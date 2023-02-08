ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023. ...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FRIDAY FOR RHODE ISLAND AND. A dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated. fire weather concerns Friday. West winds will gust between 20 to. 35 mph through the day. Minimum relative humidity...
CONNECTICUT STATE
SFGate

Coping With Isolation on the Big Sur Coast

BIG SUR, Calif. — Big Sur can be a lonely place. For decades, Camaldolese monks, Zen Buddhists and New Age humanists have found solace in its remoteness. Poets and writers like Henry Miller, Jack Kerouac and Robinson Jeffers have drawn inspiration from its steep slopes that drop into the Pacific Ocean.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in...
PENDLETON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy