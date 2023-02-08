Medical Report: Looking for relief from skin conditions? Go with your gut

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — There is news from a major dermatology conference that bacteria in the gut could contribute to a common skin disease .

Rosacea is a very common skin condition that causes redness in the face with swollen red bumps and small visible blood vessels. It is most common in women with fair complexions and can be triggered by alcohol, temperature extremes and stress.

Now a report from the annual Integrative Dermatology Conference has linked the condition with bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine.

Back in 2016, there was a similar report in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology that linked the so-called “gut microbiome” with rosacea.

The bacteria in the intestine and its role in our overall health is a growing area of research.

