A Haven, an Exton-based nonprofit dedicated to helping children who are grieving the loss of a loved one, will hold its annual Community Breakfast on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 8-10 AM at Estrella Tacos Y Mas in Downingtown.
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents Celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County. The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color.
About 25 teenagers collectively representing Pottstown High School and The Hill School have worked together under the Pottstown CARES student club umbrella to organize a concert for Feb. 17, 7–9 PM at the high school.
The 31st Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival will be held at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza from Thursday, February 9th to Monday, February 20th. The purpose of the festival is to showcase and to preserve films and art that portray the Pan-African culture during Black History Month. The Pan-African Film & Arts Festival was founded by Danny Glover (The Color Purple, Lethal Weapon), Ja'net Dubois (Good Times), and executive director Ayuko Babu.
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is giving audiences a chance to delve deeper into the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King this February during the run of Katori Hall’sThe Mountaintop.
