ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police recover rearview mirror of car that killed cyclist in Eastland

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGDcB_0kgEEKDT00

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – A man riding his bike in the Eastland area died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.

Columbus police said that at 9:14 p.m. a cyclist riding southbound on South Hamilton Road was hit by an unknown car also traveling south on South Hamilton Road at the intersection of Refugee Road. The crash knocked the man off of his bicycle and he was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m.

Pickerington community rallies before students return to school

The unknown vehicle fled the scene before police arrived, but a white-colored, passenger side rearview mirror matching a 2009-2013 model Toyota Camry was recovered. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Family shaken after being robbed at gunpoint in their Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Linden family said they are still traumatized days after being robbed at gunpoint in their home. It happened late Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue in northeast Columbus. Elise Whiteside said the two gunmen slipped into her home after she...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 child, 2 adults injured after vehicle crashes into southwest Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two adults and one child were injured after a vehicle crash reportedly caused extensive damage to their southwest Columbus home Thursday morning. According to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter, a 16-year-old driver of a black vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a white SUV that was parked in the 2300 block of Brown Road just before 8 a.m. The white SUV was then pushed into the home, causing extensive damage.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police officer charged with dereliction of duty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A long-serving Columbus police officer has been charged with dereliction of duty, the division announced Thursday. Officer Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty following an internal investigation, according to police. She has been a Columbus police officer for 24 years and has worked in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies a week after being shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died more than a week after being shot in west Columbus, police said Thursday. At about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers were called to the Georgian Heights neighborhood for a reported shooting, according to police. On the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East, the officers found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Chase Couple on Foot for Thefts from Walmart

CHILLICOTHE -It was an all-out foot chase on Wednesday after a couple was caught stealing items from Walmart and ran from Police. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart on River Trace Ln at 5:44 on Wednesday for the report of a theft. When they arrived loss prevention pointed to two people running from Walmart and into the woods located southeast of the lot. Officers gave chase on foot. Descriptions of the two were a male wearing a blue shirt and camo pants along with a female wearing a red shirt, fleeing the scene.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspects sought in death of man found in Tesla trunk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released surveillance photos and video of two people they said are connected to the death of a Maryland man. The body of Hajid Jordan, 44, of Howard County, Maryland, was found in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3 that was abandoned in the parking lot of a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Woman dies after being struck on I-70 near Reynoldsburg; 3 others hurt with severe injuries

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was killed and three other people were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 near Reynoldsburg Monday morning. Just after 12:05 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police says 43-year-old Latosha Jordan, of Columbus, was heading west on I-70 toward the exit ramps to I-270 in a 2016 Ford Explorer when she struck a freeway attenuator.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused of armed robbery at Whitehall Speedway

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say held up a Speedway store clerk in Whitehall at gunpoint and stole cash. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, police went to the Speedway gas station in the 4700 block of East Broad Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 20 after reports of a […]
WHITEHALL, OH
sunny95.com

Shooting victim dies in hospital

COLUMBUS – A man who was shot on the South Side early Sunday has died. Marchel Brooks was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to detectives with the Columbus police Homicide Unit. Brooks, 20, was with three other men in the 3300 block...
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

City sues to shut down troubled night club

COLUMBUS – In the wake of a string of shootings, violent crimes and other illegal activity, the city of Columbus is asking a court to declare a Northeast Side night club a public nuisance and shut it down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has filed a lawsuit in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

51K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy