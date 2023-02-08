ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Admits to Almost Calling Him After Seeing Him in New Gap Campaign

Losing a loved one is never easy, but it’s the moments you forget they are gone that hurt more. Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Connie Boss Alexander, opened up about seeing her son on television for the first time since his death. The late dancer appeared in a recent campaign for the clothing brand, Gap. Seeing it for the first time on television, Page Six reported Alexander took to her Instagram story to share how she almost picked up the phone to call him. “I almost called you to say son look at you in this ad,” Alexander wrote. “Then I remembered. My heart…”
People

Eve Shares Adorable Photos from Wilde Wolf's First Birthday Celebration — See His Cake!

Eve shares son Wilde Wolf with husband Maximillion Cooper Eve is celebrating one year with her baby boy! On Wednesday, the rapper, 44, shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram from son Wilde Wolf's first birthday. In the festive snaps, Wilde smiles as he reaches toward his beautiful teal-colored birthday cake, complete with gold foil, gold and silver decorations and a Peter rabbit figurine. The cake also features the word "one" written in gold on the side and a silver birthday candle on top. "Wilde's #1stbirthday #tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂🥲🥳," Eve captioned the post. Maximillion...
Outsider.com

Ellen DeGeneres Publicly Honoring Late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Here’s How

Ellen DeGeneres has not forgotten about her late friend, DJ, executive producer, and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss one bit. Recently, DeGeneres made a public effort around honoring Boss’ memory. She has been involved with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. The fund announced that it was celebrating an anniversary of a previous philanthropic effort from DeGeneres. But the organization announced that DeGeneres has donated a new tree with a plaque remembering Boss’ life.
The Independent

Molly-Mae Hague admits she can ‘barely watch’ video of herself giving birth

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she filmed the entirety of her birth, but she will never share it online.Love Island star Hague gave birth to daughter Bambi Fury last month, who she shares with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, who she met on the ITV2 dating show.Since the birth, the 23-year-olds shared updates on Bambi’s first weeks on social media, with Molly-Mae posting a 30-minute video on her YouTube channel explaining the details of how her birth went.In the video, the reality star admitted that, while the experience is “a massive blur”, she filmed herself giving birth, but said the...
TODAY.com

Super Bowl ad shows a dad’s hilariously extreme efforts to retrieve his baby’s pacifier

How far would you go to retrieve your child's beloved pacifier?. A 2023 Super Bowl ad demonstrates the distance some parents would travel to comfort their baby — or protect their own sanity. In the Kia car commercial, a fictitious family arrives at a hotel for the start of their vacation when the wife realizes they didn't pack a crucial item.

