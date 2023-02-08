Read full article on original website
Related
Marconews.com
On Parkland anniversary, gun safety advocates cite 'less progress' than expected five years ago
A 2018 South Florida school massacre seemed to have changed national attitudes on gun safety legislation. But as the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas approaches, gun-safety advocates fear the state is sliding backward. Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to make Florida the 26th state that...
Marconews.com
What's happening now with COVID in Florida: Here's a quick look
COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to fall across Florida as the latest wave of infections recedes. Here’s what the latest data show:. Fewest new COVID cases, lowest hospitalizations in weeks. 19,000 new infections, the fewest since the week ending Dec. 26 (Source: Health and Human Services Department). 1,978 hospital...
Comments / 0