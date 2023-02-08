Read full article on original website
Related
Pleasanton Express
PHS CX DEBATERS TO STATE
Congratulations to Pleasanton High School CX Debaters Keagan Holes (at right) and Ian Rodriguez, who placed first in District, Thursday, Feb. 2. The meet was held in Floresville. Keagan and Ian will continue on to the State Meet in Austin which will be held March 15-16.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Pleasanton Express
Singing Men of South Texas concert at FBC
The Singing Men of South Texas will present a concert of musical worship at First Baptist Church, 400 N. Reed Street in Pleasanton, on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Everyone in the community is most welcome. The Singing Men of South Texas is a 60-voice men’s choir composed of...
Pleasanton Express
San Ysidro Cemetery clean-up
All members of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association are encouraged to attend the next clean-up day on Feb. 25. The event at San Ysidro Cemetery in Pleasanton will begin at 8 a.m. Please bring working tools such as gloves, rakes, weed eaters, etc.
Pleasanton Express
SHOW PARENTS SNAPSHOT
Show parents, Tabetha and Chase Barker, were hard at work, taking care of pigs and kids to be show-ready at the 2023 Atascosa County Livestock Show.
Pleasanton Express
Comin’ up locally
Children’s Alliance of South Texas is seeking sponsors for their Inaugural Cowboy Up Against Child Abuse Ream Roping on March 25. Event will take place at Cowboy Fellowship arena in Jourdanton. Call 830-393-6290 for details. McMullen County 4-H Hog Hunt Fundraiser. March 3-5 at the Tilden Lions Club. Check-in...
Texan's Dreams Come True With Huge Lottery Win
One lucky Texas resident became a millionaire overnight!
Lucky Texan's Fortune Changes Overnight With Life-Changing Lottery Win
A lucky Texan just won life-changing money!
Lucky San Antonian claims $1M prize on scratch-off ticket
SAN ANTONIO — Someone in San Antonio now has a million reasons to be thankful!. The lucky person just won $1,000,000 on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. They claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. They bought...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman claims local bank gave her $200 in counterfeit bills
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is warning others to count their money before they walk out of a store or bank after she claims she got two counterfeit bills at a local bank and didn’t realize it until it was too late. Linda Metz was paying...
KSAT 12
Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
“Last week at Lytle PD” … Officers managed 53 calls for service and conducted 96 traffic stops. Those traffic stops resulted in 87 citations and nine warnings. Property Crimes: We only had two property crimes reported last week! #1 – Somebody cut, we think, the rope on the flag pole at John Lott Park. The flag was recovered at the scene. #2 – John’s Small Engine Repair reported a Troy-Bilt push mower valued at $400 was stolen from their shop.
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated Online
That's the question being debated by people on the San Antonio forum on Reddit, and there seems to be a general condense on the worst few. User reptocraddick asked, "what's your least favorite road in the city, and why is it Bandera?" While the cheeky question alluded to their answer, other people soon weighed in.
Pleasanton Express
PLEASANTON LIONS CLUB 58TH ANNUAL WILD GAME DINNER
Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward is pictured with wife Frances Soward. They shared a table with Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude and his wife Ana Cude.
foxsanantonio.com
Boerne resident claims a top prize in $20 million Supreme scratch game
AUSTIN - A Boerne resident is $20 million richer today. The person claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million from the $20 Million Supreme scratch game. The ticket was bought at the M&M Food Mart off East Blanco Road in Boerne. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This...
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
From admission to parking, here's a quick guide to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
While the annual event may seem a bit overwhelming - from crowds to prices - we've compiled a simple guide to help you navigate the rodeo like a pro.
Pleasanton Express
PLEASANTON JUNIOR HIGH STEM
Last month, STEM students were paid a special visit by Dr. Pratt of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI). Pictured, first row, from left: Jake Clark, Erick Morales, Briana Hime, Tony Lopez, Derek Kindla, Logan Rugen, Chloe Ochoa, Cara Rodriguez, Jazzy Correa, Navia Garcia, Ally Leos, Abby Cantu. Second row, from left: Leigh Ramos, Keith Massey, Nick Newman, Lilley Conroy, Brileigh Strange, Lila Hartmann, Genevieve Chancellor, Kai Berdecio, Hannah Galloway, Lola Taylor. Top row. from left: Dawna Garvin, Dr. Larry Pratt, Haylee Kunkel, Artemis Peralta, Santiago Gonzales, Rex Garza, Aden Holick.
San Antonio man charged with stalking 'Daytime' host Kimberley Crawford
The man said he communicated with her through spirits.
Pleasanton Express
Camino Real IDD Awareness Community Celebration March 16
On Thursday, March 16, Camino Real will host a free IDD (Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities) Awareness Community Celebration. The community is invited to be a part of the festivities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pleasanton River Park, 900 River Park Rd. March marks Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, first recognized...
Comments / 0