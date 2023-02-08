Read full article on original website
PLEASANTON LIONS CLUB 58TH ANNUAL WILD GAME DINNER
Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward is pictured with wife Frances Soward. They shared a table with Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude and his wife Ana Cude.
Rockberry Ranunculi
13,000 plants later and here we are. In November 2022, I was asked to help with a huge flower project taking place in Atascosa County. In fact, it is a project that you can experience too! A few minutes north of Poteet, at a venue called Rockberry Ranch, there is a herd of bison roaming about, wine waiting to be tasted, a U-pick herb garden, a U-pick strawberry and blackberry patch, waiting to welcome visitors, and (drumroll please) thousands of flowers preparing to bloom!
Pleasanton’s McAda sets example for teammates on and off the court
Sadie McAda will soon graduate from Pleasanton High School and continue her athletic career at the University of Southern Miss in Hattiesburg. When she leaves Pleasanton, McAda will have left quite a legacy on the volleyball court, the basketball court and the golf course. McAda recently reached career marks of...
Camino Real IDD Awareness Community Celebration March 16
On Thursday, March 16, Camino Real will host a free IDD (Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities) Awareness Community Celebration. The community is invited to be a part of the festivities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pleasanton River Park, 900 River Park Rd. March marks Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, first recognized...
Pleasanton Tennis competes at Uvalde
Pleasanton’s tennis team went on the road Friday to take part in the 44th annual Uvalde varsity tennis tournament. The tournament was divided into A brackets and B brackets. In bracket A, Angel Hernandez won the boys singles consolation and the duo of Cian Martinez and Gage Pawelek won the boys doubles consolation. Farah Standley was fifth in girls singles A. Devon Clark and Shyanne Sexton were fifth in mixed doubles A. Evelynn Caraway and Lauren Miles were seventh in girls doubles for bracket A.
Children Matter’s Daddy-Daughter Dance Glow Party tickets on sale
It’s time again for the Children Matter’s Daddy- Daughter Dance fundraiser, Saturday, March 4, from 7–9:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Civic Center at 115 North Main St. Daddies, grab your girl and come dance the night away. This year’s theme is a Glow Party and Children Matter is ready to light up the dance floor and provide tons of fun. This is the fourth year for this event that has become a family favorite.
Attend the 7th annual Pleasanton ISD Education Foundation Casino Night on Feb. 18
The Pleasanton ISD Education Foundation is having another fun-filled event – their 7th annual Casino Night – to be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Pleasanton Civic Center. Individual tickets are $100 each and include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and gaming chips. Sponsorships are available, too. VIP Blackjack...
Texan's Dreams Come True With Huge Lottery Win
One lucky Texas resident became a millionaire overnight!
PLEASANTON JUNIOR HIGH STEM
Last month, STEM students were paid a special visit by Dr. Pratt of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI). Pictured, first row, from left: Jake Clark, Erick Morales, Briana Hime, Tony Lopez, Derek Kindla, Logan Rugen, Chloe Ochoa, Cara Rodriguez, Jazzy Correa, Navia Garcia, Ally Leos, Abby Cantu. Second row, from left: Leigh Ramos, Keith Massey, Nick Newman, Lilley Conroy, Brileigh Strange, Lila Hartmann, Genevieve Chancellor, Kai Berdecio, Hannah Galloway, Lola Taylor. Top row. from left: Dawna Garvin, Dr. Larry Pratt, Haylee Kunkel, Artemis Peralta, Santiago Gonzales, Rex Garza, Aden Holick.
Little Bites: Naughty bingo, overproof Texas whiskey making San Antonio food news this week
Limited-run menu items from Boiler House, Garrison Brothers Distillery and Dairy Queen are also on the menu.
ARTURO SANCHEZ
Arturo M. Sanchez, 73, of San Antonio, passed away on January 29, 2023. He was born to Frank Sanchez and Rosa Morales. On October 2, 1968, he married Rosemary San Miguel Sanchez. He was a big sports fan. He helped established Miller Lite routes in this area in the 1970s....
Play ball: Pleasanton Little League seeks sponsors
There is no better way to build long-term relationships than sponsoring your local Little League. When a business decides to sponsor a Little League team, it demonstrates that they support youth sports, understand its benefits, and genuinely care about the community. This can help instill deep loyalty among the team players and parents and your business.
Boerne resident wins $20M on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket
BOERNE, Texas — One lucky Boerne resident is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The top prize-winning ticket was worth $20 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $20 Million Supreme. They bought the ticket at M and M Food Mart, on 814 E....
Lucky San Antonian claims $1M prize on scratch-off ticket
SAN ANTONIO — Someone in San Antonio now has a million reasons to be thankful!. The lucky person just won $1,000,000 on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. They claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. They bought...
San Ysidro Cemetery clean-up
All members of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association are encouraged to attend the next clean-up day on Feb. 25. The event at San Ysidro Cemetery in Pleasanton will begin at 8 a.m. Please bring working tools such as gloves, rakes, weed eaters, etc.
KTSA
San Antonio resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is shaping up to be a big week for the Texas Lottery with multiple million-dollar-winners already announced in the San Antonio area. On Thursday, the Texas Lottery announced a $1 million dollar prize claimed by someone living in San Antonio. The anonymous winner won the top prize offered in the scratch game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was bought at South Park Mall and it was the fourth out of eight top prizes offered in that game.
PHS CX DEBATERS TO STATE
Congratulations to Pleasanton High School CX Debaters Keagan Holes (at right) and Ian Rodriguez, who placed first in District, Thursday, Feb. 2. The meet was held in Floresville. Keagan and Ian will continue on to the State Meet in Austin which will be held March 15-16.
Pleasanton wins second straight overtime game to earn playoff spot
Four quarters has not been enough time to decide a winner in recent games for the Pleasanton Lady Eagles. On Jan. 27 the Lady Eagles went to overtime at home against Somerset but lost 46-40. Last Tuesday the Lady Eagles traveled to Pearsall to take on the Lady Mavericks. Pleasanton...
From admission to parking, here's a quick guide to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
While the annual event may seem a bit overwhelming - from crowds to prices - we've compiled a simple guide to help you navigate the rodeo like a pro.
Tilden Ag Mechanics shows off in San Angelo
On February 3-4, Tilden FFA Ag Mechanics team traveled to San Angelo to show off their amazing agricultural projects. They rolled in throughout the day and the award ceremony was held Saturday. The Tilden Ag Mechanics team received four Class Placings and seven blue ribbons on their seven projects. Ariana...
