Pleasanton Express
Poteet HS Winter Guard places third at contest
On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Poteet High School Winter Guard went to their first competition of the season for TECA (Texas Educational Colorguard Association), hosted by Jourdanton High School. The group performed to Lady Gaga’s “Applause,” a show designed by Adrianna Rodriguez who has been their Color Guard instructor the...
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton’s McAda sets example for teammates on and off the court
Sadie McAda will soon graduate from Pleasanton High School and continue her athletic career at the University of Southern Miss in Hattiesburg. When she leaves Pleasanton, McAda will have left quite a legacy on the volleyball court, the basketball court and the golf course. McAda recently reached career marks of...
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton Tennis competes at Uvalde
Pleasanton’s tennis team went on the road Friday to take part in the 44th annual Uvalde varsity tennis tournament. The tournament was divided into A brackets and B brackets. In bracket A, Angel Hernandez won the boys singles consolation and the duo of Cian Martinez and Gage Pawelek won the boys doubles consolation. Farah Standley was fifth in girls singles A. Devon Clark and Shyanne Sexton were fifth in mixed doubles A. Evelynn Caraway and Lauren Miles were seventh in girls doubles for bracket A.
Pleasanton Express
Family STEM Night at Pleasanton Elementary
Pleasanton Elementary School will host Family STEM Night for students and families on Thursday, Feb. 16. The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Elementary Cafeteria. Join them for hands-on fun for the whole family, including Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities. Launch a rocket, build a...
Pleasanton Express
PLEASANTON JUNIOR HIGH STEM
Last month, STEM students were paid a special visit by Dr. Pratt of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI). Pictured, first row, from left: Jake Clark, Erick Morales, Briana Hime, Tony Lopez, Derek Kindla, Logan Rugen, Chloe Ochoa, Cara Rodriguez, Jazzy Correa, Navia Garcia, Ally Leos, Abby Cantu. Second row, from left: Leigh Ramos, Keith Massey, Nick Newman, Lilley Conroy, Brileigh Strange, Lila Hartmann, Genevieve Chancellor, Kai Berdecio, Hannah Galloway, Lola Taylor. Top row. from left: Dawna Garvin, Dr. Larry Pratt, Haylee Kunkel, Artemis Peralta, Santiago Gonzales, Rex Garza, Aden Holick.
Pleasanton Express
PLEASANTON LIONS CLUB 58TH ANNUAL WILD GAME DINNER
Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward is pictured with wife Frances Soward. They shared a table with Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude and his wife Ana Cude.
Pleasanton Express
Singing Men of South Texas concert at FBC
The Singing Men of South Texas will present a concert of musical worship at First Baptist Church, 400 N. Reed Street in Pleasanton, on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Everyone in the community is most welcome. The Singing Men of South Texas is a 60-voice men’s choir composed of...
Pleasanton Express
Rockberry Ranunculi
13,000 plants later and here we are. In November 2022, I was asked to help with a huge flower project taking place in Atascosa County. In fact, it is a project that you can experience too! A few minutes north of Poteet, at a venue called Rockberry Ranch, there is a herd of bison roaming about, wine waiting to be tasted, a U-pick herb garden, a U-pick strawberry and blackberry patch, waiting to welcome visitors, and (drumroll please) thousands of flowers preparing to bloom!
Pleasanton Express
SHOW PARENTS SNAPSHOT
Show parents, Tabetha and Chase Barker, were hard at work, taking care of pigs and kids to be show-ready at the 2023 Atascosa County Livestock Show.
Pleasanton Express
Attend the 7th annual Pleasanton ISD Education Foundation Casino Night on Feb. 18
The Pleasanton ISD Education Foundation is having another fun-filled event – their 7th annual Casino Night – to be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Pleasanton Civic Center. Individual tickets are $100 each and include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and gaming chips. Sponsorships are available, too. VIP Blackjack...
Pleasanton Express
MORENO SIGNS WITH MCPHERSON COLLEGE
Poteet quarterback Asael Moreno, seated left, sits with his Poteet coaches after signing his letter of intent to play football at McPherson College in Kansas.
Pleasanton Express
Children Matter’s Daddy-Daughter Dance Glow Party tickets on sale
It’s time again for the Children Matter’s Daddy- Daughter Dance fundraiser, Saturday, March 4, from 7–9:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Civic Center at 115 North Main St. Daddies, grab your girl and come dance the night away. This year’s theme is a Glow Party and Children Matter is ready to light up the dance floor and provide tons of fun. This is the fourth year for this event that has become a family favorite.
Pleasanton Express
Tilden Ag Mechanics shows off in San Angelo
On February 3-4, Tilden FFA Ag Mechanics team traveled to San Angelo to show off their amazing agricultural projects. They rolled in throughout the day and the award ceremony was held Saturday. The Tilden Ag Mechanics team received four Class Placings and seven blue ribbons on their seven projects. Ariana...
Pleasanton Express
Girls basketball playoffs start this week for local teams
The girls high school basketball playoffs will begin with the bi-district round on Monday or Tuesday. Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet, Charlotte and McMullen County have all earned playoff spots. When dates and times for bi-district games are announced we will have that information on our Facebook page.
Pleasanton Express
Ramos signs on to play football at Bowdoin College in Maine
Sean Ramos made his college plans official last week after he signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Bowdoin College. The senior helped lead Pleasanton to three straight playoff appearances including the schools first trip to the third round of the playoffs since 2007. The 2021 District 14-4A Offensive MVP finished his illustrious career with 5,148 passing yards for 58 touchdowns to go with 829 yards on the ground.
Pleasanton Express
Out and About
Children’s Alliance of South Texas is seeking sponsors for their Inaugural Cowboy Up Against Child Abuse Team Roping on March 25. Event will take place at Cowboy Fellowship arena in Jourdanton. Call 830-393-6290 for details. Zumba classes at Pleasanton Civic Center. Every Monday and Wednesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fee is...
Pleasanton Express
San Ysidro Cemetery clean-up
All members of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association are encouraged to attend the next clean-up day on Feb. 25. The event at San Ysidro Cemetery in Pleasanton will begin at 8 a.m. Please bring working tools such as gloves, rakes, weed eaters, etc.
Pleasanton Express
An Ocean of Learning
Under the direction of Dawna Garvin, the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) students at Pleasanton Junior High have had the opportunity to learn from some of the best in recent years. With her passion and vast experience, Garvin not only has brought a wealth of knowledge to her profession but has created an opportunity for others to add to it.
Pleasanton Express
Jourdanton beats Karnes City to earn share of District title
Jourdanton finished off their regular season just as strong as they started it. The Squaws (29-4, 7-1) celebrated senior night with a smooth 48-30 victory over Karnes City Friday night. With the win, Jourdanton has won the title of District 27-3A Co-District Champions. “Biggest thing I’m proud of about this...
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
“Last week at Lytle PD” … Officers managed 53 calls for service and conducted 96 traffic stops. Those traffic stops resulted in 87 citations and nine warnings. Property Crimes: We only had two property crimes reported last week! #1 – Somebody cut, we think, the rope on the flag pole at John Lott Park. The flag was recovered at the scene. #2 – John’s Small Engine Repair reported a Troy-Bilt push mower valued at $400 was stolen from their shop.
