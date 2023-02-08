BATTLE CREEK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, the 96-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital being built in Battle Creek, Michigan. The hospital is on track to open by mid-year on a previously announced 25-acre site at Glenn Cross Road and M-66. As CEO, Rozewicz will oversee the development of the facility including staff recruitment and training, clinical programming design, and all key functions leading to the opening and subsequent operations of the new hospital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005432/en/ Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital. (Photo: Business Wire)

