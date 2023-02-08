Read full article on original website
Related
‘Dad is here, don’t be scared’: Moment father comforts young girl pulled from rubble of building in Syria
A father tightly hugged his young daughter after rescuers dug her out from underneath the rubble of a building after an earthquake struck Syria.At least 5,000 people have died in Syria and Turkey after two earthquakes occurred on Monday, 6 February.Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and tens of thousands of people were injured or displaced in several cities.Heartwarming footage shows the moment the father tells his daughter, Nour, “Dad is here, don’t be scared” as a search team pulls her from the wreckage. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regionsTurkey earthquake: Aerial views capture buildings reduced to rubbleChandelier swings as powerful earthquake shakes Turkey killing thousands
VIDEO: Why Was The Earthquake In Turkey And Syria So Devastating?
The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday has claimed at least 2,500 lives, and the death toll is growing. The quake toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. The quake
Turkey Earthquake: Gaziantep Castle—Dating Back to Roman Empire—Collapses
The castle was leveled after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the region, destroying hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,000 people.
What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
NEW YORK (AP) — A major 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by another strong quake devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing thousands of people. The quake hit at depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers) and was centered in southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
BBC
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors
ADANA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to more than 5,000. Countries around the world dispatched teams to […]
Live newborn pulled from Syria quake rubble as voice notes sent from wreckage and 20k feared dead with 3 Brits missing
A NEWBORN was rescued after her tragic mum died in childbirth under the rubble of a collapsed building in Syria in a rare miraculous moment amid the earthquake hell. Three Brits are among the 20,000 feared dead after the catastrophic quake rocked Turkey and Syria, as harrowing voice notes from the rubble begging for help have emerged.
msn.com
Ukraine Has Exactly One T-80UK Command Tank. It Just Fought A Dangerous Solo Battle Near Bakhmut.
The Ukrainian army has captured exactly one Russian T-80UK command tank that independent analysts have been able to confirm. That sole command tank, perhaps the rarest in Russia’s wider war on Ukraine, just made a dramatic reappearance—on the side of Ukraine. Speeding along the E40 highway just north...
Chandelier swings as powerful earthquake shakes Turkey killing thousands
A chandelier in a building in Turkey swung as a powerful earthquake - the deadliest since a tremor near Istanbul in 1999 killed more than 17,000 - struck the country on Monday, 6 February.At least 3,700 people have died after after both earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit Turkey and Syria.According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.The second tremor was later felt in central Turkey.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Moment resident is rescued from half-collapsed buildingSecond earthquake reduces Turkey buildings to rubbleSyria earthquake: Child pulled from rubble of collapsed building
AOL Corp
Syrian toddler survives quake, but mother and siblings perish
AZAZ, Syria (Reuters) - Syrian toddler Raghad Ismail was rushed to safety from the rubble of her home after it collapsed in a huge earthquake that has wreaked devastation in Syria and Turkey. But most of her family, including her mother, did not make it out alive. Cradled in the...
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, in Photos
Over 5,000 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise, after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep near Turkey's southeastern border, followed by nearly 20 aftershocks, including a 7.5 magnitude tremor.
Comments / 0