispute led to an arrest. Most Sunday afternoons are for family, chores, football (depending on the time of year), and for most of us to relax and get ready for the long work week ahead. Sundays are definitely NOT for attacking your neighbor with a hammer.
Alleged Norwalk Drug Dealer Nabbed Again, Police Say
An accused drug dealer was busted for a second time following a year-long investigation in Fairfield County. Donald "Showbizz" Flamer, age 42, of Norwalk, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 following the execution of search warrants at his Norwalk home on Ely Avenue, said Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police.
Stolen car found submerged in pond off Route 17 in Goshen
Police say the stolen car was found in a drainage retention pond, but that no body was found inside.
Comments / 1