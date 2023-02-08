ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Pleasanton Express

San Ysidro Cemetery clean-up

All members of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association are encouraged to attend the next clean-up day on Feb. 25. The event at San Ysidro Cemetery in Pleasanton will begin at 8 a.m. Please bring working tools such as gloves, rakes, weed eaters, etc.
PLEASANTON, TX
KSAT 12

Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Rate hike expected for San Antonio solid waste fees

San Antonio – While most areas of the city’s FY 2023 budget appear to be doing well so far, one part stinks — literally and figuratively. In a quarterly budget update to San Antonio City Council members Wednesday, city staff said the Solid Waste Operating and Maintenance Fund is not “structurally balanced,” and a rate increase is likely for the 2024 fiscal year, which starts in October.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Car drives into Guadalupe River in Seguin after losing control on I-10, crashing through guardrail

SEGUIN – A car that was seen driving erratically on Interstate 10 ended up crashing into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning. Authorities said the car was heading eastbound on I-10 when it lost control, crashed through a guardrail and went down an embankment and into the river, near Reiley Road. Another driver noticed the crash, which happened at about 2 a.m., and called authorities.
SEGUIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two arrested for theft after stealing property from construction site

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for stealing property from a new construction site. A new construction site off I-410 and Pearsall Road, in partnership with the SAPD South Property Crimes Unit, has been getting heavily burglarized. According to the police, a lot of the property has been stolen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

PHS CX DEBATERS TO STATE

Congratulations to Pleasanton High School CX Debaters Keagan Holes (at right) and Ian Rodriguez, who placed first in District, Thursday, Feb. 2. The meet was held in Floresville. Keagan and Ian will continue on to the State Meet in Austin which will be held March 15-16.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest Report – Lytle

“Last week at Lytle PD” … Officers managed 53 calls for service and conducted 96 traffic stops. Those traffic stops resulted in 87 citations and nine warnings. Property Crimes: We only had two property crimes reported last week! #1 – Somebody cut, we think, the rope on the flag pole at John Lott Park. The flag was recovered at the scene. #2 – John’s Small Engine Repair reported a Troy-Bilt push mower valued at $400 was stolen from their shop.
LYTLE, TX

