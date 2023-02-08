Read full article on original website
Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police
A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
Andover, Massachusetts, police confirm 3 dead found inside $2M home; deceased are a dad, mom and 12-year-old
Three people -- a father, mother and their 12-year-old son -- were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their $2 million Andover, Massachusetts, home early Thursday, police said.
WCVB
Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
Boston Hospital Receives Airlifted Driver Trapped In Serious Car Crash
A Boston Medflight helicopter was needed to transport the victim of a catastrophic car crash who was trapped in the vehicle. A helicopter brought the driver to a Boston hospital.Hanson Fire DepartmentFirefighters responded to a car crash on Brook Street in Hanson around 4:00 a.m. on Thursd…
NECN
No Injuries Reported in Overnight Fire in Natick
No injuries were reported in a fire overnight at a home in Natick, Massachusetts. Natick fire said they received a call at 12:43 a.m. for a reported fire on Pond Street. When they arrived, they found that a single-family home was on fire. No one was injured in the fire,...
Brockton Hospital remains closed after fire
BROCKTON - Brockton Hospital is still closed after a 10-alarm fire Tuesday caused the hospital to evacuate 160 patients.In a statement, the hospital said there are no emergency services and the hospital is closed. However, outlying buildings on the campus are open and seeing scheduled patients."Please be assured our priority is to get Brockton Hospital safely up and running as soon as possible to continue to support our community with the outstanding quality care they are accustomed to," an official hospital statement read.The fire began in the transformer room Tuesday morning. By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients.National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
Body Pulled From Charles River In Boston ID'd As Missing Cambridge Man: Police
The body of a 55-year-old man from Cambridge was removed from the Charles River, prompting a police investigation into its unknown circumstances. Police received a report of a dead body in the Charles River around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Massachusetts State Police.&nbs…
Following standoff in Dudley, man arrested for firing shots in the open
DUDLEY — After a half-hour standoff with a large police presence in the area of Chase Avenue, a man who earlier fired shots in the air was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault and disturbing the peace. At 11:45 a.m. Dudley police responded to a disturbance where...
2 McDonald’s workers injured in attempted drive-thru robbery in Roslindale, police say
Tuesday night, two employees at a McDonald’s in Roslindale were injured after a suspect tried to rob the fast-food restaurant through a drive-thru window, Boston police said. At 8:47 p.m. at 718 American Legion Highway, a suspect reached their hands through the drive-through window of the restaurant in an...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
NECN
Investigation Underway After Body Is Found in Charles River
Massachusetts State Police said they recovered a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway. The deceased person was identified as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge, state police said Thursday evening. He was reported missing Wednesday after not showing up to work, last being seen by family members Tuesday.
whdh.com
Lynn police arrest man after vehicle break-ins
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing charges following a series of alleged vehicle break-ins, police announced Wednesday. The Lynn Police Department said it arrested Marin Opacak, 29, after responding to calls reporting break-ins on Monday. Responding officers learned a gun had been stolen from one of the vehicles, police said.
10 people displaced after 2-alarm fire tears through Mattapan building
A two-alarm fire displaced 10 people in Mattapan Tuesday, burning in a residential building on Leston Street, the Boston Fire Department said.
NECN
After Teenage Wendy's Employee Shot at Lynn Drive-Thru, Investigation Ongoing
An investigation remained ongoing Wednesday morning after a teenage fast food restaurant worker was hurt in a shooting at a Lynn, Massachusetts, drive-thru, according to police. The shooting happened at the Wendy's on Boston Street just before 6 p.m., according to the Lynn Police Department. The worker who was shot...
RI State Police cruiser involved in Scituate crash
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday on Danielson Pike.
NH woman arrested after dog found in trash bag on side of road
A New Hampshire woman has been arrested after a dog was found in a trash bag on the side of the road.
Chance Brown charged with machine gun possession; was target of Worcester shooting
A Worcester man who was reportedly the target of a shooting and hours later arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun last week was ordered held without bail Wednesday. Chance Brown, 22, pleaded not guilty to all seven charges he is facing during his arraignment in Worcester Superior...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Drunken sleeping man refuses to leave restaurant, suddenly does, then comes back later
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
3 people found shot to death in Andover home
ANDOVER - Three people were found dead in a home in Andover early Thursday morningEssex District Attorney Paul Tucker said police received a 911 call just after 3 a.m. When they arrived at the house on Porter Road they found three people dead from gunshot wounds. Tucker said all three were related, but he would not elaborate. "There is no danger to anyone in the public," Tucker told reporters, adding that the scene is "contained."Police have been at the house for a few hours and closed off part of the street.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run
NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
