SFGate
Proto Labs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) — Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Friday reported a loss of $115.1 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $4.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Northern (NOG) Updates Q4 Production Numbers, Hikes Dividend
NOG - Free Report) recently reported a decrease of around 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in its production due to severe weather in December, affecting its operations in the Williston and Permian Basins. Despite the impact, the company still expects its full-year 2022 output to meet its previous guidance of 75,250 to 75,550 boe/d.
SFGate
Gencor: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. The maker...
Zacks.com
AbbVie (ABBV) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Misses on Sales
ABBV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate, which stood at $3.54. The reported earnings also exceeded the guidance of $3.51-$3.55. Earnings rose 16.9% year over year. ABBV’s revenues of $15.12 billion...
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
Zacks.com
NuStar Energy (NS) Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenues
NS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per unit of 34 cents, which was above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents and improved significantly from the year-ago figure of 14 cents. This was primarily on account of all-time high Permian volumes, which averaged 584000 daily during the quarter.
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Tapestry, Credit Suisse, Disney and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. — The entertainment company's shares jumped more than 6% following the company's better-than-expected earnings report. Disney reported a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers, as well as a beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the company in November, also announced that Disney would be slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a broader cost-cutting and restructuring plan.
NASDAQ
DHI Group To Repurchase Up To $10 Mln Of Common Stock
(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX), a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles, said that its board authorized a new stock repurchase program that permits the repurchase of up to $10 million of the company's common stock. The new authorization is currently effective and is approved to run through February 2024.
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Pool Corp. (POOL) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Pool Corp. (POOL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Why This DraftKings Analyst Is Turning Bearish Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
Shares of DraftKings Inc DKNG started Thursday trading on a positive note, even after a steep rise through the week, before pulling back. Investor confidence in the company’s profitability narrative is likely to be hit by EBITDA losses exceeding consensus estimates in the first half of 2023, according to Roth Capital Partners.
NASDAQ
Lumentum (LITE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Lumentum (LITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Beat on Cabometyx
Exelixis, Inc. EXEL reported a loss of 3 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, but it was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents and our estimate of a loss of 6 cents.
NASDAQ
ITT (ITT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ITT (ITT) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.03%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A...
OilPrice.com
BP Becomes The Latest Oil Major To Report Record-Breaking Profits
BP (LON: BP) became the latest oil and gas supermajor to report record earnings for 2022, more than doubling its profit last year as oil and gas prices surged. BP reported on Tuesday an underlying replacement cost profit – its closest metric to net profit – of $27.65 billion for 2022, more than doubled from the previous year’s earnings of $12.8 billion.
NASDAQ
Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Benzinga
Preview: Mr. Cooper Group's Earnings
Mr. Cooper Group COOP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mr. Cooper Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Mr. Cooper Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
