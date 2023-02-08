ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

wtvbam.com

Big 8 Boys Hoops: Quincy edges UC; Bronson pulls away from Jonesville

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles defeated the Union City Chargers 47-46 on Tuesday night in a Big 8 Conference game that featured a wild finish. With Quincy leading 47-45, Union City had to go full-court with two seconds remaining on the clock. The Chargers inbounded the...
QUINCY, MI
wfft.com

Jake, Jaelyn sign letters of intent

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - Angola's Jake Land and Jaelyn Fee signed their letter of intent Wednesday evening. Land has decided to continue his football at Hillsdale College. He helped the Angola Hornets football team finish first in the NECC this past season. Land is thinking about studying business management, business administration, or marketing.
ANGOLA, IN
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora

Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora, 74, of Union City, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall. Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Bea was born on August...
UNION CITY, MI
22 WSBT

Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable

Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Deputies identify victim of fire on Coon Hollow Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fire on Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township on January 29. Perry Durwood Ballett, 91, of Three Rivers, was pulled from the burning building in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow and was pronounced dead at the scene.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WNDU

Meijer hiring for new supercenter in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?. Meijer is hiring for its new supercenter in Elkhart! The retailer is currently building a new 159,000 sq. ft. location at 2500 Cassopolis Street. It’s seeking candidates to fill over 350 part and full-time positions. Meijer is offering weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discounts, paid parental leave, 401K retirement planning, and health insurance.
ELKHART, IN
The Associated Press

Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Name Deb Rozewicz As CEO of Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, the 96-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital being built in Battle Creek, Michigan. The hospital is on track to open by mid-year on a previously announced 25-acre site at Glenn Cross Road and M-66. As CEO, Rozewicz will oversee the development of the facility including staff recruitment and training, clinical programming design, and all key functions leading to the opening and subsequent operations of the new hospital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005432/en/ Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital. (Photo: Business Wire)
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wtvbam.com

St. Charles auction called a success as over $105,000 was raised

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School Principal Brenda Mescher says the 24th Annual Mardi Gras Auction was a big success this past Saturday night as the gross amount for the event, including business and individual sponsorships and the cash raffle was just over $105,500. The auction...
COLDWATER, MI
WNDU

MLive

Roadway in Barry County closed after tanker crashes, spills fuel

BARRY COUNTY, MI – A stretch of roadway in Barry County has been shut down after a propane tank truck spilled some of its load, Michigan State Police said. Police closed Hayward Road, near Norris and Miller roads, in Orangeville Township shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and advising drivers to use alternative routes.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Two men accused of stealing copper wire from Granger warehouse

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire from a warehouse on Anderson Road in Granger, according to the probable cause affidavit. Michael Johnson was arrested on one count of burglary. Steven Livingston was arrested on one count of burglary (aiding, inducing or causing...
GRANGER, IN

