Methodist Hospital | Atascosa partners with One- Eighty to offer medical withdrawal management

Pleasanton Express
SHOW PARENTS SNAPSHOT
Show parents, Tabetha and Chase Barker, were hard at work, taking care of pigs and kids to be show-ready at the 2023 Atascosa County Livestock Show.
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
“Last week at Lytle PD” … Officers managed 53 calls for service and conducted 96 traffic stops. Those traffic stops resulted in 87 citations and nine warnings. Property Crimes: We only had two property crimes reported last week! #1 – Somebody cut, we think, the rope on the flag pole at John Lott Park. The flag was recovered at the scene. #2 – John’s Small Engine Repair reported a Troy-Bilt push mower valued at $400 was stolen from their shop.
Pleasanton Express
Tilden Ag Mechanics shows off in San Angelo
On February 3-4, Tilden FFA Ag Mechanics team traveled to San Angelo to show off their amazing agricultural projects. They rolled in throughout the day and the award ceremony was held Saturday. The Tilden Ag Mechanics team received four Class Placings and seven blue ribbons on their seven projects. Ariana...
Pleasanton Express
Family STEM Night at Pleasanton Elementary
Pleasanton Elementary School will host Family STEM Night for students and families on Thursday, Feb. 16. The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Elementary Cafeteria. Join them for hands-on fun for the whole family, including Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities. Launch a rocket, build a...
Pleasanton Express
Record breaking $1.7 million
The Atascosa County Livestock Show surpassed the $1 million mark for the second year, bringing in $1,262,192 with 258 lots. The McMullen County Livestock Show broke its record, too, with $510,721 with 98 lots. The combined total for our youth is $1,772,913. The Pleasanton Express is delighted to have sisters...
Pleasanton Express
Camino Real IDD Awareness Community Celebration March 16
On Thursday, March 16, Camino Real will host a free IDD (Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities) Awareness Community Celebration. The community is invited to be a part of the festivities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pleasanton River Park, 900 River Park Rd. March marks Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, first recognized...
Pleasanton Express
San Ysidro Cemetery clean-up
All members of the San Ysidro Cemetery Association are encouraged to attend the next clean-up day on Feb. 25. The event at San Ysidro Cemetery in Pleasanton will begin at 8 a.m. Please bring working tools such as gloves, rakes, weed eaters, etc.
Pleasanton Express
An Ocean of Learning
Under the direction of Dawna Garvin, the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) students at Pleasanton Junior High have had the opportunity to learn from some of the best in recent years. With her passion and vast experience, Garvin not only has brought a wealth of knowledge to her profession but has created an opportunity for others to add to it.
Pleasanton Express
PLEASANTON JUNIOR HIGH STEM
Last month, STEM students were paid a special visit by Dr. Pratt of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI). Pictured, first row, from left: Jake Clark, Erick Morales, Briana Hime, Tony Lopez, Derek Kindla, Logan Rugen, Chloe Ochoa, Cara Rodriguez, Jazzy Correa, Navia Garcia, Ally Leos, Abby Cantu. Second row, from left: Leigh Ramos, Keith Massey, Nick Newman, Lilley Conroy, Brileigh Strange, Lila Hartmann, Genevieve Chancellor, Kai Berdecio, Hannah Galloway, Lola Taylor. Top row. from left: Dawna Garvin, Dr. Larry Pratt, Haylee Kunkel, Artemis Peralta, Santiago Gonzales, Rex Garza, Aden Holick.
Pleasanton Express
City, school election filing deadline Feb. 17
The Feb 17, 2023 filing deadline for city and school elections is quickly approaching for the upcoming election in May. Pleasanton ISD, the City of Poteet and Poteet ISD have members whose terms expire in May. Trustees that have terms expiring for Pleasanton ISD are Gerald Guerra (District 2), Loren...
Pleasanton Express
PLEASANTON LIONS CLUB 58TH ANNUAL WILD GAME DINNER
Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward is pictured with wife Frances Soward. They shared a table with Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude and his wife Ana Cude.
Pleasanton Express
Rockberry Ranunculi
13,000 plants later and here we are. In November 2022, I was asked to help with a huge flower project taking place in Atascosa County. In fact, it is a project that you can experience too! A few minutes north of Poteet, at a venue called Rockberry Ranch, there is a herd of bison roaming about, wine waiting to be tasted, a U-pick herb garden, a U-pick strawberry and blackberry patch, waiting to welcome visitors, and (drumroll please) thousands of flowers preparing to bloom!
Pleasanton Express
Children Matter’s Daddy-Daughter Dance Glow Party tickets on sale
It’s time again for the Children Matter’s Daddy- Daughter Dance fundraiser, Saturday, March 4, from 7–9:30 p.m. at the Pleasanton Civic Center at 115 North Main St. Daddies, grab your girl and come dance the night away. This year’s theme is a Glow Party and Children Matter is ready to light up the dance floor and provide tons of fun. This is the fourth year for this event that has become a family favorite.
Pleasanton Express
ARTURO SANCHEZ
Arturo M. Sanchez, 73, of San Antonio, passed away on January 29, 2023. He was born to Frank Sanchez and Rosa Morales. On October 2, 1968, he married Rosemary San Miguel Sanchez. He was a big sports fan. He helped established Miller Lite routes in this area in the 1970s....
Pleasanton Express
Out and About
Children’s Alliance of South Texas is seeking sponsors for their Inaugural Cowboy Up Against Child Abuse Team Roping on March 25. Event will take place at Cowboy Fellowship arena in Jourdanton. Call 830-393-6290 for details. Zumba classes at Pleasanton Civic Center. Every Monday and Wednesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fee is...
Pleasanton Express
Poteet HS Winter Guard places third at contest
On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Poteet High School Winter Guard went to their first competition of the season for TECA (Texas Educational Colorguard Association), hosted by Jourdanton High School. The group performed to Lady Gaga’s “Applause,” a show designed by Adrianna Rodriguez who has been their Color Guard instructor the...
Pleasanton Express
ZACHARY PEÑA MANCHA, JR.
Zachary Peña Mancha, Jr. was born to Jewellissa Peña and Zachary Mancha on September 7, 2022, at University Hospital at 4:48 a.m., weighing seven pounds. He was born with a congenital heart disease and had his first open heart surgery at just two weeks into his life. He’d been through so much and fought so hard and now he can finally rest.
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton’s McAda sets example for teammates on and off the court
Sadie McAda will soon graduate from Pleasanton High School and continue her athletic career at the University of Southern Miss in Hattiesburg. When she leaves Pleasanton, McAda will have left quite a legacy on the volleyball court, the basketball court and the golf course. McAda recently reached career marks of...
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton Tennis competes at Uvalde
Pleasanton’s tennis team went on the road Friday to take part in the 44th annual Uvalde varsity tennis tournament. The tournament was divided into A brackets and B brackets. In bracket A, Angel Hernandez won the boys singles consolation and the duo of Cian Martinez and Gage Pawelek won the boys doubles consolation. Farah Standley was fifth in girls singles A. Devon Clark and Shyanne Sexton were fifth in mixed doubles A. Evelynn Caraway and Lauren Miles were seventh in girls doubles for bracket A.
Pleasanton Express
MORENO SIGNS WITH MCPHERSON COLLEGE
Poteet quarterback Asael Moreno, seated left, sits with his Poteet coaches after signing his letter of intent to play football at McPherson College in Kansas.
