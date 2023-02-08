ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonsboro, MD

Fire officials still accepting tips in 2021 Boonsboro restaurant arson

By Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 2 days ago
The investigation into an arson at a former Boonsboro restaurant could be reopened if the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal gets more information, a spokesman for the state agency said.

No one has been charged in the Aug. 9, 2021, arson at Vesta Pizzeria and Family Restaurant, said Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, a spokesman for the fire marshal's office.

Investigators found three different places the fire appears to have started throughout the restaurant, he said.

State fire marshal's investigators were assisted by private fire investigators brought in by the owner's insurance company. They also concluded it was arson, Alkire said.

Owners of the former Vesta restaurant could not be reached immediately for comment.

The building at 2 S. Main St. at Potomac Street (Md. 34), is owned by Wilder Family LLC, according to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation's website. At the time of the fire, a business manager said the building is owned by New York Times best-selling author Nora Roberts, her son Jason Aufdem-Brinke and her husband Bruce Wilder.

The state case was suspended on Oct. 29, 2021, after investigators conducted multiple interviews. Since then, the fire marshal's office received additional information, Alkire said. While investigators followed up on that information, it didn't lead to charges against anyone who could have set the fire, he said.

Anyone with information about the fire can contact the state fire marshal's tip line at 410-386-3050.

Alkire said he couldn't release further information about the fire because of its criminal nature.

New pizzeria moving into former Boonsboro restaurant space

Jeovani's Pizzeria is expected to open at the former Vesta Pizzeria space.

The Washington County Board of License Commissioners, also known as the liquor board, recently gave conditional approval to transfer a Class B restaurant license for Jeovani's.

The pizzeria will offer other Italian dishes, including pasta, subs and salad.

