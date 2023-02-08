AAA Texas: Gas Price Fluctuations Continue, Drivers Paying Less Week-to-Week. Texas has the lowest gas price average in the country. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.03 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is nine cents less than on this day last week and is 12 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso and Midland are paying the most on average at $3.18 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.89 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.44 which is six cents less when compared to this day last week and three cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO