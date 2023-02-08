ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Interested in train service to Washington? Take this survey

By Tamela Baker, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 2 days ago

Maybe someday you can take a train straight from Hagerstown to Washington, D.C.

But in the meantime, the Maryland Transit Administration wants to hear what you think.

MTA, a division of the Maryland Department of Transportation, has prepared an online survey to find out how much interest there is in a Western Maryland line, how often riders might use it and whether they'd use it for business or leisure — or both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzpdF_0kgEHX3N00

It's part of a feasibility study for expanding the Brunswick line of the Maryland Area Regional Commuter service to Hagerstown and possibly Cumberland, Md. MARC trains currently run from Brunswick, Md., to Martinsburg, W.Va., and Washington.

MTA is assessing three possible routes to Hagerstown from the line between Brunswick and Martinsburg. All of the routes have been used by rail lines before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145W3T_0kgEHX3N00

Sen. Paul Corderman, R-Washington/Frederick, sponsored legislation for the study while he was still serving in the House of Delegates. Corderman noted this week that the study is due this summer.

He said the study is a "first step" to the line "hopefully coming to fruition."

But don't get ready to buy your tickets just yet.

"It's going to be a lengthy process," Corderman said Monday. But the study shows "possible connectivity of Hagerstown and farther west to the Brunswick line."

But Corderman said one thing's missing in the survey: Participants aren't given a chance to weigh in on which potential route they'd prefer.

Background: Leave the driving to others: Transit options could grow in county, Eastern Panhandle

"I've actually been in touch with MTA and MDOT because quite frankly, I think the survey does a little bit of disservice to the folks here in Western Maryland," he said. "It asks on the website to kind of state your preference of the connectivity — but then, in the survey itself, it doesn't ask, 'Do you prefer this one or that one?'

"There's three different kinds of options, per se, that they've laid out" for connectivity, he said, "but it tells you to 'give us your preference,' but then when you click the survey, it doesn't allow you the opportunity to give your preference. So hopefully we'll be updating or amending that survey here in the near future."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNZJj_0kgEHX3N00

The three options would follow established routes. The easternmost follows the old Baltimore & Ohio track through southern Washington County. The middle route follows the Norfolk Southern line and the westernmost option follows the Winchester & Washington line from Martinsburg to Hagerstown.

Corderman said he doesn't think the B&O track is as feasible as the other two. There's no track, he said, and it "would be extremely cost-prohibitive" and could pose challenges to South County residents.

How we got here: State will study expanding MARC service to Western Maryland

He finds the W&W line interesting, because he believes less than a mile of new track would have to be constructed. That line and the Norfolk Southern line would be most realistic, he said, because full agreements with those rail lines would be easier "because of the existing infrastructure."

"Anything going going up through the old B&O is not realistic, and I think that that should not be a concern of the folks in South County because I know it has been in the past."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FB5u_0kgEHX3N00

Corderman said he hopes the completed report will include information on costs and potential ridership.

To take the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BrunswickLine .

To read more about the study, go to https://www.mta.maryland.gov/marc-brunswick-study

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Interested in train service to Washington? Take this survey

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlas Obscura

Delaware-Maryland-Pennsylvania Tri-State Point

Charters granted to colonies in Colonial America were based on inaccurate maps by people with little knowledge of the land, an issue that often led to property disputes between colonies. One such dispute, concerning the borders between Maryland (granted to Lord Baltimore), Pennsylvania (granted to William Penn), and Delaware (administered by the New York colony after the removal of the Dutch by force), was settled after over 100 years of litigation in the High Court Chancery in London.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches

D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Public on the fence about increase in concealed carry gun permits

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Just last year, Maryland State Police reported over 85,000 applications for a concealed carry gun permit. With this many applications being submitted, some had concerns for people’s safety. Several Maryland residents say they are on the fence about if this is positive or negative. “It makes me a little […]
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Metro's new rush hour schedule

As ridership continues to rebound from pandemic lows, Metro is ramping up service during the busiest parts of the week. For commuters -- depending on the route they take -- it could mean waiting less time at the station to catch a train. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo reports. Metro’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Loyal Companion to Close All MoCo Locations

Pet store Loyal Companion announced this week that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing the majority of its locations nationwide, including local stores at 6900 Arlington Rd. in Bethesda, 235 Kentlands Boulevard in Gaithersburg, 16822 Georgia Avenue in Olney, 1306 East Gude Drive and 1643 Rockville Pike in Rockville, and 10737 Columbia Pike.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
tourcounsel.com

Dulles Town Center | Shopping mall in Sterling, Virginia

Dulles Town Center is a two-level enclosed shopping mall in Sterling in Loudoun County, Virginia. It is located five miles (8.0 km) north of Washington Dulles International Airport. It is part of the Dulles Town Center census-designated place for population statistical purposes. Dulles Town Center is anchored by the traditional chains Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and Macy's. It features typical mall staples such as Books-A-Million, American Eagle, Aeropostale, PacSun, Hollister Co., and Ann Taylor.
STERLING, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Maryland trying to expand ‘gun free zones’ as concealed carry permits soar

The state of Maryland has seen a seven-fold increase in concealed carry permit applications since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in June that ruled that laws that limited access to concealed carry permits. Now, gun control advocates in the Maryland legislature are bringing several new bills to limit access to guns, including broadly expanding the number of gun free zones throughout the state.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Officials warn of more extremist attacks in aftermath of plot targeting Maryland energy stations

BALTIMORE -- Federal officials fear more white supremacist groups may be plotting to target critical infrastructure across the country.Earlier this week, FBI arrested two alleged neo-Nazis planning to destroy power substations in the Baltimore area.On Monday, Catonsville resident Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, was charged after allegedly collaborating with Brandon Russell, who is the co-founder of "Atomwaffen," an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group, to shoot energy stations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall and Baltimore City."There's no doubt in my mind that 2023, this year that we're in right now, is probably going to be the most catastrophic when it comes to the uptick...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland Senate Republicans Announce 2023 Legislative Agenda

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Senate Republican Caucus announced its 2023 Legislative Agenda that is focused on commonsense proposals to relieve the rising cost of living, combat violent crime, promote educational opportunities and parental involvement, and champion transparency and accountability in State government. “Just as we have approached Governor...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast

An small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km. An...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Dangerous Physician-Assisted Suicide Legislation Introduced In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Yesterday, the 2023 version of the “End of Life Options Act” (SB845) was introduced in the Senate and we expect a House version to be filed by the end of the week. The proposal is the same dangerous, misguided policy that has failed repeatedly in Maryland. The Maryland Against Physician Assisted Suicide coalition remains staunchly opposed to legalizing physician-assisted suicide (PAS) for the same array of concerns, which the bill’s proponents continue to ignore. The fact that the General Assembly is being asked to consider the same significantly flawed bill yet again shows that the out-of-state interests pushing their agenda in Maryland are out of touch with the people and leaders of our state.
MARYLAND STATE
WOLB 1010AM

Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students

This past Tuesday, the American Heart Association met with Maryland lawmakers to support a newly proposed bill that would make free lunch permanent for students statewide. During the pandemic, all public schools offered free breakfast and lunch. However, federal funding for those meals has ended but the demand has not slowed. The bill has been […] The post Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
cspdc.org

Shenandoah Rail Trail Update

The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership continues to expand support and secure funding to acquire, design and construct the 48.5-mile trail between the Town of Broadway in Rockingham County and the Town of Front Royal in Warren County. The Partnership recently secured a $3 million congressional earmark for partial design and engineering of the Trail.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy