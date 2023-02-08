ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State



Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick to Speak at Texas Policy Summit

AUSTIN — Today, the Texas Public Policy Foundation announced that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will serve as the keynote speaker during the Thursday, March 2nd lunch session of the Texas Policy Summit. As the 88th legislative session begins, Lt. Gov. Patrick will share his vision for potentially historic legislation, including some of his highest priorities in property tax relief and parental empowerment.
TEXAS STATE
Texas DPS won’t discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response

“Texas DPS won’t discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The...
UVALDE, TX
AAA Texas: Gas Price Fluctuations Continue, Drivers Paying Less Week-to-Week

AAA Texas: Gas Price Fluctuations Continue, Drivers Paying Less Week-to-Week. Texas has the lowest gas price average in the country. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.03 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is nine cents less than on this day last week and is 12 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso and Midland are paying the most on average at $3.18 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.89 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.44 which is six cents less when compared to this day last week and three cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
TEXAS STATE

