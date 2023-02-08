Read full article on original website
Atascosa Animal Allies is celebrating our fifth anniversary and we are on target to save 5,000 dogs and cats by the end of 2023! In our Strays to Lifesavers series, you get to meet some of the wonderful pets that we have available for adoption. Pup of the Week “Quicksilver” and Cat of the Week “Juliet” are currently available for adoption. Will one of them be your new best friend?
Under the direction of Dawna Garvin, the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) students at Pleasanton Junior High have had the opportunity to learn from some of the best in recent years. With her passion and vast experience, Garvin not only has brought a wealth of knowledge to her profession but has created an opportunity for others to add to it.
