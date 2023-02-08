Read full article on original website
Pleasanton Express
Family STEM Night at Pleasanton Elementary
Pleasanton Elementary School will host Family STEM Night for students and families on Thursday, Feb. 16. The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Elementary Cafeteria. Join them for hands-on fun for the whole family, including Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities. Launch a rocket, build a...
Pleasanton Express
PHS CX DEBATERS TO STATE
Congratulations to Pleasanton High School CX Debaters Keagan Holes (at right) and Ian Rodriguez, who placed first in District, Thursday, Feb. 2. The meet was held in Floresville. Keagan and Ian will continue on to the State Meet in Austin which will be held March 15-16.
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton Tennis competes at Uvalde
Pleasanton’s tennis team went on the road Friday to take part in the 44th annual Uvalde varsity tennis tournament. The tournament was divided into A brackets and B brackets. In bracket A, Angel Hernandez won the boys singles consolation and the duo of Cian Martinez and Gage Pawelek won the boys doubles consolation. Farah Standley was fifth in girls singles A. Devon Clark and Shyanne Sexton were fifth in mixed doubles A. Evelynn Caraway and Lauren Miles were seventh in girls doubles for bracket A.
Pleasanton Express
Poteet HS Winter Guard places third at contest
On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Poteet High School Winter Guard went to their first competition of the season for TECA (Texas Educational Colorguard Association), hosted by Jourdanton High School. The group performed to Lady Gaga’s “Applause,” a show designed by Adrianna Rodriguez who has been their Color Guard instructor the...
Pleasanton Express
Comin’ up locally
Children’s Alliance of South Texas is seeking sponsors for their Inaugural Cowboy Up Against Child Abuse Ream Roping on March 25. Event will take place at Cowboy Fellowship arena in Jourdanton. Call 830-393-6290 for details. McMullen County 4-H Hog Hunt Fundraiser. March 3-5 at the Tilden Lions Club. Check-in...
Pleasanton Express
Play ball: Pleasanton Little League seeks sponsors
There is no better way to build long-term relationships than sponsoring your local Little League. When a business decides to sponsor a Little League team, it demonstrates that they support youth sports, understand its benefits, and genuinely care about the community. This can help instill deep loyalty among the team players and parents and your business.
Pleasanton Express
ARTURO SANCHEZ
Arturo M. Sanchez, 73, of San Antonio, passed away on January 29, 2023. He was born to Frank Sanchez and Rosa Morales. On October 2, 1968, he married Rosemary San Miguel Sanchez. He was a big sports fan. He helped established Miller Lite routes in this area in the 1970s....
Pleasanton Express
Attend the 7th annual Pleasanton ISD Education Foundation Casino Night on Feb. 18
The Pleasanton ISD Education Foundation is having another fun-filled event – their 7th annual Casino Night – to be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Pleasanton Civic Center. Individual tickets are $100 each and include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and gaming chips. Sponsorships are available, too. VIP Blackjack...
Pleasanton Express
Jourdanton beats Karnes City to earn share of District title
Jourdanton finished off their regular season just as strong as they started it. The Squaws (29-4, 7-1) celebrated senior night with a smooth 48-30 victory over Karnes City Friday night. With the win, Jourdanton has won the title of District 27-3A Co-District Champions. “Biggest thing I’m proud of about this...
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton wins second straight overtime game to earn playoff spot
Four quarters has not been enough time to decide a winner in recent games for the Pleasanton Lady Eagles. On Jan. 27 the Lady Eagles went to overtime at home against Somerset but lost 46-40. Last Tuesday the Lady Eagles traveled to Pearsall to take on the Lady Mavericks. Pleasanton...
Pleasanton Express
Out and About
Children’s Alliance of South Texas is seeking sponsors for their Inaugural Cowboy Up Against Child Abuse Team Roping on March 25. Event will take place at Cowboy Fellowship arena in Jourdanton. Call 830-393-6290 for details. Zumba classes at Pleasanton Civic Center. Every Monday and Wednesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fee is...
Pleasanton Express
PLEASANTON LIONS CLUB 58TH ANNUAL WILD GAME DINNER
Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward is pictured with wife Frances Soward. They shared a table with Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude and his wife Ana Cude.
Pleasanton Express
Girls basketball playoffs start this week for local teams
The girls high school basketball playoffs will begin with the bi-district round on Monday or Tuesday. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet, Charlotte and McMullen County have all earned playoff spots. When dates and times for bi-district games are announced we will have that information on our Facebook page.
Pleasanton Express
An Ocean of Learning
Under the direction of Dawna Garvin, the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) students at Pleasanton Junior High have had the opportunity to learn from some of the best in recent years. With her passion and vast experience, Garvin not only has brought a wealth of knowledge to her profession but has created an opportunity for others to add to it.
Pleasanton Express
SHOW PARENTS SNAPSHOT
Show parents, Tabetha and Chase Barker, were hard at work, taking care of pigs and kids to be show-ready at the 2023 Atascosa County Livestock Show.
Pleasanton Express
MORENO SIGNS WITH MCPHERSON COLLEGE
Poteet quarterback Asael Moreno, seated left, sits with his Poteet coaches after signing his letter of intent to play football at McPherson College in Kansas.
Pleasanton Express
City, school election filing deadline Feb. 17
The Feb 17, 2023 filing deadline for city and school elections is quickly approaching for the upcoming election in May. Pleasanton ISD, the City of Poteet and Poteet ISD have members whose terms expire in May. Trustees that have terms expiring for Pleasanton ISD are Gerald Guerra (District 2), Loren...
Pleasanton Express
Ramos signs on to play football at Bowdoin College in Maine
Sean Ramos made his college plans official last week after he signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Bowdoin College. The senior helped lead Pleasanton to three straight playoff appearances including the schools first trip to the third round of the playoffs since 2007. The 2021 District 14-4A Offensive MVP finished his illustrious career with 5,148 passing yards for 58 touchdowns to go with 829 yards on the ground.
Pleasanton Express
Rockberry Ranunculi
13,000 plants later and here we are. In November 2022, I was asked to help with a huge flower project taking place in Atascosa County. In fact, it is a project that you can experience too! A few minutes north of Poteet, at a venue called Rockberry Ranch, there is a herd of bison roaming about, wine waiting to be tasted, a U-pick herb garden, a U-pick strawberry and blackberry patch, waiting to welcome visitors, and (drumroll please) thousands of flowers preparing to bloom!
Pleasanton Express
San Ysidro Cemetery clean-up
All members of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association are encouraged to attend the next clean-up day on Feb. 25. The event at San Ysidro Cemetery in Pleasanton will begin at 8 a.m. Please bring working tools such as gloves, rakes, weed eaters, etc.
