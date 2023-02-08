13,000 plants later and here we are. In November 2022, I was asked to help with a huge flower project taking place in Atascosa County. In fact, it is a project that you can experience too! A few minutes north of Poteet, at a venue called Rockberry Ranch, there is a herd of bison roaming about, wine waiting to be tasted, a U-pick herb garden, a U-pick strawberry and blackberry patch, waiting to welcome visitors, and (drumroll please) thousands of flowers preparing to bloom!

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO