wtvbam.com
Cardinal wrestlers forced to void six matches in team district loss to Charlotte
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The team portion of Coldwater’s wrestling season came to an end Wednesday night as the Cardinals lost to Charlotte 68-12 in the district semifinals at Marshall. The shorthanded Cardinals were forced to forfeit six matches which led to 36 points for the Orioles. The...
wtvbam.com
Bronson captures D4 team wrestling district title, Vikings beat UC in finals
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings captured the Division Four team district wrestling championship on their home mat Wednesday night as they defeated Colon 73-0 and Branch County archrival Union City 39-30. It was the 21st straight wrestling district title for Bronson. Scoring wins for Bronson in the...
wtvbam.com
Big 8 Boys Hoops: Quincy edges UC; Bronson pulls away from Jonesville
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles defeated the Union City Chargers 47-46 on Tuesday night in a Big 8 Conference game that featured a wild finish. With Quincy leading 47-45, Union City had to go full-court with two seconds remaining on the clock. The Chargers inbounded the...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater girls basketball players conducting can drive fundraiser this Sunday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School girls basketball program will be holding their annual can drive fundraiser this Sunday, February 12 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The players from the CHS girls basketball program will be visiting neighborhoods and asking for citizens to donate their returnable...
wfft.com
Jake, Jaelyn sign letters of intent
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) - Angola's Jake Land and Jaelyn Fee signed their letter of intent Wednesday evening. Land has decided to continue his football at Hillsdale College. He helped the Angola Hornets football team finish first in the NECC this past season. Land is thinking about studying business management, business administration, or marketing.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora
Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora, 74, of Union City, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall. Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Bea was born on August...
22 WSBT
Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
Report: Ford, Calhoun Co. discussing battery plant at ‘Marshall Megasite’
Ford Motor Company is reportedly closing in on a deal to build a factory in West Michigan. The Detroit News reported Thursday morning that talks between Ford and Calhoun County leaders are progressing to build a battery plant in the Marshall area.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: The Union Station in Union City re-opens on Wednesday
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Can Spring be that far away?. The Union Station on M-60 in Union City will be re-opening for the season on Wednesday after being closed since December 16. To celebrate the opening of a new season, you have a chance to win a $20...
Walmart in Coldwater evacuated due to bomb threat
The Walmart in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
abc57.com
Deputies identify victim of fire on Coon Hollow Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fire on Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township on January 29. Perry Durwood Ballett, 91, of Three Rivers, was pulled from the burning building in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Battle Creek Now Has 20+ Dispensaries with Opening of Pure Roots
It's no secret that SW Michigan is rich in dispensaries. In fact, at one point, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo were in the top three cities with the most recreational marijuana dispensaries in the entire state of Michigan:. And that was written in 2021. I'm positive that number has only grown...
WNDU
Meijer hiring for new supercenter in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?. Meijer is hiring for its new supercenter in Elkhart! The retailer is currently building a new 159,000 sq. ft. location at 2500 Cassopolis Street. It’s seeking candidates to fill over 350 part and full-time positions. Meijer is offering weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discounts, paid parental leave, 401K retirement planning, and health insurance.
Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Name Deb Rozewicz As CEO of Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital
BATTLE CREEK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, the 96-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital being built in Battle Creek, Michigan. The hospital is on track to open by mid-year on a previously announced 25-acre site at Glenn Cross Road and M-66. As CEO, Rozewicz will oversee the development of the facility including staff recruitment and training, clinical programming design, and all key functions leading to the opening and subsequent operations of the new hospital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005432/en/ Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital. (Photo: Business Wire)
wtvbam.com
Camden woman injured in two vehicle crash involving Pittsford school bus
RAMSOM TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Camden woman was injured on Tuesday afternoon in Hillsdale County when her vehicle collided with a Pittsford Area Schools school bus. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gilbert and Camden Roads.
wtvbam.com
St. Charles auction called a success as over $105,000 was raised
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School Principal Brenda Mescher says the 24th Annual Mardi Gras Auction was a big success this past Saturday night as the gross amount for the event, including business and individual sponsorships and the cash raffle was just over $105,500. The auction...
wtvbam.com
High Wind Watch issued for Thursday, gusts of 45-55 mph expected
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Branch County is included in a High Wind Watch which is effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. National Weather Service forecasters say there will be southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with frequent gusts of 45 to. 55 mph. Isolated gusts up...
WNDU
Help wanted at new Meijer in Elkhart
While police are still searching for the suspect, many schools say the calls came from a Google Voice number. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is revealing her top spending priorities for 2024. South Bend’s Seitz Park set to reopen on Aug. 7. Updated: 29 minutes ago. On Thursday, the city...
Roadway in Barry County closed after tanker crashes, spills fuel
BARRY COUNTY, MI – A stretch of roadway in Barry County has been shut down after a propane tank truck spilled some of its load, Michigan State Police said. Police closed Hayward Road, near Norris and Miller roads, in Orangeville Township shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and advising drivers to use alternative routes.
abc57.com
Two men accused of stealing copper wire from Granger warehouse
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire from a warehouse on Anderson Road in Granger, according to the probable cause affidavit. Michael Johnson was arrested on one count of burglary. Steven Livingston was arrested on one count of burglary (aiding, inducing or causing...
