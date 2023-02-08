Read full article on original website
Related
This Hilarious Photo of Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Shows She’s Just as Headstrong As Her Parents
It seems like we’ve seen Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling in so many hilarious situations: her emotive responses to the zoo, laughing at herself in the mirror, and more. But this incident may be the funniest! On Jan 24, Brittany uploaded an adorable and hilarious snapshot of her daughter’s latest antics, sharing a photo on her Instagram story with the caption, “Suppose to be in the bath, but instead got in the shower then decided to run around naked and find her new leggo package in which she had to open 😂😂 So here we are 🤦♀️.” In the snapshot,...
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Having 2 Young Boys
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Amy Slaton is getting adjusted to a full house. The star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters welcomed son Glenn Allen Halterman with husband Michael Halterman in July 2022, joining brother Gage Deon who was born in November 2020. Having two...
‘The Bachelor’s Rachel Recchia Clarifies Whether She’s Dating Ex Clayton After Flirty TikTok
Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard are NOT back together romantically, despite a recent TikTok that had fans wondering whether something could be going on between them. In a video from TMZ, Rachel was asked whether she’s dating Clayton, to which she laughed while responding, “No, but we are friends!” When asked how she’s managed to become friends with an ex who hurt her so badly, Rachel admitted, “A lot of time and healing.” She also kept coy about the current status of her love life and refused to answer whether or not she’s single at the moment.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Admits to Almost Calling Him After Seeing Him in New Gap Campaign
Losing a loved one is never easy, but it’s the moments you forget they are gone that hurt more. Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Connie Boss Alexander, opened up about seeing her son on television for the first time since his death. The late dancer appeared in a recent campaign for the clothing brand, Gap. Seeing it for the first time on television, Page Six reported Alexander took to her Instagram story to share how she almost picked up the phone to call him. “I almost called you to say son look at you in this ad,” Alexander wrote. “Then I remembered. My heart…”
Little People’s Isabel Roloff shares rare photo of son Mateo, 1, and reveals baby’s major milestone in new post
ISABEL Roloff has shared a rare photo of her one-year-old son Mateo and opened up about his most recent baby milestone. The Little People Big World star has previously made her feelings known regarding posting her little boy on social media. But Isabel, 26, broke tradition with a snapshot of...
Valerie Bertinelli reveals new weight loss after giving up this one thing
Valerie Bertinelli is sharing how much weight she's lost after cutting out one thing for a whole month.
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't let her 13-year-old daughter Charlotte act until the teen finishes high school
"She says to me, 'That's unfair. You were a child actor,'" the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star said of her daughter's response to the rule.
Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37
The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
msn.com
Riverdance Star Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Cancer
Lord of the Dance and Riverdance star Michael Flatley is home recovering from surgery after a cancer diagnosis, his team announced Wednesday. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read, alongside a black and white photo of Flatley standing on a beach looking out to the ocean.
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Jenna Bush Hager opens up about being pregnant while visiting her sick grandfather in the hospital
Bush Hager, 41, reflected on her first pregnancy on the Today show, recalling how her grandfather George H.W. Bush was sick in the hospital at the time.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Essence
Mom Of Late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 'Almost Called' Him To Celebrate New Gap Ad: 'Then I Remembered'
Connie Boss Alexander shared the campaign on Instagram, offering up both her excitement along with her grief. On Monday, Gap released new images and video honoring Steven “tWitch” Boss. The dancer posed for the company’s latest collaboration with Haitian-owned menswear label The Brooklyn Circus before his death on December 13.
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Paris Hilton Calls Husband Carter Reum An 'Incredible Father' After He's Accused Of 'Abandoning' His Daughter
Paris Hilton jumped to her husband Carter Reum's defense after he was accused of "abandoning" his daughter immediately after birth, RadarOnline.com has learned.The hotel heiress, 41, announced she had welcomed her first child — a son — with Reum via surrogate last month. Taking to her social media on Sunday, Paris dropped a heartfelt post to her husband on his 45th birthday. Ignoring the drama and gushing over Reum, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend and the most incredible father to our baby boy.“I’m so proud to call you mine," she added. “Here’s to...
Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
NBC Philadelphia
Mom of Six Boys Had Her 7th Baby in the Toilet, and It Was Caught on Camera
Ariel Tyson was planning for a home water birth — and she got one. Sort of. “Caught my 9 lb baby by myself over the toilet after a 50 min labor," Ariel captioned a now-viral TikTok video, in part. In the clip, Ariel, 35, is seen looking up at...
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" Star
On March 4, 2019, Luke Perry, star of the classic TV show, Beverly Hills, 90210, and the more current Riverdale series, died after suffering a “massive” stroke less than a week prior. The Riverdale actor died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, CA, at just 52 years old.
SheKnows
Chanel Finds Allie and Alex Having A Little Too Much Fun Drowning Their Sorrows — and Wendy Ditches Johnny For Tripp
At the Pub, Joey sits with his brother for a beer and learns Tripp’s been hanging out with Wendy. When Joey jumps to conclusions, Tripp tells him about her plans to date Johnny. Since she’s technically available, he urges Tripp to go for it. Tripp shuts down the conversation and heads to the bar to get them drinks. Joey pulls up Wendy’s number on his phone.
KULR8
Ella Richards says her Rolling Stones family loved to share clothes
Ella Richards says her family loves to share clothes. The granddaughter of Rolling Stones drummer Keith Richard and his ex the late 60s siren Anita Pallenberg admitted the former couple - who had Ella’s father Marlon, 53, Dandelion Angela, 50, and Tara, who died aged ten weeks - would don each other’s.
Comments / 0