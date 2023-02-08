ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police

A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

No Injuries Reported in Overnight Fire in Natick

No injuries were reported in a fire overnight at a home in Natick, Massachusetts. Natick fire said they received a call at 12:43 a.m. for a reported fire on Pond Street. When they arrived, they found that a single-family home was on fire. No one was injured in the fire,...
NATICK, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire

BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Investigation Underway After Body Is Found in Charles River

Massachusetts State Police said they recovered a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway. The deceased person was identified as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge, state police said Thursday evening. He was reported missing Wednesday after not showing up to work, last being seen by family members Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Lynn police arrest man after vehicle break-ins

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing charges following a series of alleged vehicle break-ins, police announced Wednesday. The Lynn Police Department said it arrested Marin Opacak, 29, after responding to calls reporting break-ins on Monday. Responding officers learned a gun had been stolen from one of the vehicles, police said.
LYNN, MA
NECN

After Teenage Wendy's Employee Shot at Lynn Drive-Thru, Investigation Ongoing

An investigation remained ongoing Wednesday morning after a teenage fast food restaurant worker was hurt in a shooting at a Lynn, Massachusetts, drive-thru, according to police. The shooting happened at the Wendy's on Boston Street just before 6 p.m., according to the Lynn Police Department. The worker who was shot...
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

3 people found shot to death in Andover home

ANDOVER - Three people were found dead in a home in Andover early Thursday morningEssex District Attorney Paul Tucker said police received a 911 call just after 3 a.m. When they arrived at the house on Porter Road they found three people dead from gunshot wounds. Tucker said all three were related, but he would not elaborate. "There is no danger to anyone in the public," Tucker told reporters, adding that the scene is "contained."Police have been at the house for a few hours and closed off part of the street.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
ANDOVER, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run

NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
NASHUA, NH

