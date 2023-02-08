Converting 2023 recruits into 2025 playoff spots, from Alabama to Oregon to Notre Dame and more: College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: An inside look at Port Richmond vs. Moore Catholic
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity play-in game. Who: No. 5 Port Richmond (9-9) vs. No. 4 Moore Catholic (11-10)
HS boys’ hoops: Ryan Cambria goes for 33 more points, but SIA drops ACIS decision to defending league champs
Staten Island Academy closed out its regular season on Wednesday with an 81-56 loss to defending ACIS champion Dwight in Manhattan. SIA was led in scoring by Ryan Cambria, who notched 33 points in the loss. Shayne Gonzales added nine while Sean Litkenhaus chipped in with seven. The Lions pounced...
HS basketball: Don’t forget to become a subscriber if you want to see our SIHSL Tournament coverage
Our coverage of the Borough President Vito Fossella Staten Island High School League (SIHSL) Tournament starts today when the eight-day event commences at two sites with play-in games. It’s the first time the tourney will be conducted after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. While the preview capsules...
SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: An inside look at New Dorp vs. McKee/Staten Island Tech
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity play-in game. Who: No. 7 New Dorp (6-14) vs. No. 3 McKee/Staten Island Tech (16-8)
HS boys’ hoops: Charlie Driscoll ‘overwhelmed’ as St. Peter’s honors its all-time winningest coach and surprises him with big announcement
Charlie Driscoll had just witnessed a barn-burner of a game between St. Peter’s and visiting St. Joseph by-the-Sea, one of which went right down to the wire before the host Eagles escaped with a 43-41 win in New Brighton. Was it nail-biting? To say the least. But perhaps not...
