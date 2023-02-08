ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jourdanton, TX

Pleasanton Express

Family STEM Night at Pleasanton Elementary

Pleasanton Elementary School will host Family STEM Night for students and families on Thursday, Feb. 16. The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Elementary Cafeteria. Join them for hands-on fun for the whole family, including Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities. Launch a rocket, build a...
PLEASANTON, TX
marijuanamoment.net

San Antonio Certifies Marijuana And Abortion Initiative For May Ballot, But Officials Question Enforceability

San Antonio, Texas officials have officially certified a local initiative for the May ballot that would decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion restriction laws and ban no-knock warrants. But already, the city attorney is indicating that the local reforms would not be enforcable under state statute, even if voters...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of New Braunfels shows modest growth

From 2016-21, the population in New Braunfels has grown by 44.02%. That figure is slightly higher than Comal County but substantially higher than Guadalupe County and Texas as a whole, which has had a population increase of more than 7.07% in the same time period. Population change. New Braunfels. 2016:...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Pleasanton Express

Camino Real IDD Awareness Community Celebration March 16

On Thursday, March 16, Camino Real will host a free IDD (Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities) Awareness Community Celebration. The community is invited to be a part of the festivities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pleasanton River Park, 900 River Park Rd. March marks Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, first recognized...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Comin’ up locally

Children’s Alliance of South Texas is seeking sponsors for their Inaugural Cowboy Up Against Child Abuse Ream Roping on March 25. Event will take place at Cowboy Fellowship arena in Jourdanton. Call 830-393-6290 for details. McMullen County 4-H Hog Hunt Fundraiser. March 3-5 at the Tilden Lions Club. Check-in...
MCMULLEN COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

City, school election filing deadline Feb. 17

The Feb 17, 2023 filing deadline for city and school elections is quickly approaching for the upcoming election in May. Pleasanton ISD, the City of Poteet and Poteet ISD have members whose terms expire in May. Trustees that have terms expiring for Pleasanton ISD are Gerald Guerra (District 2), Loren...
POTEET, TX
KSAT 12

Rate hike expected for San Antonio solid waste fees

San Antonio – While most areas of the city’s FY 2023 budget appear to be doing well so far, one part stinks — literally and figuratively. In a quarterly budget update to San Antonio City Council members Wednesday, city staff said the Solid Waste Operating and Maintenance Fund is not “structurally balanced,” and a rate increase is likely for the 2024 fiscal year, which starts in October.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Rockberry Ranunculi

13,000 plants later and here we are. In November 2022, I was asked to help with a huge flower project taking place in Atascosa County. In fact, it is a project that you can experience too! A few minutes north of Poteet, at a venue called Rockberry Ranch, there is a herd of bison roaming about, wine waiting to be tasted, a U-pick herb garden, a U-pick strawberry and blackberry patch, waiting to welcome visitors, and (drumroll please) thousands of flowers preparing to bloom!
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

San Ysidro Cemetery clean-up

All members of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association are encouraged to attend the next clean-up day on Feb. 25. The event at San Ysidro Cemetery in Pleasanton will begin at 8 a.m. Please bring working tools such as gloves, rakes, weed eaters, etc.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest Report – Lytle

“Last week at Lytle PD” … Officers managed 53 calls for service and conducted 96 traffic stops. Those traffic stops resulted in 87 citations and nine warnings. Property Crimes: We only had two property crimes reported last week! #1 – Somebody cut, we think, the rope on the flag pole at John Lott Park. The flag was recovered at the scene. #2 – John’s Small Engine Repair reported a Troy-Bilt push mower valued at $400 was stolen from their shop.
LYTLE, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
Pleasanton Express

Play ball: Pleasanton Little League seeks sponsors

There is no better way to build long-term relationships than sponsoring your local Little League. When a business decides to sponsor a Little League team, it demonstrates that they support youth sports, understand its benefits, and genuinely care about the community. This can help instill deep loyalty among the team players and parents and your business.
PLEASANTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

