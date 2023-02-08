Read full article on original website
Gilmer Mirror
Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement
“Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
Gilmer Mirror
Texas Military Department says it needs $460 million more to keep border mission afloat this year
“Texas Military Department says it needs $460 million more to keep border mission afloat this year” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
Gilmer Mirror
Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick to Speak at Texas Policy Summit
AUSTIN — Today, the Texas Public Policy Foundation announced that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will serve as the keynote speaker during the Thursday, March 2nd lunch session of the Texas Policy Summit. As the 88th legislative session begins, Lt. Gov. Patrick will share his vision for potentially historic legislation, including some of his highest priorities in property tax relief and parental empowerment.
Gilmer Mirror
Biden rule reclassifying some pistols as short-barreled rifles draws Texas lawsuit
“Biden rule reclassifying some pistols as short-barreled rifles draws Texas lawsuit” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas...
Gilmer Mirror
Texas DPS won’t discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response
“Texas DPS won’t discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The...
Gilmer Mirror
USDA Approves Waivers for Texas SNAP Recipients Impacted by Severe Winter Storms
DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2023 – Texas Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in 67 counties who were affected by the severe winter weather in February will have additional time to report their food loss because of power outages due to the storm. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and...
Gilmer Mirror
AAA Texas: Gas Price Fluctuations Continue, Drivers Paying Less Week-to-Week
AAA Texas: Gas Price Fluctuations Continue, Drivers Paying Less Week-to-Week. Texas has the lowest gas price average in the country. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.03 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is nine cents less than on this day last week and is 12 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso and Midland are paying the most on average at $3.18 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.89 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.44 which is six cents less when compared to this day last week and three cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
