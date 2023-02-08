ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Hilarious Photo of Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Shows She’s Just as Headstrong As Her Parents

It seems like we’ve seen Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling in so many hilarious situations: her emotive responses to the zoo, laughing at herself in the mirror, and more. But this incident may be the funniest! On Jan 24, Brittany uploaded an adorable and hilarious snapshot of her daughter’s latest antics, sharing a photo on her Instagram story with the caption, “Suppose to be in the bath, but instead got in the shower then decided to run around naked and find her new leggo package in which she had to open 😂😂 So here we are 🤦‍♀️.” In the snapshot,...
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelor’s Rachel Recchia Clarifies Whether She’s Dating Ex Clayton After Flirty TikTok

Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard are NOT back together romantically, despite a recent TikTok that had fans wondering whether something could be going on between them. In a video from TMZ, Rachel was asked whether she’s dating Clayton, to which she laughed while responding, “No, but we are friends!” When asked how she’s managed to become friends with an ex who hurt her so badly, Rachel admitted, “A lot of time and healing.” She also kept coy about the current status of her love life and refused to answer whether or not she’s single at the moment.
Black Enterprise

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Admits to Almost Calling Him After Seeing Him in New Gap Campaign

Losing a loved one is never easy, but it’s the moments you forget they are gone that hurt more. Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Connie Boss Alexander, opened up about seeing her son on television for the first time since his death. The late dancer appeared in a recent campaign for the clothing brand, Gap. Seeing it for the first time on television, Page Six reported Alexander took to her Instagram story to share how she almost picked up the phone to call him. “I almost called you to say son look at you in this ad,” Alexander wrote. “Then I remembered. My heart…”
People

Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37

The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
msn.com

Riverdance Star Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Cancer

Lord of the Dance and Riverdance star Michael Flatley is home recovering from surgery after a cancer diagnosis, his team announced Wednesday. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read, alongside a black and white photo of Flatley standing on a beach looking out to the ocean.
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
RadarOnline

Paris Hilton Calls Husband Carter Reum An 'Incredible Father' After He's Accused Of 'Abandoning' His Daughter

Paris Hilton jumped to her husband Carter Reum's defense after he was accused of "abandoning" his daughter immediately after birth, RadarOnline.com has learned.The hotel heiress, 41, announced she had welcomed her first child — a son — with Reum via surrogate last month. Taking to her social media on Sunday, Paris dropped a heartfelt post to her husband on his 45th birthday. Ignoring the drama and gushing over Reum, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend and the most incredible father to our baby boy.“I’m so proud to call you mine," she added. “Here’s to...
Page Six

Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
SheKnows

Chanel Finds Allie and Alex Having A Little Too Much Fun Drowning Their Sorrows — and Wendy Ditches Johnny For Tripp

At the Pub, Joey sits with his brother for a beer and learns Tripp’s been hanging out with Wendy. When Joey jumps to conclusions, Tripp tells him about her plans to date Johnny. Since she’s technically available, he urges Tripp to go for it. Tripp shuts down the conversation and heads to the bar to get them drinks. Joey pulls up Wendy’s number on his phone.
KULR8

Ella Richards says her Rolling Stones family loved to share clothes

Ella Richards says her family loves to share clothes. The granddaughter of Rolling Stones drummer Keith Richard and his ex the late 60s siren Anita Pallenberg admitted the former couple - who had Ella’s father Marlon, 53, Dandelion Angela, 50, and Tara, who died aged ten weeks - would don each other’s.

