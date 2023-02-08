ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"If I was a GM and I had the number one pick, I'd take me" - LeBron James labels himself the greatest of all time after breaking the NBA scoring record

By Damien Peters
 2 days ago

LeBron James put himself in an NBA GM's shoes to make his case as the greatest basketball player of all time.

LeBron James

LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last night, and postgame, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar proclaimed he is the greatest basketball player ever in a unique way.

Entering the contest needing just 36 points to eclipse icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the coveted scoring record, LeBron nailed a fade away towards the end of the third quarter to make history. Naturally, the monumental achievement reignited the never-ending GOAT debate, and the four-time MVP spoke on the subject postgame.

“It’s great barbershop talk. It’s going to happen forever and ever. If I was a GM, or whatever the case may be, of a franchise that was starting up and I had the number one pick, I’d take me,” he said.

He has a point

Besides what some may think, James makes a great argument when viewing the GOAT debate from the perspective of having the number one overall pick and being able to choose from anyone in the history of the league.

The 38-year-old was NBA-ready as soon as he stepped on the hardwood in 2003, and 20 years later, the Akron native is just as dominant as ever. In addition, it’s hard to argue against him being clearly the most complete player in league history, being able to guard all five positions in his prime, single-handedly revolutionizing positionless basketball by being able to 1-5, scoring at will, passing as good as anyone and having perhaps the highest all-time basketball IQ.

Throw in the fact James is an athletic anomaly and just about elite in every aspect of the game besides free-throw shooting; selecting him number one overall makes a ton of sense in the grand scheme of things.

The King’s case

LeBron’s versatility has covered deficiencies on rosters throughout his career, mainly highlighted by his uncanny carrying power alongside limited role players and making ten trips to the NBA Finals with teams that quite frankly had no business being there.

Whether James being a logical number one pick in league history makes him the GOAT is up for debate, but with the overall body of work over two decades, including the MVPs, the championships, and now the all-time scoring record, it’s getting harder and harder to argue against his claim.

HOJACK INDEPENDENT
1d ago

That's not what he said during a interview after the game on National TV. He was asked if he now considered himself as the greatest of all time and his answer was.That's not my decision to make its upto the fans I'm just honored to be in the discussion

