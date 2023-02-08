ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Hudson Lights Up Pre-Grammys Party With Whitney Houston Tribute

With the Grammys taking place later today, many of the annual pre-grammy parties are already behind us, and included at one of those parties, in particular, was a performance you don't want to miss. During record executive Clive Davis' pre-grammy party, Jennifer Hudson performed her rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All' to pay tribute to Whitney Houston. The song was an early hit for Whitney following 'Saving All My Love For You' and 'How Will I Know' from her self-titled debut album.
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, & More of the Best Sparkly Looks on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

When it comes to red-carpet fashion, we really love when people push the boundaries with their style. Whether it’s a vibrant color that not a lot of people can rock or a look that’s a total 180 from their usual looks, we’re all about it. However, if there’s one trend or characteristic we fall for every time: it’s the sparkles. If it dazzles, if it sparkles, if it glimmers, chances are, we’re drooling over it. And at this year’s Grammy Awards, we were losing it.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
Rolling Stone

Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton Take 2023 Grammys to ‘Higher Ground’

Stevie Wonder linked up with fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson and country star Chris Stapleton for a special performance at the Grammy Awards. Introduced by Billy Crystal — who gave a shoutout to his legendary producer uncle, Milt Gabler — Wonder took the stage. Backed by the group WanMor, he took the crowd through the Temptations’ “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” Robinson then joined the stage for “Tears of a Clown,” which he co-wrote with Wonder and Hank Cosby in 1967. For the finale, Stapleton joined for “Higher Ground,” sporting a cowboy hat with a turquoise stone. They...
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence About ‘Girls Trip 2’

It had only been a few months since pedophilic allegations against Tiffany Haddish were dismissed when Girls Trip 2 was confirmed. According to The Daily Beast, the Nobody’s Fool actress and fellow comic Aries Spears were named in a lawsuit where siblings Jane and John Doe claimed they were abused by the actors and encouraged to perform sexually suggestive acts on camera as minors. The case was dismissed weeks later. Yet, as reports regarding the highly-anticipated sequel surfaced, the controversial star spoke out about her participation in the project.More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, And More To Celebrate...
Variety

Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations

Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Rolling Stone

See Jennifer Hudson, John Legend Duet on ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to Mark 100th Episode

Jennifer Hudson and John Legend sang an impromptu duet of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Trouble Water” to celebrate the 100th episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The two EGOT winners were making the usual daytime television conversation when Legend noticed the piano on the stage, an instrument that Hudson admittedly can’t play. Reading the room, Legend suggested the two sing together. “I know you very famously played the great Aretha Franklin, and she did a wonderful version of this song,” Legend told the Respect star. “I like to do this song too, and it’s on my new solo album. We...
Variety

Madonna to Present at Grammy Awards, Plus Who Else Is Attending and Skipping Music’s Biggest Night

At a time when nothing feels normal anymore, the first “normal” Grammy Week in three years is shaping up to be even more action-packed than the pre-Covid years. Starting Wednesday, nearly every day and night is jam-packed with parties, showcases, brunches, lunches and happy hours like it was 2019 all over again. Amid all the hubbub, we’re still awaiting the full lineup of performers for the Feb. 5 show at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena, which the Grammys have been announcing unusually late in the game this year — and literally during a game, as was the case when Harry Styles...
CBS Sacramento

2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be live on Sunday, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will  include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a...
Gochi Ez

People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk world

Diandra Forrest is an African-American actress and the first model with albinism to sign a contract with a major modeling agency. Her amazing beauty and successful career have attracted more attention to the needs of albino people. Forrest is working to try to make her industry and society in general more inclusive for people with albinism because she knows what it’s like to live in a world where you look different from other people.
