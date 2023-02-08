Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Explains Why She Didn't 'Entertain' Offset & Saweetie Cheating Rumors
Cardi B is never one to stay silent when it comes to speculation over her career and personal life, but she did hold her tongue when it came to rumors of Offset cheating on her with Saweetie. The Grammy-winner didn’t speak out when social media ran with the narrative that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On
Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
hotnewhiphop.com
Def Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says Ransom
Ransom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, “Nah, that will never work.”. Rap Radar has returned with a gem-filled conversation with Ransom. The rapper revisited several highlights of his career and revealed an interaction he had with an executive at Def Jam. Apparently, he suggested the label sign a rising artist at the time: Nicki Minaj. However, the person dismissed the young rapper.
Backstage Grammys Footage Appears to Show Cardi B Breaking Up Alleged Migos Fight: ‘Both of Y’all Is Wrong!’
Amid reports of a disagreement between surviving Migos members Quavo and Offset that took place at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, footage of Cardi B loudly attempting to break up a fight that night has emerged. Sources say the argument took place before Quavo’s performance during the show’s “In Memoriam” segment, during which he performed “Without You,” his tribute to bandmate and nephew Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston last November. While the backstage altercation was not caught on camera, Entertainment Tonight recorded audio of Cardi, who is married to Offset, yelling. “Both of y’all...
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper
Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
thesource.com
Luenell Says 50 Cent Apologized to Megan Thee Stallion Because ‘He Want Some’
Luenell was out in the streets and was tracked down by TMZ. The comedian spoke on a few subjects in the quick time with the camera, the main one was 50 Cent’s apology to Megan Thee Stallion. “He want some,” Luenell said. “He want some like everybody else do....
thesource.com
[WATCH] Rickey Smiley Tearfully Lays His Son To Rest With ‘Standing Ovation’
Rickey Smiley has his son’s “standing ovation” service in remembrance of his passing.. Comedian Rickey Smiley loss his son Brandon Smiley Sunday morning and Smiley took to Facebook and Instagram to share the unfortunate news. No statement has been released did not clarify how his son passed away.
Plies Sparks Fiery Twitter Debate On Gender Roles Saying He Wouldn’t Date A Women Who Acts Or Thinks ‘Like A Man’
Hoping to gain more insight into Plies' stance, sports journalist Jemele Hill popped into the conversation with a thought-provoking question.
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
Latto was spotted on Instagram serving in an unreleased fashionable look that we love!
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
thesource.com
Nia Long Reveals She Has Her ‘Eye on One Person’ as a Potential New Bae
Nia Long is “single AF” but it could be short-lived. During a visit to Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Long stated she has her “eye on one person.”. Further in the conversation, Long revealed that she is nervous about the dating process. “You do? I’m so nervous,” she said. “Are you on the dating apps? We gotta talk about this.”
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
