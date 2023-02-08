Read full article on original website
Related
Pleasanton Express
Family STEM Night at Pleasanton Elementary
Pleasanton Elementary School will host Family STEM Night for students and families on Thursday, Feb. 16. The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Elementary Cafeteria. Join them for hands-on fun for the whole family, including Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities. Launch a rocket, build a...
marijuanamoment.net
San Antonio Certifies Marijuana And Abortion Initiative For May Ballot, But Officials Question Enforceability
San Antonio, Texas officials have officially certified a local initiative for the May ballot that would decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion restriction laws and ban no-knock warrants. But already, the city attorney is indicating that the local reforms would not be enforcable under state statute, even if voters...
San Antonio to vote on police reform, marijuana decriminalization
Abortion decriminalization is among the proposed charter's measures.
City of New Braunfels shows modest growth
From 2016-21, the population in New Braunfels has grown by 44.02%. That figure is slightly higher than Comal County but substantially higher than Guadalupe County and Texas as a whole, which has had a population increase of more than 7.07% in the same time period. Population change. New Braunfels. 2016:...
Pleasanton Express
Camino Real IDD Awareness Community Celebration March 16
On Thursday, March 16, Camino Real will host a free IDD (Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities) Awareness Community Celebration. The community is invited to be a part of the festivities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pleasanton River Park, 900 River Park Rd. March marks Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, first recognized...
Pleasanton Express
Comin’ up locally
Children’s Alliance of South Texas is seeking sponsors for their Inaugural Cowboy Up Against Child Abuse Ream Roping on March 25. Event will take place at Cowboy Fellowship arena in Jourdanton. Call 830-393-6290 for details. McMullen County 4-H Hog Hunt Fundraiser. March 3-5 at the Tilden Lions Club. Check-in...
San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo wants fines for city contractors that miss deadlines
Revenue from the fines would compensate businesses located within 500 feet of delayed construction projects.
Pleasanton Express
City, school election filing deadline Feb. 17
The Feb 17, 2023 filing deadline for city and school elections is quickly approaching for the upcoming election in May. Pleasanton ISD, the City of Poteet and Poteet ISD have members whose terms expire in May. Trustees that have terms expiring for Pleasanton ISD are Gerald Guerra (District 2), Loren...
KSAT 12
Rate hike expected for San Antonio solid waste fees
San Antonio – While most areas of the city’s FY 2023 budget appear to be doing well so far, one part stinks — literally and figuratively. In a quarterly budget update to San Antonio City Council members Wednesday, city staff said the Solid Waste Operating and Maintenance Fund is not “structurally balanced,” and a rate increase is likely for the 2024 fiscal year, which starts in October.
Schlitterbahn plans hiring-event to fill 2,000 jobs at New Braunfels park
Not sure if you can hit the lazy river during your lunch break.
Pleasanton Express
Rockberry Ranunculi
13,000 plants later and here we are. In November 2022, I was asked to help with a huge flower project taking place in Atascosa County. In fact, it is a project that you can experience too! A few minutes north of Poteet, at a venue called Rockberry Ranch, there is a herd of bison roaming about, wine waiting to be tasted, a U-pick herb garden, a U-pick strawberry and blackberry patch, waiting to welcome visitors, and (drumroll please) thousands of flowers preparing to bloom!
KSAT 12
Marijuana, abortion make San Antonio May ballot, but city attorney says ‘decriminalization’ efforts aren’t enforceable
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio voters will decide on a sweeping city charter amendment in the May 6 election, with an effort to decriminalize marijuana and abortion at its center. However, the city attorney said most of the proposed changes wouldn’t be enforceable, and the city would not try...
Pleasanton Express
San Ysidro Cemetery clean-up
All members of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association are encouraged to attend the next clean-up day on Feb. 25. The event at San Ysidro Cemetery in Pleasanton will begin at 8 a.m. Please bring working tools such as gloves, rakes, weed eaters, etc.
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
“Last week at Lytle PD” … Officers managed 53 calls for service and conducted 96 traffic stops. Those traffic stops resulted in 87 citations and nine warnings. Property Crimes: We only had two property crimes reported last week! #1 – Somebody cut, we think, the rope on the flag pole at John Lott Park. The flag was recovered at the scene. #2 – John’s Small Engine Repair reported a Troy-Bilt push mower valued at $400 was stolen from their shop.
Decriminalizing marijuana and abortion, other initiatives to make May Election ballot in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A push for justice reform in San Antonio has reached the number of signatures to be put on the May ballot. San Antonio voters will decide whether or not to decriminalize abortion, marijuana, banning the use of no-knock warrants and chokeholds. Activist group ACT 4 SA...
Body identified after search for car that plunged into river from I-10
The crash occurred early Thursday morning.
crossroadstoday.com
Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
Pleasanton Express
Play ball: Pleasanton Little League seeks sponsors
There is no better way to build long-term relationships than sponsoring your local Little League. When a business decides to sponsor a Little League team, it demonstrates that they support youth sports, understand its benefits, and genuinely care about the community. This can help instill deep loyalty among the team players and parents and your business.
tourcounsel.com
Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
Bad Takes: Republicans' opposition to legalized gambling in Texas isn't rooted in reality
This state — which lent its name to the most popular poker variant, Texas Hold 'Em — is leaving an awful lot of moola on the table by prohibiting gambling.
Comments / 0