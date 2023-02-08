ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

PHS CX DEBATERS TO STATE

Congratulations to Pleasanton High School CX Debaters Keagan Holes (at right) and Ian Rodriguez, who placed first in District, Thursday, Feb. 2. The meet was held in Floresville. Keagan and Ian will continue on to the State Meet in Austin which will be held March 15-16.
PLEASANTON, TX
Singing Men of South Texas concert at FBC

The Singing Men of South Texas will present a concert of musical worship at First Baptist Church, 400 N. Reed Street in Pleasanton, on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Everyone in the community is most welcome. The Singing Men of South Texas is a 60-voice men’s choir composed of...
PLEASANTON, TX
San Ysidro Cemetery clean-up

All members of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association are encouraged to attend the next clean-up day on Feb. 25. The event at San Ysidro Cemetery in Pleasanton will begin at 8 a.m. Please bring working tools such as gloves, rakes, weed eaters, etc.
PLEASANTON, TX
SHOW PARENTS SNAPSHOT

Show parents, Tabetha and Chase Barker, were hard at work, taking care of pigs and kids to be show-ready at the 2023 Atascosa County Livestock Show.
Comin’ up locally

Children’s Alliance of South Texas is seeking sponsors for their Inaugural Cowboy Up Against Child Abuse Ream Roping on March 25. Event will take place at Cowboy Fellowship arena in Jourdanton. Call 830-393-6290 for details. McMullen County 4-H Hog Hunt Fundraiser. March 3-5 at the Tilden Lions Club. Check-in...
MCMULLEN COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
SEGUIN, TX
Chief Priest Report – Lytle

“Last week at Lytle PD” … Officers managed 53 calls for service and conducted 96 traffic stops. Those traffic stops resulted in 87 citations and nine warnings. Property Crimes: We only had two property crimes reported last week! #1 – Somebody cut, we think, the rope on the flag pole at John Lott Park. The flag was recovered at the scene. #2 – John’s Small Engine Repair reported a Troy-Bilt push mower valued at $400 was stolen from their shop.
LYTLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Boerne resident claims a top prize in $20 million Supreme scratch game

AUSTIN - A Boerne resident is $20 million richer today. The person claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million from the $20 Million Supreme scratch game. The ticket was bought at the M&M Food Mart off East Blanco Road in Boerne. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This...
BOERNE, TX
PLEASANTON JUNIOR HIGH STEM

Last month, STEM students were paid a special visit by Dr. Pratt of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI). Pictured, first row, from left: Jake Clark, Erick Morales, Briana Hime, Tony Lopez, Derek Kindla, Logan Rugen, Chloe Ochoa, Cara Rodriguez, Jazzy Correa, Navia Garcia, Ally Leos, Abby Cantu. Second row, from left: Leigh Ramos, Keith Massey, Nick Newman, Lilley Conroy, Brileigh Strange, Lila Hartmann, Genevieve Chancellor, Kai Berdecio, Hannah Galloway, Lola Taylor. Top row. from left: Dawna Garvin, Dr. Larry Pratt, Haylee Kunkel, Artemis Peralta, Santiago Gonzales, Rex Garza, Aden Holick.
PLEASANTON, TX
Camino Real IDD Awareness Community Celebration March 16

On Thursday, March 16, Camino Real will host a free IDD (Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities) Awareness Community Celebration. The community is invited to be a part of the festivities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pleasanton River Park, 900 River Park Rd. March marks Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, first recognized...
PLEASANTON, TX

