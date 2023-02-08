A primary care office is opening on North Prospect Street in Hagerstown. What to know.

Meritus Health is expanding access to care with the opening of a primary care office in downtown Hagerstown for residents living in the North Prospect Street area, according to a news release.

The primary care office is part of a downtown "health hub" designed in partnership with Horizon Goodwill Inc., which owns the building.

Other services also will be offered through Horizon Goodwill, including a full-service grocery store and more.

The project was made possible through a $435,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development SEED fund, according to the news release.

A portion of the space also is being used for a job training facility, designated as the Pathways to Healthcare program that provides training and job placement made possible by Horizon Goodwill, Meritus and Maryland Physicians Care.

“As we look to our ‘Bold Goals’ of significantly reducing health disparities in our community by 2030, we had to address the challenges faced by many downtown residents with access to healthcare,” Miranda Ramsey, vice president of physician services, said in the release. “We’re thankful for our partnership with Horizon Goodwill to be able to make this plan a reality."

Meritus Primary Care — Prospect Street, is a walk-in clinic at 200 N. Prospect St. in downtown Hagerstown.

For more information on primary care, go to MeritusHealth.com/PrimaryCare.