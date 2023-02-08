Washington County commissioners have a word for framing the county's future: Collaboration

Washington County's new slate of commissioners wants to foster a more collaborative spirit with other elected officials — particularly with the Hagerstown City Council — as the county grapples with changing needs of its residents and its business community.

After showing a video presentation about progress the county has made in the past year, the commissioners fielded questions Tuesday from members of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce during the Chamber's annual State of the County breakfast.

The first focused on priorities for the next year.

"I think one priority that I would like us to focus on in the years ahead would be building better relationships with some of our partners in terms of other elected officials, elected bodies," said Commissioner Wayne Keefer.

These relationships had been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, when meetings were restricted, "but I would like us to get back on that track again."

"Early on in our last term, we made a commitment to meet with, for example, the city at least quarterly … and we didn't get to follow through on that for a variety of reasons. But I would like us to meet with our other elected officials on a bit more regular basis."

Commissioners President John Barr said he'd made a commitment "to reach out to our community partners to show leadership, to show collaboration, to show interest and workability along with professionalism."

Barr said efforts already had been made to work more closely with Hagerstown and Washington County Public Schools. But both he and Keefer said they wanted to strengthen relationships with other groups as well.

"There's a number of initiatives in this community for the betterment and wellbeing of every citizen in Washington County," Barr said. "We have a tremendous opportunity to meet in person, to work across the table and to share, develop and build the greatest county in the state of Maryland if we choose to.

"I think for the next four years, you're gonna hear a lot about collaboration."

Infrastructure growth beyond Hagerstown a key topic

That collaboration is not only practical, but is becoming more of a necessity — because a frequent topic of conversation among the commissioners these days is expanding the county's infrastructure to meet the needs of potential growth.

That point has been hammered home lately as the county prepares for an updated comprehensive plan. Business and industrial zones will need more access to water and sewer services, and the city of Hagerstown provides much of that service — even to areas outside the city limits.

Commissioner Derek Harvey noted that "the water processing plant that brings the water in from the Potomac can handle 20 million gallons," but the pipes can handle less than 14 million.

To foster growth, "the infrastructure that we already have would have to be significantly reworked, upgraded," he said. "And then there's the source of the water — because we have 20 million gallons capacity doesn't mean that's our allocation. And then you have the issue of Hagerstown being the regional controlling authority for that and making the decisions about which development, which area would get the water."

That can lead to an annexation agreement if the area is outside the city limits.

In any event, "there's gonna be significant costs," he said. "I believe that all the stakeholders in the county need a seat at the table on water, and that we need to find a way to increase the water capacity that flows into our area from other sources."

Collaboration is needed not just on the water issue, Barr said, but "additional housing brings the need for services including schools, (Hagerstown Community College), Meritus (Health) and the critical need for family medicine and doctors in this community."

What's in mind for passenger rail, warehousing in Washington County?

The commissioners also were asked their views on extending light rail service from the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to Hagerstown, and about further warehousing in the county.

While a study for extending rail service farther into Western Maryland is due this summer, Commissioner Randy Wagner was dubious that money would be made available to make it a reality.

"It's always a money issue," he said. "Look how long it took us to get some money for (Interstate) 81 … Would I like to see it? Sure. Do I think it's a reality any time soon? I'm not so sure about that."

Harvey noted that zoning and environmental issues also would need to be worked out — and that a train commute could take much longer than driving.

As for warehouses, they are "a mixed bag," said Commissioners Vice President Jeff Cline. "A lot of positives and lot of negatives."

The positives include tax revenue and job opportunities. But "we don't have the workforce housing ready to handle" an influx of jobs, he warned. "And the more jobs there are, the more the schools would need money to expand — more teachers, more schools. So that's an issue that will come with what some may call progress."

But the commissioners noted that the warehouses have been constructed where they should be, according to the county's comprehensive plan, and helped pay for infrastructure improvements.

"All the planning of previous county commissioners extending Halfway Boulevard, putting in water, putting in sewer" had, Cline suggested, helped lure the new Hitachi Rail plant currently under construction.

"No, we're not selling the soul of Washington County out for money," he said. "We're trying to grow our economy and provide the infrastructure, the public safety and the education that our community needs. And yes, we'll have to have some controls.

"And I hate to say that word 'regulation' because we want business to flourish."