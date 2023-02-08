Read full article on original website
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at 2:59...
Philipsburg-Osceola students win PennDOT’s Paint the Plow competition
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg-Osceola students were presented certificates for winning the annual PennDOT paint the plow program. Schools that participate are asked to produce original artwork for a PennDOT plow that will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in their respective county. The students took home top prizes in the “Fan Favorite” voting […]
AMISH HOME DAMAGED IN PINE TOWNSHIP FIRE
No one was injured in a structure fire in Pine Township on Thursday. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to a double-wide trailer home along Malloy Hollow Road at 1:17 p.m. Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale, and Dauntless fire departments were called in to assist a half hour later.
Deadly Altoona house fire set by woman claiming to be ‘witch,’ report says
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Details have been released after a lengthy investigation into an Altoona woman accused of purposefully setting fires, one of which led to the death of a man. Police were called to the 100 block of E 5th Avenue in Altoona for a house fire on Feb. 15, 2022, around 6:24 […]
Windmill Superloads update for Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area that windmill superload movements are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8. Route details are: On Wednesday, tower sections will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and will travel through the Clearfield area roughly an hour […]
Police: Altoona woman found stuck in donation box
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Allegheny Township Police had to rescue an Altoona woman from a clothing donation box on Wednesday. Police Chief Mike Robinson said they responded to a call of a person being stuck inside a clothing donation box at 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 8. The donation box was located in the parking lot off of Parkview Lane, behind the Chick-fil-A.
Centre County winter carnival brings many family fun activities for its fifth year
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get your hats, gloves and winter jackets on and head on over to Centre County this weekend for the area’s winter carnival. The Centre Region Parks & Recreation will be holding its fifth Winter Carnival at Blue Spring Park along Wagner Street in Boalsburg from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. During […]
Cambria, Somerset County residents celebrate PA 211
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) -United Way of the Laurel Highlands joins United Way of Pennsylvania and the PA 211 are celebrate the important role that 211 plays in providing connections. Those connections help with everything from housing to higher utility costs as households continue to feel the effects of inflation. United Way and PA 211 […]
What’s that smell? Calls pour into Westmoreland 911 when too much ‘rotten egg’ compound added to gas
Westmoreland County 911 received a number of calls Tuesday night from people reporting a natural gas odor.
Greater Johnstown School District among those funded unfairly
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After a months-long trial, a ruling has come down from a commonwealth court that could change the way your child’s public school is funded. The nearly 800 page ruling comes after a months-long trial that resulted in the court finding Pennsylvania children have a constitutional right to a public education. […]
Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
Crews work to resolve unexpected odor in parts of Westmoreland County
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Crews in parts of Westmoreland County were busy late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning with reports of natural gas odors in homes and businesses. Most of the reports came from people in the Murrysville area. People’s Gas said the smell is not coming from a...
Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash
A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
Clearfield Elementary first graders celebrate their bus drivers
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, February 9, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Highway Safety Network (HSN) traveled to Clearfield Elementary School for “Love the Bus” 2023. School Resource Officer Levi Olson, HSN Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Josh Woods, and PennDOT Safety Press Officer Tim Nebgen shared safety tips for […]
Highest-paying science jobs in Johnstown
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Johnstown, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal
It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
Johnstown liquor store is now open for business
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A liquor store in Johnstown that closed a month ago has officially opened again. The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at East Hills Plaza on Scalp Avenue closed on January 2 for renovations and reopened Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. to get back to normal operations. Store hours will be […]
Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
Woman hit with insurance fraud following Altoona crash, AG says
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Hollidaysburg woman is accused of insurance fraud after the Office of the Attorney General said she added a vehicle to her policy after a crash and tried to make a claim. The investigation into Anastasia Morris, 42, of Hollidaysburg, began after Altoona police were called to a crash between a Jeep […]
INDIANA SUPERINTENDENT TO LEAVE DISTRICT TO TAKE SAME POST IN WINDBER
Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich will leave the district later this year to take a similar job closer to his home. On Thursday night, the Windber School Board voted to offer Vuckovich the job of Superintendent in their school district. This will be a move that will allow him to stay close to home, and it is the district where his children attend school.
