ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

208,572 SQFT Shopping Center Up For Sale in Buena Park

Southern California’s retail market has seen a significant number of investment activity over the last several quarters, and retail investors continue to test the strength of the market by placing properties up for sale. One property to be placed on the market in recent months is Buena Park Place,...
BUENA PARK, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Hudson Pacific Sells 205,189 SQFT Office Building in Hollywood for $96MM

Approximately one year after it was placed on the market, Hudson Pacific Properties announced in its fourth quarter earnings report that it sold one of its Hollywood office properties for $96 million, or about $467 per square foot. According to public records, the property was acquired by Long Beach-based Harbor Associates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Brea Mall | Shopping mall in Brea, California

The Brea Mall is a shopping mall located in the Orange County city of Brea, California. Since 1998, the mall has been owned and operated by the Simon Property Group. It is home to four major department stores, 179 specialty shops and boutiques, and a food court. It is 1,281,795 sq ft (119,083 m2).
BREA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

LuxUrban Hotels Signs Lease Agreement to Operate 68-Room O Hotel in Los Angeles

MIAMI – LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (Nasdaq: LUXH) (or “the Company”), which utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities, announced today that it has signed separate, multi-year Master Lease Agreements (MLAs) to operate two short-term stay hotels: The O Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, CA via a 20-year MLA, inclusive of options; and 101 Bogart Street in Brooklyn, NY via a 10-year MLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
winemag.com

Cucamonga Valley: On L.A.’s Outskirts, a Forgotten Wine Area Is Reborn

In the early 1900s, an area on the fringe of Los Angeles was the epicenter of the American winemaking industry. Known as the Cucamonga Valley, this region was one of the largest wine-growing areas on the entire planet. With more than 20,000 acres of vines spread across the region, which runs along the base of the San Gabriel Mountain range, the landmass was significantly larger than the entire borough of Manhattan. At its height, the region was home to ten major grape-growing areas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
gosbcta.com

Measure Impact: SR 210 Lane Addition / Base Line Interchange Project

When construction began on the SR 210 Lane Addition/Base Line Interchange Project in February 2020, in the cities of San Bernardino, Highland, Redlands, and parts of unincorporated San Bernardino County, it was hailed as a milestone for improving connectivity across one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in California. With its summer 2023 completion date nearing, the project is about to deliver on that promise for one of the fastest growing regions in the United States.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Two Multifamily Properties in Los Angeles Secure $14.7MM in Financing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Ory Schwartz, senior vice president/managing director of Northmarq’s Los Angeles debt/equity office, arranged combined financing of $14.7 million for two multifamily properties consisting of 147 units in Los Angeles, California. Northmarq arranged the transactions for a regional development company through its correspondent relationship with a life insurance company.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Another Spring Street Night Market will be held in Fontana

Last fall, the City of Fontana held a successful Spring Street Night Market in the downtown area, and now the city will be bringing this event back once again. The next Spring Street Night Market is scheduled for Friday, March 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. on Spring Street between Sierra and Juniper avenues.
FONTANA, CA
HeySoCal

Corona recycling program picks up containers, pays redemption

Tired of hauling your plastic, glass and aluminum to the recycling center? The cities of Corona and Irvine have teamed with a recycling company to provide pick-up services for residents’ “CA CRV” containers. “This new program with the City of Corona picks up and pays Corona residents...
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

$200,000 worth of solar panels stolen in Rancho Cucamonga

Los Angeles police officers and San Bernardino deputies collaborated to track down $200,000 worth of solar panels.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened on Jan. 26 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to deputies, a group of suspects tricked workers at a warehouse into believing they were there for a scheduled pickup. To do so, the suspects used fake documents to convince the workers, deputies said. Detectives tracked the shipment to a place in North Hollywood and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department. The two agencies discovered that the North Hollywood location was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth that possessed stolen solar panels in the past. The Sheriff's Department searched both locations, recovered all of the $200,000 worth solar panels and found 50 additional pallets filled of stolen solar panels. In total, investigators seized over $1 million in stolen property.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.  
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Small business owners reeling after Rancho Cucamonga burglaries

Authorities in Rancho Cucamonga are investigating a string of burglaries that have left several small business owners struggling to get by.   Surveillance footage from Gandolfo’s New York Deli shows thieves breaking through the front door and going straight toward the back office at around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.   In just three minutes, they […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy