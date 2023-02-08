Read full article on original website
New Braunfels offering limb, branch removal following winter storm
Curbside branch removal must be requested by 5 p.m. Feb. 10 for members of the New Braunfels community to take advantage of the service for free. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The city of New Braunfels will be offering free curbside limb and branch removal to residents for a limited time by request in response to last week’s winter storm.
Pleasanton Express
San Ysidro Cemetery clean-up
All members of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association are encouraged to attend the next clean-up day on Feb. 25. The event at San Ysidro Cemetery in Pleasanton will begin at 8 a.m. Please bring working tools such as gloves, rakes, weed eaters, etc.
KSAT 12
SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodents, roaches, hazardous chemicals lead to health violations for SA restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections of some San Antonio restaurants uncovered all kinds of gross violations -- from rodent droppings and roaches to bottles of hazardous chemicals that have no business being in a restaurant. Little Caesars. Little Caesars, located in the 2700 block of SW Military Drive,...
KSAT 12
Rate hike expected for San Antonio solid waste fees
San Antonio – While most areas of the city’s FY 2023 budget appear to be doing well so far, one part stinks — literally and figuratively. In a quarterly budget update to San Antonio City Council members Wednesday, city staff said the Solid Waste Operating and Maintenance Fund is not “structurally balanced,” and a rate increase is likely for the 2024 fiscal year, which starts in October.
Pleasanton Express
PLEASANTON LIONS CLUB 58TH ANNUAL WILD GAME DINNER
Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward is pictured with wife Frances Soward. They shared a table with Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude and his wife Ana Cude.
KSAT 12
Small business owner’s livelihood in jeopardy after food truck stolen from East Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A small business owner worries about how she will feed her baby after someone took off with her food truck -- Build A Burger. Julia Valdez was shocked when her nearly $40,000 food truck was not where she had left it Monday. “It’s my livelihood. It’s...
KSAT 12
SEGUIN – A car that was seen driving erratically on Interstate 10 ended up crashing into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning. Authorities said the car was heading eastbound on I-10 when it lost control, crashed through a guardrail and went down an embankment and into the river, near Reiley Road. Another driver noticed the crash, which happened at about 2 a.m., and called authorities.
foxsanantonio.com
Two arrested for theft after stealing property from construction site
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for stealing property from a new construction site. A new construction site off I-410 and Pearsall Road, in partnership with the SAPD South Property Crimes Unit, has been getting heavily burglarized. According to the police, a lot of the property has been stolen.
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
SAN ANTONIO — A search for a missing driver has ended in Seguin after officials pulled his body from the submerged SUV hours after police say he drove off the highway and into the Guadalupe River. Seguin Police were called around 2 a.m. Thursday about a driver on I-10...
KSAT 12
Cardboard boats will race down Comal River tube chute this April for ‘Thru the Chute’ event
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Launching a cardboard boat down the Comal River tube chute might not sound like a good idea but it’s actually a quirky annual tradition. Thru the Chute will kick off at 10 a.m. on April 29 at the City Tube Chute, located at 100 Liebscher Drive in New Braunfels.
KENS 5
Inside Windmill Ice House to try their brisket, smoked turkey and cornbread pudding | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — They say everything is bigger and better in Texas. And that includes our barbecue. One restaurant had a vision to create a spot where kids can play and adults can relax, all while enjoying smoked brisket. It's called Windmill Ice House, and they're located on 2769...
Pleasanton Express
PHS CX DEBATERS TO STATE
Congratulations to Pleasanton High School CX Debaters Keagan Holes (at right) and Ian Rodriguez, who placed first in District, Thursday, Feb. 2. The meet was held in Floresville. Keagan and Ian will continue on to the State Meet in Austin which will be held March 15-16.
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident wins $1 million from scratch-off bought at tax center in South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – A lucky San Antonio resident won $1 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game purchased at a tax center inside South Park Mall. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winning $1,000,000 Crossword ticket was purchased at the Electronic Tax Center Check CA at 2310 S.W. Military Drive.
A lucky Texan just won life-changing money!
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
“Last week at Lytle PD” … Officers managed 53 calls for service and conducted 96 traffic stops. Those traffic stops resulted in 87 citations and nine warnings. Property Crimes: We only had two property crimes reported last week! #1 – Somebody cut, we think, the rope on the flag pole at John Lott Park. The flag was recovered at the scene. #2 – John’s Small Engine Repair reported a Troy-Bilt push mower valued at $400 was stolen from their shop.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in robbery of Macy’s at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of a department store inside Ingram Park Mall. The incident occurred on Jan. 12 at a Macy’s department store in the 6300 block of Northwest Loop 410, on the city’s West Side.
One lucky Texas resident became a millionaire overnight!
