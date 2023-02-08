Atascosa Animal Allies is celebrating our fifth anniversary and we are on target to save 5,000 dogs and cats by the end of 2023! In our Strays to Lifesavers series, you get to meet some of the wonderful pets that we have available for adoption. Pup of the Week “Quicksilver” and Cat of the Week “Juliet” are currently available for adoption. Will one of them be your new best friend?

POTEET, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO