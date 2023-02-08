Read full article on original website
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023. ...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FRIDAY FOR RHODE ISLAND AND. A dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated. fire weather concerns Friday. West winds will gust between 20 to. 35 mph through the day. Minimum relative humidity...
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
Coping With Isolation on the Big Sur Coast
BIG SUR, Calif. — Big Sur can be a lonely place. For decades, Camaldolese monks, Zen Buddhists and New Age humanists have found solace in its remoteness. Poets and writers like Henry Miller, Jack Kerouac and Robinson Jeffers have drawn inspiration from its steep slopes that drop into the Pacific Ocean.
How much damage would a magnitude 7.8 quake cause in San Francisco? We asked experts.
While such large earthquakes are rare, residents should always be prepared for "the big one."
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
Hikers plucked off steep, icy slope in daring Death Valley rescue
"There's always snow up there in the winter. It surprises a lot of people."
Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety...
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
California storms left behind a 'generational snowpack.' What that means.
California's mountain snowpack is the largest it's been in decades, thanks to a barrage of atmospheric rivers in late December into January. The snow is a boon for the state's water supply but could also pose a flood risk as the season progresses. Measurements completed last week show that Sierra...
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Rich Bay Area towns mull 'disturbing' scheme to dodge low-income housing
Bay Area towns are weighing whether to use developmentally disabled adults as a low-income-housing loophole.
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in...
Body found in rubble of San Francisco house fire in Sunset District, SFFD says
The person was unaccounted for after the morning blaze.
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
Southwest is having a California flight sale with one-ways as low as $29
Book a trip to Los Angeles for $60 roundtrip.
