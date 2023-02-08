Read full article on original website
Related
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Husband furious when wife refuses to share inheritance with sister wife and him
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I lived in a region of the United States for a number of years where there were many polygamous families. As long as they were subtle and well-behaved, they were pretty much left to their own devices by the public and the authorities.
Daughter on parents: "I have to share a room with them; my grandmother took the rest of the house"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having your own space to study, read, learn, talk to friends, or listen to your favorite music is often taken for granted when the house has plenty of bedrooms and kids don't have to share.
Woman's husband tells her parents they have to sleep in separate rooms
As our kids grow up, it makes sense to have some house rules when their boyfriends or girlfriends come over. But there is a time to loosen the reins a little bit. Or at least that is what a woman and her husband thought when her parents told them they had to sleep in separate rooms. She took to Reddit (that has sense been deleted) to explain what happened.
Woman disowns mother when she refuses to accept her transgender granddaughter after an early transition
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. At the tender age of thirteen, my daughter sent me a text message because she was too afraid to share what she wanted to say to my face. All it said was:
Daughter on mom and dad: "My parents should pay me to share a room with my sister"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When a couple gets married they will usually get their own home and look forward to raising a family there. But how should you react when the number of bedrooms is less than the number of kids you have, and they don't want to share the space, or they expect some kind of compensation for agreeing to that?
TODAY.com
Erin Napier shares intimate photos of family life with her 2 daughters: 'Grateful'
Erin Napier got some wins over the weekend. The HGTV star said on Instagram Jan. 30 that she and her husband, Ben Napier, experienced so many moments with their daughters, Mae, 1, and Helen, 5, that parents can relate to. "Grateful for a weekend in which the girls loved each...
Toddlers And Dogs Have An Undeniable Connection, Study Finds
Kids and dogs make an unbeatable team. From snarfing up the crumbs under the highchair or receiving hastily sneaked food from the tray, kids look out for their pups. Dogs make excellent pillows and dress-up partners, and kids give dogs food, love, and belly scritches, making for great friendships and partnerships.
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world
Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
Parent Refusing To Turn Home Office Back Into Daughter's Bedroom Backed
"If the kid is so desperate for privacy, she can rent an apartment," said one Reddit user.
Woman Shows Exactly What a MIL Should Do When Daughter-in-Law Is in Labor
Why can’t all MILs be like her?
Being able to read her parents' moods helped her survive in childhood. A woman acknowledges she is not a "mind reader."
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I had no idea what mood my parents would bring home that day. I would get a kick out of nowhere if I made a certain face or didn't respond the way they wanted me to. As an adult now, I have found myself looking at people's faces and behavior with the hope that I will be able to assess what mood they might be having so I can act accordingly. It's so exhausting!"
Marconews.com
They died together in a volcano blast. Now, their love story is an unlikely Valentine's Day movie.
Lava cools red, sulfur burns blue. We like volcanoes – and love stories, too. On Valentine's Day, Oscar-nominated documentary "Fire of Love" returns to theaters nationwide for one night only. The heart-tugging film (also streaming now on Hulu and Disney+) chronicles the daring research and romance of volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, a married couple who died together in a volcanic eruption in 1991.
My wife and I are raising 2 daughters with type 1 diabetes. It can be overwhelming at times.
Val Emmich's daughters were recently diagnosed with diabetes, which has changed how the family does things, including a lack of sleepovers.
Book Review: Life in a Small Town Isn’t Always As Idyllic As It May Seem
I have been trying a few new authors recently, and I couldn’t be more happy with some of those choices. One of those was Other Parents by Sarah Stovell. In this book, we meet the small town of West Burntridge and all of the characters that live there. Rachel Saunders is at the top of the gossip chain at the moment. She got divorced and moved her new girlfriend into her home, with her three children.
Comments / 0