TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island. and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Friday.
AccuWeather experts tracking next severe weather risk as storm recovery continues in the South
Many of the same areas that were struck by violent weather last week will once again face a risk to life and property as a new severe weather threat emerges this week. AccuWeather meteorologists are alerting residents across the southern United States of another severe weather event that is expected to evolve by the middle of the week. Many of the same areas that were struck by deadly weather last week will once again face a risk to life and property.
Winter alerts hit 15 states from Texas to West Virginia, travel to be ‘nearly impossible’
Winter’s latest storm has more than 40 million people across the United States in winter weather alerts on Monday. The alerts warn of significant icing and extreme cold for many parts of the country.
Texas Is Under A Winter Storm Warning & The Resurfacing Ted Cruz Memes Are Ice Cold
The National Weather Service (NWS) released a Winter Storm Warning for much of the state of Texas that will be in effect until Wednesday, February 1. The north and western central areas of the Lone Star State will experience freezing rain with chances of sleet. According to the NWS, ice accumulations can be between one-tenth and one-half of an inch.
Ice storm expected to cause power outages across southern US
Officials in four states have issued warnings about an ice storm that’s expected to cut power and screw up travel for millions of Americans over the next few days.
Texas Power Lines Threatened by 500 Pounds of Ice
Central Texas is under a winter storm warning as freezing rain threatens to dump half-an-inch or more of ice through Wednesday morning.
Severe Thunderstorms, Including Tornadoes, Possible In The South
What To Expect: Severe storms in the Lower Mississippi Valley and along the Gulf Coast. Timing: Through Thursday. Top Concerns: Tornadoes, damaging winds and localized flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes,...
Damaging wind, small hail bring about Storm 5 Alert for Thursday morning
After several days of being spoiled with mild temperatures, a cold front will bring storm chances followed by dropping temperatures to end the week.
La Nina’s last grasp triggers active January severe weather outbreaks
Nearly 800 severe weather reports and 167 tornadoes were relayed to the Storm Prediction Center in January 2023.
Hundreds of flights canceled in Texas as forecasters warn of ‘dangerous ice event’ sweeping southern US
Wintry weather from Texas to the Tennessee and Lower Ohio Valleys canceled flights, schools as forecasters warned of dangerous travel conditions on some roadways.
Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas
Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Tornado advisories in Texas forecast, winter storm warning in the Midwest: Wednesday weather updates
Severe weather is spreading across parts of the South. Thunderstorms may hit the Lower Mississippi Valley, bringing winds, hail and possibly tornadoes
Severe Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain to Unload in Southeastern, South-Central United States This Weekend Until Next week; Flash Flood, Thunderstorms Expected
The latest weather forecast said that portions of the Southeastern and South-Central United States would expect severe weather conditions, unloading flooding rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather reports as the weather could be dangerous. The USA Today reported that about...
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions face threat of storms, snow and wind today
Start your day with the latest weather news – A storm system marching across the eastern third of the country is bringing with it severe weather, snow and high winds.
Warmer temperatures across the Northeast as Texas faces storms: Tuesday weather forecast
After cold temperatures hit the Northeast and an ice storm landed in Texas last week, some areas in the US have milder weather in Tuesday's forecast.
