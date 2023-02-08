Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Truck driver awarded $500,000 for unlawful detainment at Apple Valley WinCoThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Perris, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorPerris, CA
Victorville begins installing modular units at $28 million Wellness Center for the homelessThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested For Rancho Cucamonga Gas Station ShootingWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
theregistrysocal.com
208,572 SQFT Shopping Center Up For Sale in Buena Park
Southern California’s retail market has seen a significant number of investment activity over the last several quarters, and retail investors continue to test the strength of the market by placing properties up for sale. One property to be placed on the market in recent months is Buena Park Place,...
theregistrysocal.com
Plans Underway to Redevelop 15.5-Acre Brea Mall Site With 380 Residential Units
A plan to redevelop a 15.5-acre site at the Brea Mall is currently underway. The project, by Simon Property Group, would redevelop a 161,900 square foot former Sears building with a mix of residential and commercial space. The project site is located at 1065 Brea Mall, and according to public...
theregistrysocal.com
Hudson Pacific Sells 205,189 SQFT Office Building in Hollywood for $96MM
Approximately one year after it was placed on the market, Hudson Pacific Properties announced in its fourth quarter earnings report that it sold one of its Hollywood office properties for $96 million, or about $467 per square foot. According to public records, the property was acquired by Long Beach-based Harbor Associates.
tourcounsel.com
Brea Mall | Shopping mall in Brea, California
The Brea Mall is a shopping mall located in the Orange County city of Brea, California. Since 1998, the mall has been owned and operated by the Simon Property Group. It is home to four major department stores, 179 specialty shops and boutiques, and a food court. It is 1,281,795 sq ft (119,083 m2).
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
California has earned the title of "burger capital of the world" for a good reason. The state's restaurants are experts at making huge meat sandwiches, whether it's a succulent patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries.
This popular Los Angeles flea market can now be found in San Diego
San Diegans would used to have to travel up north to get to one of these quintessential Los Angeles marketplaces, but not anymore as one of the most popular of these bazaars, Silverlake Flea, has come down south with a new satellite location: Moonlight Marketplace in Encinitas.
Get a bite to eat at the Outpost Cafe — the gateway to Highway 395 | Bartell's Backroads
HESPERIA, Calif. — It's a truck driver's paradise, attracting cargo haulers from all over to fill their bellies full of classic eats. The Outpost Cafe has been serving hungry travelers since 1929, just three years after California began the construction of Highway 395, which spans more than 1,300 miles from California to Canada.
theregistrysocal.com
LuxUrban Hotels Signs Lease Agreement to Operate 68-Room O Hotel in Los Angeles
MIAMI – LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (Nasdaq: LUXH) (or “the Company”), which utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities, announced today that it has signed separate, multi-year Master Lease Agreements (MLAs) to operate two short-term stay hotels: The O Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, CA via a 20-year MLA, inclusive of options; and 101 Bogart Street in Brooklyn, NY via a 10-year MLA.
Riverside, CA real estate market update
In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
winemag.com
Cucamonga Valley: On L.A.’s Outskirts, a Forgotten Wine Area Is Reborn
In the early 1900s, an area on the fringe of Los Angeles was the epicenter of the American winemaking industry. Known as the Cucamonga Valley, this region was one of the largest wine-growing areas on the entire planet. With more than 20,000 acres of vines spread across the region, which runs along the base of the San Gabriel Mountain range, the landmass was significantly larger than the entire borough of Manhattan. At its height, the region was home to ten major grape-growing areas.
gosbcta.com
Measure Impact: SR 210 Lane Addition / Base Line Interchange Project
When construction began on the SR 210 Lane Addition/Base Line Interchange Project in February 2020, in the cities of San Bernardino, Highland, Redlands, and parts of unincorporated San Bernardino County, it was hailed as a milestone for improving connectivity across one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in California. With its summer 2023 completion date nearing, the project is about to deliver on that promise for one of the fastest growing regions in the United States.
theregistrysocal.com
Two Multifamily Properties in Los Angeles Secure $14.7MM in Financing
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Ory Schwartz, senior vice president/managing director of Northmarq’s Los Angeles debt/equity office, arranged combined financing of $14.7 million for two multifamily properties consisting of 147 units in Los Angeles, California. Northmarq arranged the transactions for a regional development company through its correspondent relationship with a life insurance company.
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
Victorville begins installing modular units at $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless
VICTORVILLE – Crews began installing the modular units, Monday, at Victorville’s $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless. The project – slated to be completed this summer, is part of Victorville's strategy to end homelessness in the city.
Lake Elsinore's message to would-be 'super bloom' visitors: Do not come. You could be arrested
Lake Elsinore, which was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies, has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested.
Fontana Herald News
Another Spring Street Night Market will be held in Fontana
Last fall, the City of Fontana held a successful Spring Street Night Market in the downtown area, and now the city will be bringing this event back once again. The next Spring Street Night Market is scheduled for Friday, March 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. on Spring Street between Sierra and Juniper avenues.
Corona recycling program picks up containers, pays redemption
Tired of hauling your plastic, glass and aluminum to the recycling center? The cities of Corona and Irvine have teamed with a recycling company to provide pick-up services for residents’ “CA CRV” containers. “This new program with the City of Corona picks up and pays Corona residents...
$200,000 worth of solar panels stolen in Rancho Cucamonga
Los Angeles police officers and San Bernardino deputies collaborated to track down $200,000 worth of solar panels.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened on Jan. 26 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to deputies, a group of suspects tricked workers at a warehouse into believing they were there for a scheduled pickup. To do so, the suspects used fake documents to convince the workers, deputies said. Detectives tracked the shipment to a place in North Hollywood and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department. The two agencies discovered that the North Hollywood location was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth that possessed stolen solar panels in the past. The Sheriff's Department searched both locations, recovered all of the $200,000 worth solar panels and found 50 additional pallets filled of stolen solar panels. In total, investigators seized over $1 million in stolen property.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Homeless Encampment Near Walmart To Be Cleared
“It’s gone from 18 to 25,” Local Gregory Ellis said last week. “Then as I’m driving my daughter [to school], there’s up to 34 tents now.”. Just last week, tents were seen lining the street on Crossley Rd. But as of Tuesday, what used to...
Small business owners reeling after Rancho Cucamonga burglaries
Authorities in Rancho Cucamonga are investigating a string of burglaries that have left several small business owners struggling to get by. Surveillance footage from Gandolfo’s New York Deli shows thieves breaking through the front door and going straight toward the back office at around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. In just three minutes, they […]
