Pleasanton Express
PHS CX DEBATERS TO STATE
Congratulations to Pleasanton High School CX Debaters Keagan Holes (at right) and Ian Rodriguez, who placed first in District, Thursday, Feb. 2. The meet was held in Floresville. Keagan and Ian will continue on to the State Meet in Austin which will be held March 15-16.
KSAT 12
Marijuana, abortion make San Antonio May ballot, but city attorney says ‘decriminalization’ efforts aren’t enforceable
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio voters will decide on a sweeping city charter amendment in the May 6 election, with an effort to decriminalize marijuana and abortion at its center. However, the city attorney said most of the proposed changes wouldn’t be enforceable, and the city would not try...
Pleasanton Express
Jourdanton City to study ‘No thru truck’ signage
Bella DeLeon and Danilo Lugo began things with the Pledge of Allegiance at the Jourdanton City Council meeting Feb. 6. The two powerlifters are currently ranked second in state and have qualified their way to the regional powerlifting meet. They were introduced by Head Coach James Martin and recognized by Jourdanton City Council and staff.
crossroadstoday.com
Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
Pleasanton Express
PLEASANTON JUNIOR HIGH STEM
Last month, STEM students were paid a special visit by Dr. Pratt of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI). Pictured, first row, from left: Jake Clark, Erick Morales, Briana Hime, Tony Lopez, Derek Kindla, Logan Rugen, Chloe Ochoa, Cara Rodriguez, Jazzy Correa, Navia Garcia, Ally Leos, Abby Cantu. Second row, from left: Leigh Ramos, Keith Massey, Nick Newman, Lilley Conroy, Brileigh Strange, Lila Hartmann, Genevieve Chancellor, Kai Berdecio, Hannah Galloway, Lola Taylor. Top row. from left: Dawna Garvin, Dr. Larry Pratt, Haylee Kunkel, Artemis Peralta, Santiago Gonzales, Rex Garza, Aden Holick.
Pleasanton Express
Comin’ up locally
Children’s Alliance of South Texas is seeking sponsors for their Inaugural Cowboy Up Against Child Abuse Ream Roping on March 25. Event will take place at Cowboy Fellowship arena in Jourdanton. Call 830-393-6290 for details. McMullen County 4-H Hog Hunt Fundraiser. March 3-5 at the Tilden Lions Club. Check-in...
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
“Last week at Lytle PD” … Officers managed 53 calls for service and conducted 96 traffic stops. Those traffic stops resulted in 87 citations and nine warnings. Property Crimes: We only had two property crimes reported last week! #1 – Somebody cut, we think, the rope on the flag pole at John Lott Park. The flag was recovered at the scene. #2 – John’s Small Engine Repair reported a Troy-Bilt push mower valued at $400 was stolen from their shop.
Pleasanton Express
Attend the 7th annual Pleasanton ISD Education Foundation Casino Night on Feb. 18
The Pleasanton ISD Education Foundation is having another fun-filled event – their 7th annual Casino Night – to be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Pleasanton Civic Center. Individual tickets are $100 each and include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and gaming chips. Sponsorships are available, too. VIP Blackjack...
Former Bexar County constable asking for new trial
SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County constable is asking for a new trial after being found guilty of evidence tampering in September. In January, Michelle Barrientes-Vela was convicted by jury for evidence tampering and official oppression, which centered around allegations that Vela altered and created her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city’s west side. Other disturbing allegations were made during the course of the trial.
Pleasanton Express
Family STEM Night at Pleasanton Elementary
Pleasanton Elementary School will host Family STEM Night for students and families on Thursday, Feb. 16. The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Elementary Cafeteria. Join them for hands-on fun for the whole family, including Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities. Launch a rocket, build a...
Pleasanton Express
San Ysidro Cemetery clean-up
All members of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association are encouraged to attend the next clean-up day on Feb. 25. The event at San Ysidro Cemetery in Pleasanton will begin at 8 a.m. Please bring working tools such as gloves, rakes, weed eaters, etc.
Pleasanton Express
PLEASANTON LIONS CLUB 58TH ANNUAL WILD GAME DINNER
Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward is pictured with wife Frances Soward. They shared a table with Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude and his wife Ana Cude.
Pleasanton Express
Tilden Ag Mechanics shows off in San Angelo
On February 3-4, Tilden FFA Ag Mechanics team traveled to San Angelo to show off their amazing agricultural projects. They rolled in throughout the day and the award ceremony was held Saturday. The Tilden Ag Mechanics team received four Class Placings and seven blue ribbons on their seven projects. Ariana...
Bad Takes: Republicans' opposition to legalized gambling in Texas isn't rooted in reality
This state — which lent its name to the most popular poker variant, Texas Hold 'Em — is leaving an awful lot of moola on the table by prohibiting gambling.
East Central ISD middle school threat leads to arrest
A social media post threatened a school shooting on Tuesday.
KTSA
San Antonio resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is shaping up to be a big week for the Texas Lottery with multiple million-dollar-winners already announced in the San Antonio area. On Thursday, the Texas Lottery announced a $1 million dollar prize claimed by someone living in San Antonio. The anonymous winner won the top prize offered in the scratch game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was bought at South Park Mall and it was the fourth out of eight top prizes offered in that game.
KSAT 12
Atascosa County EMS director charged with official oppression
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The emergency medical services director for Atascosa County faces a charge of official oppression, Texas Rangers paperwork obtained Monday by KSAT shows. Donald Penny, 55, was suspended with pay on Jan. 9, the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Pleasanton Express...
