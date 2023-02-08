Read full article on original website
Pleasanton Express
Family STEM Night at Pleasanton Elementary
Pleasanton Elementary School will host Family STEM Night for students and families on Thursday, Feb. 16. The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Elementary Cafeteria. Join them for hands-on fun for the whole family, including Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities. Launch a rocket, build a...
Pleasanton Express
SHOW PARENTS SNAPSHOT
Show parents, Tabetha and Chase Barker, were hard at work, taking care of pigs and kids to be show-ready at the 2023 Atascosa County Livestock Show.
Pleasanton Express
Rockberry Ranunculi
13,000 plants later and here we are. In November 2022, I was asked to help with a huge flower project taking place in Atascosa County. In fact, it is a project that you can experience too! A few minutes north of Poteet, at a venue called Rockberry Ranch, there is a herd of bison roaming about, wine waiting to be tasted, a U-pick herb garden, a U-pick strawberry and blackberry patch, waiting to welcome visitors, and (drumroll please) thousands of flowers preparing to bloom!
Pleasanton Express
PLEASANTON JUNIOR HIGH STEM
Last month, STEM students were paid a special visit by Dr. Pratt of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI). Pictured, first row, from left: Jake Clark, Erick Morales, Briana Hime, Tony Lopez, Derek Kindla, Logan Rugen, Chloe Ochoa, Cara Rodriguez, Jazzy Correa, Navia Garcia, Ally Leos, Abby Cantu. Second row, from left: Leigh Ramos, Keith Massey, Nick Newman, Lilley Conroy, Brileigh Strange, Lila Hartmann, Genevieve Chancellor, Kai Berdecio, Hannah Galloway, Lola Taylor. Top row. from left: Dawna Garvin, Dr. Larry Pratt, Haylee Kunkel, Artemis Peralta, Santiago Gonzales, Rex Garza, Aden Holick.
Pleasanton Express
Comin’ up locally
Children’s Alliance of South Texas is seeking sponsors for their Inaugural Cowboy Up Against Child Abuse Ream Roping on March 25. Event will take place at Cowboy Fellowship arena in Jourdanton. Call 830-393-6290 for details. McMullen County 4-H Hog Hunt Fundraiser. March 3-5 at the Tilden Lions Club. Check-in...
Pleasanton Express
Poteet HS Winter Guard places third at contest
On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Poteet High School Winter Guard went to their first competition of the season for TECA (Texas Educational Colorguard Association), hosted by Jourdanton High School. The group performed to Lady Gaga’s “Applause,” a show designed by Adrianna Rodriguez who has been their Color Guard instructor the...
Pleasanton Express
Play ball: Pleasanton Little League seeks sponsors
There is no better way to build long-term relationships than sponsoring your local Little League. When a business decides to sponsor a Little League team, it demonstrates that they support youth sports, understand its benefits, and genuinely care about the community. This can help instill deep loyalty among the team players and parents and your business.
Pleasanton Express
Children Matter’s Daddy-Daughter Dance Glow Party tickets on sale
It’s time again for the Children Matter’s Daddy- Daughter Dance fundraiser, Saturday, March 4, from 7–9:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Civic Center at 115 North Main St. Daddies, grab your girl and come dance the night away. This year’s theme is a Glow Party and Children Matter is ready to light up the dance floor and provide tons of fun. This is the fourth year for this event that has become a family favorite.
Pleasanton Express
PHS CX DEBATERS TO STATE
Congratulations to Pleasanton High School CX Debaters Keagan Holes (at right) and Ian Rodriguez, who placed first in District, Thursday, Feb. 2. The meet was held in Floresville. Keagan and Ian will continue on to the State Meet in Austin which will be held March 15-16.
Pleasanton Express
Wear Red Day at Methodist Hospital | Atascosa
Friday, Feb. 3 was National Wear Red Day. Staff across Methodist Healthcare showed their spirit to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. Did you know you can help keep your heart healthy through lifestyle changes like moving more and eating smart? Be sure to follow Methodist Healthcare on social media for more heart month education and content all February.
Pleasanton Express
PLEASANTON LIONS CLUB 58TH ANNUAL WILD GAME DINNER
Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward is pictured with wife Frances Soward. They shared a table with Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude and his wife Ana Cude.
Pleasanton Express
San Ysidro Cemetery clean-up
All members of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association are encouraged to attend the next clean-up day on Feb. 25. The event at San Ysidro Cemetery in Pleasanton will begin at 8 a.m. Please bring working tools such as gloves, rakes, weed eaters, etc.
Pleasanton Express
ARTURO SANCHEZ
Arturo M. Sanchez, 73, of San Antonio, passed away on January 29, 2023. He was born to Frank Sanchez and Rosa Morales. On October 2, 1968, he married Rosemary San Miguel Sanchez. He was a big sports fan. He helped established Miller Lite routes in this area in the 1970s....
Pleasanton Express
Ramos signs on to play football at Bowdoin College in Maine
Sean Ramos made his college plans official last week after he signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Bowdoin College. The senior helped lead Pleasanton to three straight playoff appearances including the schools first trip to the third round of the playoffs since 2007. The 2021 District 14-4A Offensive MVP finished his illustrious career with 5,148 passing yards for 58 touchdowns to go with 829 yards on the ground.
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton’s McAda sets example for teammates on and off the court
Sadie McAda will soon graduate from Pleasanton High School and continue her athletic career at the University of Southern Miss in Hattiesburg. When she leaves Pleasanton, McAda will have left quite a legacy on the volleyball court, the basketball court and the golf course. McAda recently reached career marks of...
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
“Last week at Lytle PD” … Officers managed 53 calls for service and conducted 96 traffic stops. Those traffic stops resulted in 87 citations and nine warnings. Property Crimes: We only had two property crimes reported last week! #1 – Somebody cut, we think, the rope on the flag pole at John Lott Park. The flag was recovered at the scene. #2 – John’s Small Engine Repair reported a Troy-Bilt push mower valued at $400 was stolen from their shop.
Pleasanton Express
Brush and bulky trash pick up scheduled for local areas
Brush and bulky trash pick up dates are quickly approaching for area localities. The City of Pleasanton has announced its bulky pick up dates for Area 3 starting on March 6 for areas east of Highway 281 and north of Coughran Road. Curbside placement starts on Feb. 20 for Area 3.
Pleasanton Express
MORENO SIGNS WITH MCPHERSON COLLEGE
Poteet quarterback Asael Moreno, seated left, sits with his Poteet coaches after signing his letter of intent to play football at McPherson College in Kansas.
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton wins second straight overtime game to earn playoff spot
Four quarters has not been enough time to decide a winner in recent games for the Pleasanton Lady Eagles. On Jan. 27 the Lady Eagles went to overtime at home against Somerset but lost 46-40. Last Tuesday the Lady Eagles traveled to Pearsall to take on the Lady Mavericks. Pleasanton...
Pleasanton Express
Jourdanton beats Karnes City to earn share of District title
Jourdanton finished off their regular season just as strong as they started it. The Squaws (29-4, 7-1) celebrated senior night with a smooth 48-30 victory over Karnes City Friday night. With the win, Jourdanton has won the title of District 27-3A Co-District Champions. “Biggest thing I’m proud of about this...
