Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee CenterKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stageRoger MarshVero Beach, FL
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Related
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
Why Is Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammy Awards? Details on Her Tardy Arrival
Beyoncé has made history as one of the most highly decorated artists of all time — but why is she late to the 2023 Grammys? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the songstresses’ tardy arrival. Why Was Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammys?. After...
iheart.com
Jennifer Hudson Lights Up Pre-Grammys Party With Whitney Houston Tribute
With the Grammys taking place later today, many of the annual pre-grammy parties are already behind us, and included at one of those parties, in particular, was a performance you don't want to miss. During record executive Clive Davis' pre-grammy party, Jennifer Hudson performed her rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All' to pay tribute to Whitney Houston. The song was an early hit for Whitney following 'Saving All My Love For You' and 'How Will I Know' from her self-titled debut album.
SheKnows
Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, & More of the Best Sparkly Looks on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
When it comes to red-carpet fashion, we really love when people push the boundaries with their style. Whether it’s a vibrant color that not a lot of people can rock or a look that’s a total 180 from their usual looks, we’re all about it. However, if there’s one trend or characteristic we fall for every time: it’s the sparkles. If it dazzles, if it sparkles, if it glimmers, chances are, we’re drooling over it. And at this year’s Grammy Awards, we were losing it.
Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”
Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
Even before Beyoncé's album of the year snub, Jay-Z said Grammys 'missed the moment'
In a recent interview with Tidal that dropped on Monday, Jay-Z offered insight into why he feels the Recording Academy continues to "miss the moment" when it comes to Beyoncé.
Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton Take 2023 Grammys to ‘Higher Ground’
Stevie Wonder linked up with fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson and country star Chris Stapleton for a special performance at the Grammy Awards. Introduced by Billy Crystal — who gave a shoutout to his legendary producer uncle, Milt Gabler — Wonder took the stage. Backed by the group WanMor, he took the crowd through the Temptations’ “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” Robinson then joined the stage for “Tears of a Clown,” which he co-wrote with Wonder and Hank Cosby in 1967. For the finale, Stapleton joined for “Higher Ground,” sporting a cowboy hat with a turquoise stone. They...
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’
It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift and other stars who could make Grammy history Sunday
A lot of big names are nominated for Grammys. We run down who has the biggest shot at making music history, from Beyoncé to Taylor Swift to Adele.
Here’s How Much Beyoncé, Harry Styles and More Grammy-Nominated Musicians Are Worth
Music's biggest night is happening this weekend. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. EST. The star-studded award show will air live from Los...
blavity.com
The Mother Of Nick Cannon's 9th Child, LaNisha Cole, Responds To Rumors That She's Pregnant With His 13th
LaNisha Cole wants the pregnancy rumors to stop! The model recently took to her Instagram Story to dispel rumors she is carrying Nick Cannon’s 13th child. Cole is the mother of Cannon’s ninth child, 4-month-old Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. She posted the Story in reaction to haters speculating...
Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations
Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
See Jennifer Hudson, John Legend Duet on ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to Mark 100th Episode
Jennifer Hudson and John Legend sang an impromptu duet of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Trouble Water” to celebrate the 100th episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The two EGOT winners were making the usual daytime television conversation when Legend noticed the piano on the stage, an instrument that Hudson admittedly can’t play. Reading the room, Legend suggested the two sing together. “I know you very famously played the great Aretha Franklin, and she did a wonderful version of this song,” Legend told the Respect star. “I like to do this song too, and it’s on my new solo album. We...
Madonna to Present at Grammy Awards, Plus Who Else Is Attending and Skipping Music’s Biggest Night
At a time when nothing feels normal anymore, the first “normal” Grammy Week in three years is shaping up to be even more action-packed than the pre-Covid years. Starting Wednesday, nearly every day and night is jam-packed with parties, showcases, brunches, lunches and happy hours like it was 2019 all over again. Amid all the hubbub, we’re still awaiting the full lineup of performers for the Feb. 5 show at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena, which the Grammys have been announcing unusually late in the game this year — and literally during a game, as was the case when Harry Styles...
Brutally honest reviews of every 2023 Grammys performance, including Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Stevie Wonder
The Grammys brought us a stacked and uniformly strong line-up of performances from Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more. Here's how they ranked.
2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more
The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be live on Sunday, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a...
Khloe Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son in Onesie
Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Cozy cutie! Khloé Kardashian shared a glimpse of her and ex Tristan Thompson’s son snuggled up in a Dalmatian print onesie. The Good American founder, 38, filmed the little one from the neck down in the Monday, February 6, clip, which she shared via her Instagram Story. As “Baby Love” by The […]
Jay-Z believes Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' should have won album of the year at the Grammys: 'Look what it's done to the culture'
Beyoncé's seventh studio album "Renaissance" was nominated for the award, but lost to Harry Styles' "Harry's House."
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world
Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
Comments / 0